GBW Bingo Family Fun Night! 2026

Every person in the family attending the event must pay $10 per person. Admission Fee includes: - x2 Bingo Booklets (10 game total) - a chance to win one of our 2 door prizes!
You may purchase additional bingo booklets at $1 per booklet. One booklet has 5 individually colored game cards. (blue, orange, green, yellow, pink) During the fundraiser, we will host 10 bingo games.
We have 22 special raffle prizes that range between $40-$550. During a "Bucket Raffle" you choose which prizes you would like to bid on by placing a raffle ticket into the bucket for the coordinating prize. The more raffle tickets you buy, the bigger your chance is to win! Raffle tickets are $1 per ticket and will also be sold at the event. Must be present to win.
Pizza pre-orders are $2 per slice.
The concessions table will serve drinks, snacks, and delicious baked goods. Concession tickets are $1 each.
