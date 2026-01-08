GBES PTA Party on the Patio Après Ski 2026

Premier VIP Experience

Elevate your night with our most exclusive Après Ski experience.

This Premier VIP package includes:

• Private VIP table for 8 guests

• 8 event entry tickets

• Additional private VIP lounge seating for your guests

• All food included

• All-inclusive drinks package

• 3 social media sponsor shout-outs prior to the event

• Sponsor name featured on shared sponsor welcome signage

• 3 DJ mentions during the event

Perfect for businesses or groups looking to enjoy a first-class evening while supporting Gulf Breeze Elementary PTA’s 5th Annual Party on the Patio – Après Ski.