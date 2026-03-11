SF Gaymers

Hosted by

SF Gaymers

About this event

Sales closed

Gaymer Night @ Lookout Charity Auction

Pick-up location

Lookout 3600 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94114

Kraken Kitty V2 - White - Wired Headset item
Kraken Kitty V2 - White - Wired Headset
$20

Starting bid

Razer:

Create your cutest stream persona in killer kitty style with the new Razer Kraken Kitty V2. Stand out and turn heads with unique Kitty ears powered by Razer Chroma™ RGB, as you put on a show with stream reactive lighting and a crystal‑clear mic.
MSRP $99.99

Kraken V4 X - Black - Headset item
Kraken V4 X - Black - Headset
$16

Starting bid

Razer:

Dive into a vivid spectrum of sound with the Razer Kraken V4 X—a wired gaming headset powered by Razer Chroma™ RGB. Now upgraded with a convertible Type C and Type A cable, take your gaming to new heights of immersion across all your favorite platforms.

MSRP $79.99

Barracuda Quartz Edition item
Barracuda Quartz Edition
$32

Starting bid

Razer:

Whether you’re indoors or outdoors, it’s all the same to the Razer Barracuda—a wireless hybrid headset designed for both home gaming and mobile entertainment. Fitted with integrated beamforming noise-cancelling mics, enjoy crystal-clear voice pickup no matter the environment. Backed by an intelligent dual-wireless design, conveniently switch between high-performance gaming at home and seamless mobile use on the streets.

Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless - White - Keyboard item
Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless - White - Keyboard
$40

Starting bid

Razer:

Embrace a new standard of speed with the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless. Supercharged by Razer™ Snap Tap and Rapid Trigger Mode, execute more responsive inputs at unfair speeds. Customize further with adjustable actuation to optimize your competitive advantage.

MSRP $199.99

Kishi V2 Pro for Android - White - Mobile Controller item
Kishi V2 Pro for Android - White - Mobile Controller
$12

Starting bid

Razer:

Rethink everything you know about on-the-go gaming with the Razer Kishi V2 Pro—our next-gen universal mobile gaming controller with haptics. Designed for console-class control and immersion, play the biggest AAA games on your phone exactly as you’d expect to play them on your battlestation.

MSRP $59.99

Viper V2 Pro Mouse - Black (1) item
Viper V2 Pro Mouse - Black (1)
$30

Starting bid

Razer:

Ultra-lightweight, ultra-fast wireless esports mouse.

MSRP $149.99

Viper V2 Pro Mouse - Black (2) item
Viper V2 Pro Mouse - Black (2)
$30

Starting bid

Razer:

Ultra-lightweight, ultra-fast wireless esports mouse.

MSRP $149.99

Naga V2 Pro - Black item
Naga V2 Pro - Black
$36

Starting bid

Razer:

The Razer Naga V2 Pro comes with a set of 12, 6 and 2-button magnetic side plates, allowing you adapt to any game genre with up to 22 programmable controls.

MSRP $179.99

Firefly V2 Pro - Phantom Green Edition - RGB Mouse Pad item
Firefly V2 Pro - Phantom Green Edition - RGB Mouse Pad
$22

Starting bid

Razer:

Swipe and glide to RGB glory on the Razer Firefly V2 Pro—the world’s first LED backlit gaming mouse mat. Armed with 15 individually customizable lighting zones powered by Razer Chroma RGB, get the perfect upgrade to your Chroma battlestation with the brightest RGB accessory.

MSRP $109.99

BEE AND PUPPYCAT 2XLP Vinyl item
BEE AND PUPPYCAT 2XLP Vinyl
$8.60

Starting bid

iam8bit:

2xLP on Pretty Patrick Pink & Wizard Green vinyl


Music by Will Wiesenfeld


Album Art by Show Creator Natasha Allegri

MSRP $42.99

Rebecca Sugar's LONELY MAGIC 10" Vinyl item
Rebecca Sugar's LONELY MAGIC 10" Vinyl
$6.40

Starting bid

iam8bit:

The highly anticipated follow-up to Rebecca Sugar’s first solo album, Spiral Bound!


10” on Angelic Green Vinyl


Music by Rebecca Sugar


Album Art by Rebecca Sugar


MSRP $31.99


Warhammer 40,000 Introductory Set item
Warhammer 40,000 Introductory Set
$14

Starting bid

Warhammer:

Take your first steps into the 41st Millennium with this Introductory Set for Warhammer 40,000. This box is a great way to get familiar with this amazing hobby, as you build and paint incredible models, then play your first games. It includes two sets of push-fit models, a set of hobby tools and paints, a game mat, helpful guides, tokens and terrain markers, plus all the dice and tools you need to play. Pick the noble Space Marines or swarming Tyranids, give control of the other models to a friend or family member, and battle it out for hours of entertainment.

MSRP $69.99

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