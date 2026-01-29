Gallatin County Bar Association

Hosted by

Gallatin County Bar Association

About this event

GCBA May 20, 2026 CLE

901 N Rouse Ave

Bozeman, MT 59715

General admission (in person attendance)
$40

Lunch is included. Open to member-attorneys, non-member-attorneys, non-attorneys. Chuck Winn Community Room inside Public Safety Center. Platform fee optional by selecting "other."

Virtual admission
$40

For virtual attendance only. Open to member-attorneys, non-member-attorneys, non-attorneys. Connection information will be provided in advance of the date by email. Platform fee optional by selecting "other."

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