GBTF Silent Auction

Starting bid
12"x12", acrylics on canvas, by Kofi Honu.
About the Artist: Born in the United States to a Ghanaian father and a Jewish American mother, Kofi Honu was raised in Ghana, where the colors, rhythms, and stories of daily life left a lasting imprint on his artistic vision. He studied architecture at Yale University, graduating cum laude. After a few years working as an architect and later as a software engineer, he refocused his creative energy on his true passion — fine art.
Honu’s work reveal a dialogue between structure and spontaneity, precision and emotion. Influenced by his father’s engineering discipline and his mother’s background in dance, his art fuses meticulous draftsmanship with lyrical expressiveness. Working primarily in acrylics and oil pastels, he explores the interplay of color, texture, and gesture—often allowing the medium to guide the composition as much as his hand.
His oeuvre spans figurative and landscape painting, abstraction, and expressionist experimentation, unified by a reverence for everyday moments. Honu strives to capture poetry in the ordinary. His recent pieces engage with the unease of contemporary life — offering not despair, but quiet reflection and a search for grace amid uncertainty.
Kofi Honu lives and paints in Maryland.
Starting bid
20"x24" by Hacajaka.
Starting bid
16" x 20" by Hacajaka.
Starting bid
20"x24" by Hacajaka
Starting bid
16" x 20" by Hacajaka
Starting bid
20" x 24" by Hacajaka
Starting bid
By Hacajaka
Starting bid
Mayan Palace Mexico Getaway – 5 Nights for 2 Guests
Choose your version of paradise with this extraordinary escape to the Mayan Palace, one of Vidanta’s signature resort collections. This exclusive package includes a 5-night stay for two at your choice of five breathtaking destinations in Mexico:
Riviera Maya – Lush jungle beauty meets Caribbean waters and white sand beaches
Nuevo Vallarta – Endless pools, golden coastline, and world-class amenities
Puerto Vallarta – Charming coastal elegance with access to Nuevo Vallarta privileges
Puerto Peñasco – A rare gem where desert landscapes meet the sea
Acapulco – Classic luxury with vibrant culture and dramatic sunsets
Note: Additional fees/taxes apply
Starting bid
Barefoot in Barbados — 4 Nights for up to 4 Guests at a Barbados Beachfront Luxury Private Beachfront Residence. The residence boasts an oceanview living room, WiFi, fully equipped kitchen, shared swimming pool, private jetty into the sea, off-street parking, washer, dryer, air conditioning, elevator, private beach and more.
Escape to pure Caribbean elegance with this exclusive 4-night stay for 4 in a stunning private beachfront residence in St. Lawrence Gap, Barbados. With breathtaking ocean views from the patio and master suite, this seaside retreat blends modern style with tropical serenity.
Note: Additional fees/taxes apply
Starting bid
Tavira, Portugal Coastal Escape – 7 Days for 6 Guests
Discover the charm of Portugal’s Algarve coast with a 7-day, 6-night stay in Tavira, a historic seaside town known for its scenic riverfront, old-world architecture, and peaceful beaches. Your private 3-bedroom, 3-bath townhouse comfortably accommodates up to 6 guests and is perfectly located just one block from the Gilão River. Spend your days wandering cobblestone streets, dining at authentic Portuguese cafés, and exploring the region’s hidden beaches via ferry just a 10-minute walk away.
This is the perfect escape for couples, families, or friends looking to unwind in style.
Note: Additional fees apply
Starting bid
Experience pure serenity at the Serenity Residences & Spa, located about 30 miles west of Accra, Ghana.
This package includes a 2-night weekend for 2, with breakfast at the Serenity Residences & Spa, Kokrobite Beach.
