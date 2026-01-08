Gulf Breeze Elementary School PTA
Gulf Breeze Elementary School PTA

GBES PTA Party on the Patio Après Ski Silent Auction 2026

1255 Country Club Rd, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563, USA

Downtown Delight Basket
$162

Starting bid

Includes UPH restaurant Gift Certificate for $100, ALK Designs Bracelet worth $130, Oyster Bay Hotel - Tote bag, towel, candle, oyster decor, Pensacola Little Theater - 2 tickets for May 10th show, Moonflower Salon - $100 Gift Certificate and trial size products

Beach Club Bundle
$915

Starting bid

Beach Club Condo - 2 nights@ a 4 bedroom condo, (sleeps 8) for a Friday-Sunday stay. Includes beach chair set up service and cleaning fee Worth $2950, Grand Marlin Gift Certificate $100, Key Sailing 2 stand-up paddle board sessions worth $80

Mahjong Party
$151.50

Starting bid

By Amanda Branch - Mahjong basket with Lesson for 8 - Worth $425

The GB Flower Lady - Gift Certificate for flowers or class - Worth $50

First City Bee Company - 2 wine glasses - Wroth $30

