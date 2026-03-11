Gaymer Night @ Lookout Charity Auction

Warhammer:

Take your first steps into the 41st Millennium with this Introductory Set for Warhammer 40,000. This box is a great way to get familiar with this amazing hobby, as you build and paint incredible models, then play your first games. It includes two sets of push-fit models, a set of hobby tools and paints, a game mat, helpful guides, tokens and terrain markers, plus all the dice and tools you need to play. Pick the noble Space Marines or swarming Tyranids, give control of the other models to a friend or family member, and battle it out for hours of entertainment.

MSRP $69.99