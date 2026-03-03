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About this event

Sales closed

GBC Child and Family Center- Northeastern Chapter of NevAEYC's Art Auction

Pick-up location

835 Railroad St, Elko, NV 89801, USA

JD item
JD
$5

Starting bid

Fireflies Classroom

GBC Child and Family Center


Wil item
Wil
$5

Starting bid

Fireflies Classroom

GBC Child and Family Center


Grey item
Grey
$5

Starting bid

Fireflies Classroom

GBC Child and Family Center


Jov item
Jov
$5

Starting bid

Fireflies Classroom

GBC Child and Family Center


OB item
OB
$5

Starting bid

Fireflies Classroom

GBC Child and Family Center


Ant item
Ant
$5

Starting bid

Fireflies Classroom

GBC Child and Family Center


Syl item
Syl
$5

Starting bid

Hummingbird Classroom

GBC Child and Family Center

DT item
DT
$5

Starting bid

Hummingbird Classroom

GBC Child and Family Center

Bla item
Bla
$5

Starting bid

Hummingbird Classroom

GBC Child and Family Center

Mag M item
Mag M
$5

Starting bid

Hummingbird Classroom

GBC Child and Family Center

Kay item
Kay
$5

Starting bid

Hummingbird Classroom

GBC Child and Family Center

Oli item
Oli
$5

Starting bid

Hummingbird Classroom

GBC Child and Family Center

LW item
LW
$5

Starting bid

Bumblebee Classroom

GBC Child and Family Center

Morg item
Morg
$5

Starting bid

Bumblebee Classroom

GBC Child and Family Center

Fri item
Fri
$5

Starting bid

Bumblebee Classroom

GBC Child and Family Center

Ad item
Ad
$5

Starting bid

Bumblebee Classroom

GBC Child and Family Center

Clem item
Clem
$5

Starting bid

Bumblebee Classroom

GBC Child and Family Center

HP item
HP
$5

Starting bid

Bumblebee Classroom

GBC Child and Family Center

LM item
LM
$5

Starting bid

Bumblebee Classroom

GBC Child and Family Center

Row item
Row
$5

Starting bid

Bumblebee Classroom

GBC Child and Family Center

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