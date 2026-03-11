Gaymer Night @ Lookout Charity Auction

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Lookout 3600 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Starting bid
Razer:
Create your cutest stream persona in killer kitty style with the new Razer Kraken Kitty V2. Stand out and turn heads with unique Kitty ears powered by Razer Chroma™ RGB, as you put on a show with stream reactive lighting and a crystal‑clear mic.
MSRP $99.99
Starting bid
Razer:
Dive into a vivid spectrum of sound with the Razer Kraken V4 X—a wired gaming headset powered by Razer Chroma™ RGB. Now upgraded with a convertible Type C and Type A cable, take your gaming to new heights of immersion across all your favorite platforms.
MSRP $79.99
Starting bid
Razer:
Whether you’re indoors or outdoors, it’s all the same to the Razer Barracuda—a wireless hybrid headset designed for both home gaming and mobile entertainment. Fitted with integrated beamforming noise-cancelling mics, enjoy crystal-clear voice pickup no matter the environment. Backed by an intelligent dual-wireless design, conveniently switch between high-performance gaming at home and seamless mobile use on the streets.
Starting bid
Razer:
Embrace a new standard of speed with the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless. Supercharged by Razer™ Snap Tap and Rapid Trigger Mode, execute more responsive inputs at unfair speeds. Customize further with adjustable actuation to optimize your competitive advantage.
MSRP $199.99
Starting bid
Razer:
Rethink everything you know about on-the-go gaming with the Razer Kishi V2 Pro—our next-gen universal mobile gaming controller with haptics. Designed for console-class control and immersion, play the biggest AAA games on your phone exactly as you’d expect to play them on your battlestation.
MSRP $59.99
Starting bid
Razer:
Ultra-lightweight, ultra-fast wireless esports mouse.
MSRP $149.99
Starting bid
Razer:
Ultra-lightweight, ultra-fast wireless esports mouse.
MSRP $149.99
Starting bid
Razer:
The Razer Naga V2 Pro comes with a set of 12, 6 and 2-button magnetic side plates, allowing you adapt to any game genre with up to 22 programmable controls.
MSRP $179.99
Starting bid
Razer:
Swipe and glide to RGB glory on the Razer Firefly V2 Pro—the world’s first LED backlit gaming mouse mat. Armed with 15 individually customizable lighting zones powered by Razer Chroma RGB, get the perfect upgrade to your Chroma battlestation with the brightest RGB accessory.
MSRP $109.99
Starting bid
iam8bit:
2xLP on Pretty Patrick Pink & Wizard Green vinyl
Music by Will Wiesenfeld
Album Art by Show Creator Natasha Allegri
MSRP $42.99
Starting bid
iam8bit:
The highly anticipated follow-up to Rebecca Sugar’s first solo album, Spiral Bound!
10” on Angelic Green Vinyl
Music by Rebecca Sugar
Album Art by Rebecca Sugar
MSRP $31.99
Starting bid
Warhammer:
Take your first steps into the 41st Millennium with this Introductory Set for Warhammer 40,000. This box is a great way to get familiar with this amazing hobby, as you build and paint incredible models, then play your first games. It includes two sets of push-fit models, a set of hobby tools and paints, a game mat, helpful guides, tokens and terrain markers, plus all the dice and tools you need to play. Pick the noble Space Marines or swarming Tyranids, give control of the other models to a friend or family member, and battle it out for hours of entertainment.
MSRP $69.99
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