GCA Golf Classic 2025

2 Golf teams, Company logo on the following:
- Website
- Social media
- Registration table, promotional material, and displayed throughout the tournament
Putting Green Sponsor
$3,000
1 Golf team, Company logo on the following:
- Website
- Social media
- Putting green, and displayed throughout the tournament
Luncheon Sponsor
$1,200
Company logo on the following:
- Website
- Social media
- Lunch Table and displayed throughout the tournament
Corporate Sponsor
$1,000
1 Golf team, Company logo on the following:
- Website
- Social media
- Hole sign and displayed throughout the tournament
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$500
Company logo on the following:
- Beverage cart
- Website
- Social media and displayed throughout the tournament
Welcome Bag Sponsor
$500
Includes company name and logo on the golf towel given out in welcome bags.
Hole Sponsor
$400
Company logo on the following:
- Website
- Hole sign and displayed throughout the tournament
Captain's Choice 2 Man Team ($65 per person)
$130
Includes practice balls, cart, greens fees, tournament prizes, welcome bag, breakfast and lunch.
Minimum handicap for each team is 12.
Please fill out golfer information completely. Golfers who do not have a military ID will need to enter this information to obtain pre-screening for base access. All information is kept strictly confidential and will only be used for the pre-screening process.
Team Registration can be purchased now and additional golfer information can be added later.
VIP Package
$40
Includes the following:
- 2 Mulligans
- Raffle ticket
- Entry into the putting contest
- 1 Drink Voucher
Individual Golfer
$65
Includes practice balls, cart, greens fees, tournament prizes, welcome bag, breakfast and lunch.
Minimum handicap for each team is 12.
Raffle
$5
