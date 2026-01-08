GBES PTA Party on the Patio Après Ski 2026

About this event
🎿 Après Ski Fundraiser Ticket — $75 Early Bird Pricing! Ends Feb 21st at Midnight and then it’s $100 at the door.
Join us for an unforgettable Après Ski–themed evening benefiting the Gulf Breeze Elementary School PTA.
Your ticket includes:
Après Ski attire is strongly encouraged — think cozy, chic, and mountain-inspired.
All proceeds directly support Gulf Breeze Elementary School PTA programs, initiatives, and student enrichment. Come out for a great night, support our school, and help make a meaningful impact on our students and teachers.
21+ event.
🎿 Après Ski Fundraiser Ticket — $175. Early Bird Pricing! Ends Feb 21st at Midnight and then it’s $200 at the door.
Join us for an unforgettable Après Ski–themed evening benefiting the Gulf Breeze Elementary School PTA.
Your ticket includes:
Après Ski attire is strongly encouraged — think cozy, chic, and mountain-inspired.
All proceeds directly support Gulf Breeze Elementary School PTA programs, initiatives, and student enrichment. Come out for a great night, support our school, and help make a meaningful impact on our students and teachers.
21+ event.
Beer & Hard Seltzer:
Miller Lite
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Corona Extra
Stella Artois
Pensacola Bay Riptide
Elysian Space Dust IPA
High Noon Seltzer
Liquor:
Stoli Vodka
Tito’s Vodka
Plymouth Gin
Hendrick’s Gin
Milagro Tequila
Maestro Dobel Tequila
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
Bacardi Rum
Rumhaven Coconut
Jack Daniels Whiskey
Crown Royal Whiskey
Wine:
Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc
Canyon Road Chardonnay
Canyon Road Pinot Grigio
Canyon Road Moscato
Canyon Road Pinot Noir
Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon
Canyon Road Merlot
Casa de Farive Sparkling Brut
Marques de Caceres Rose
Santa Marina Prosecco
Stephen Vincent Pinot Noir
Windstorm Cabernet Sauvignon
3 Finger Jack Red Blend
Benvolio Pinot Grigio
Matua Sauvignon Blanc
Sonoma - Cutrer Chardonnay
Premier VIP Experience
Elevate your night with our most exclusive Après Ski experience.
This Premier VIP package includes:
• Private VIP table for 8 guests
• 8 event entry tickets
• Additional private VIP lounge seating for your guests
• All food included
• All-inclusive drinks package
• 3 social media sponsor shout-outs prior to the event
• Sponsor name featured on shared sponsor welcome signage
• 3 DJ mentions during the event
Perfect for businesses or groups looking to enjoy a first-class evening while supporting Gulf Breeze Elementary PTA’s 5th Annual Party on the Patio – Après Ski.
Elevated VIP Experience
Enjoy an upgraded Après Ski night with exclusive perks and premium access.
This Elevated VIP package includes:
• Reserved shared table seating for 6 guests
• 6 event entry tickets
• All food included
• All-inclusive drinks package
• 2 social media sponsor shout-outs prior to the event
• Sponsor name featured on shared sponsor welcome signage
• 2 DJ mentions during the event
Perfect for businesses or groups looking to enjoy a high-end event experience while supporting Gulf Breeze Elementary PTA’s 5th Annual Party on the Patio – Après Ski.
VIP Access
Enjoy a fun and elevated Après Ski experience with VIP perks.
This VIP Access package includes:
• Reserved shared table seating for 4 guests
• 4 event entry tickets
• All food included
• All-inclusive drinks package
• 1 social media sponsor shout-out prior to the event
A great option for small groups or businesses looking to enjoy a VIP evening while supporting Gulf Breeze Elementary PTA’s 5th Annual Party on the Patio – Après Ski.
Covers all teachers from GBES to attend the Party on the Patio! Thank you so much for your support!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!