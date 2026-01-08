Gulf Breeze Elementary School PTA

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Gulf Breeze Elementary School PTA

About this event

GBES PTA Party on the Patio Après Ski 2026

1255 Country Club Rd

Gulf Breeze, FL 32563, USA

Après Pass
$100

🎿 Après Ski Fundraiser Ticket — $75 Early Bird Pricing! Ends Feb 21st at Midnight and then it’s $100 at the door.

Join us for an unforgettable Après Ski–themed evening benefiting the Gulf Breeze Elementary School PTA.

Your ticket includes:

  • 🎟️ Event entry
  • 🖼️ Access to both the silent & live auctions
  • 🍽️ Food throughout the evening
  • 🎶 Live entertainment & music
  • ❄️ A fun, festive Après-Ski atmosphere

Après Ski attire is strongly encouraged — think cozy, chic, and mountain-inspired.

All proceeds directly support Gulf Breeze Elementary School PTA programs, initiatives, and student enrichment. Come out for a great night, support our school, and help make a meaningful impact on our students and teachers.

21+ event.

Après All Access
$200

🎿 Après Ski Fundraiser Ticket — $175. Early Bird Pricing! Ends Feb 21st at Midnight and then it’s $200 at the door.

Join us for an unforgettable Après Ski–themed evening benefiting the Gulf Breeze Elementary School PTA.

Your ticket includes:

  • 🎟️ Event entry
  • 🍾 UNLIMITED DRINKS
  • 🖼️ Access to both the silent & live auctions
  • 🍽️ Food throughout the evening
  • 🎶 Live entertainment & music
  • ❄️ A fun, festive Après-Ski atmosphere

Après Ski attire is strongly encouraged — think cozy, chic, and mountain-inspired.

All proceeds directly support Gulf Breeze Elementary School PTA programs, initiatives, and student enrichment. Come out for a great night, support our school, and help make a meaningful impact on our students and teachers.

21+ event.



Beer & Hard Seltzer:

Miller Lite

Budweiser

Bud Light

Coors Light

Michelob Ultra

Corona Extra

Stella Artois

Pensacola Bay Riptide

Elysian Space Dust IPA

High Noon Seltzer


Liquor:

Stoli Vodka

Tito’s Vodka

Plymouth Gin

Hendrick’s Gin

Milagro Tequila

Maestro Dobel Tequila

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

Bacardi Rum

Rumhaven Coconut

Jack Daniels Whiskey

Crown Royal Whiskey


Wine:

Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc

Canyon Road Chardonnay

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

Canyon Road Moscato

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon

Canyon Road Merlot

Casa de Farive Sparkling Brut

Marques de Caceres Rose

Santa Marina Prosecco

Stephen Vincent Pinot Noir

Windstorm Cabernet Sauvignon

3 Finger Jack Red Blend

Benvolio Pinot Grigio

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

Sonoma - Cutrer Chardonnay



Black Diamond Sponsor
$5,500

Premier VIP Experience

Elevate your night with our most exclusive Après Ski experience.

This Premier VIP package includes:
Private VIP table for 8 guests
8 event entry tickets
Additional private VIP lounge seating for your guests
All food included
All-inclusive drinks package
3 social media sponsor shout-outs prior to the event
Sponsor name featured on shared sponsor welcome signage
3 DJ mentions during the event

Perfect for businesses or groups looking to enjoy a first-class evening while supporting Gulf Breeze Elementary PTA’s 5th Annual Party on the Patio – Après Ski.

Double Black Sponsor
$3,500

Elevated VIP Experience

Enjoy an upgraded Après Ski night with exclusive perks and premium access.

This Elevated VIP package includes:
Reserved shared table seating for 6 guests
6 event entry tickets
All food included
All-inclusive drinks package
2 social media sponsor shout-outs prior to the event
Sponsor name featured on shared sponsor welcome signage
2 DJ mentions during the event

Perfect for businesses or groups looking to enjoy a high-end event experience while supporting Gulf Breeze Elementary PTA’s 5th Annual Party on the Patio – Après Ski.

Blue Run Sponsor
$1,500

VIP Access

Enjoy a fun and elevated Après Ski experience with VIP perks.

This VIP Access package includes:
Reserved shared table seating for 4 guests
4 event entry tickets
All food included
All-inclusive drinks package
1 social media sponsor shout-out prior to the event

A great option for small groups or businesses looking to enjoy a VIP evening while supporting Gulf Breeze Elementary PTA’s 5th Annual Party on the Patio – Après Ski.

Teacher Sponsor
$1,200

Covers all teachers from GBES to attend the Party on the Patio! Thank you so much for your support!

Wine Pull/Bourbon Pull
$30
Bourbon Pull
$30
Add a donation for Gulf Breeze Elementary School PTA

$

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