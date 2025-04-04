Grape city bruins football

Grape city bruins football

About this event

Grape City Bruins vs Beach City Giants

1111 W Century Blvd

Lodi, CA 95240, USA

The Hungry Bruin Deal
$20
One entry into the game and your choice of A Jumbo Specialty hotdog or 1/4 pound Chesseburger. full amount of this ticket purchase goes directly towards player league fees. Please type in the name or jersey number of the player you want to support.
Save $2 on General admission
$10
All funds go directly to GCB football program. And directly to player account. Kids are free with a paid adult

