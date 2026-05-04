GBS-NCNW, INC's Summer Celebration Raffle 2026

Enter our raffle for a bushel of large male crabs, a dozen ears of corn from Crabs Down Under You could be the lucky winner!





Every ticket purchased helps us continue our mission to empower and improve the lives of African American women, their families, and our community. So, while you’re dreaming about your next crab feast or spirited beverages, know that you’re also making a real difference.





Thank you for your support, and best of luck—we hope you’re the one celebrating with a bushel of crabs🦀





Greater Baltimore Section National Council of Negro Women (GBS NCNW)