Grape City Bruins vs Beach City Giants

One entry into the game and your choice of A Jumbo Specialty hotdog or 1/4 pound Chesseburger. full amount of this ticket purchase goes directly towards player league fees. Please type in the name or jersey number of the player you want to support.

One entry into the game and your choice of A Jumbo Specialty hotdog or 1/4 pound Chesseburger. full amount of this ticket purchase goes directly towards player league fees. Please type in the name or jersey number of the player you want to support.

More details...