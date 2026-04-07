Gilmer County Christian Academy

Offered by

Gilmer County Christian Academy

About this shop

GCCA Shop

GCCA Tee: Burgundy item
GCCA Tee: Burgundy item
GCCA Tee: Burgundy
$15

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 5.4 oz tee features a soft 50/50 cotton/poly blend with moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with a clean neckline and durable stitching for everyday wear.

Created Tee: Burgundy item
Created Tee: Burgundy item
Created Tee: Burgundy
$15

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 5.4 oz tee features a soft 50/50 cotton/poly blend with moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with a clean neckline and durable stitching for everyday wear.

GCCA Tee: Burgundy 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Tee: Burgundy 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Tee: Burgundy 2XL-5XL
$17

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 5.4 oz tee features a soft 50/50 cotton/poly blend with moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with a clean neckline and durable stitching for everyday wear.

Created Tee: Burgundy 2XL-5XL item
Created Tee: Burgundy 2XL-5XL item
Created Tee: Burgundy 2XL-5XL
$17

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 5.4 oz tee features a soft 50/50 cotton/poly blend with moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with a clean neckline and durable stitching for everyday wear.

GCCA Tee: Gray & Burgundy item
GCCA Tee: Gray & Burgundy item
GCCA Tee: Gray & Burgundy
$15

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 5.4 oz tee features a soft 50/50 cotton/poly blend with moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with a clean neckline and durable stitching for everyday wear.

Created Tee: Gray & Burgundy item
Created Tee: Gray & Burgundy item
Created Tee: Gray & Burgundy
$15

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 5.4 oz tee features a soft 50/50 cotton/poly blend with moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with a clean neckline and durable stitching for everyday wear.

GCCA Tee: Gray & Burgundy 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Tee: Gray & Burgundy 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Tee: Gray & Burgundy 2XL-5XL
$17

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 5.4 oz tee features a soft 50/50 cotton/poly blend with moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with a clean neckline and durable stitching for everyday wear.

Created Tee: Gray & Burgundy 2XL-5XL item
Created Tee: Gray & Burgundy 2XL-5XL item
Created Tee: Gray & Burgundy 2XL-5XL
$17

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 5.4 oz tee features a soft 50/50 cotton/poly blend with moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with a clean neckline and durable stitching for everyday wear.

GCCA Tee: Gray & White item
GCCA Tee: Gray & White item
GCCA Tee: Gray & White
$15

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 5.4 oz tee features a soft 50/50 cotton/poly blend with moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with a clean neckline and durable stitching for everyday wear.

Created Tee: Gray & White item
Created Tee: Gray & White item
Created Tee: Gray & White
$15

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 5.4 oz tee features a soft 50/50 cotton/poly blend with moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with a clean neckline and durable stitching for everyday wear.

GCCA Tee: Gray & White 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Tee: Gray & White 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Tee: Gray & White 2XL-5XL
$17

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 5.4 oz tee features a soft 50/50 cotton/poly blend with moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with a clean neckline and durable stitching for everyday wear.

Created Tee: Gray & White 2XL-5XL item
Created Tee: Gray & White 2XL-5XL item
Created Tee: Gray & White 2XL-5XL
$17

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 5.4 oz tee features a soft 50/50 cotton/poly blend with moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with a clean neckline and durable stitching for everyday wear.

GCCA Tee: Black item
GCCA Tee: Black item
GCCA Tee: Black
$15

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 5.4 oz tee features a soft 50/50 cotton/poly blend with moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with a clean neckline and durable stitching for everyday wear.

Created Tee: Black item
Created Tee: Black item
Created Tee: Black
$15

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 5.4 oz tee features a soft 50/50 cotton/poly blend with moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with a clean neckline and durable stitching for everyday wear.

GCCA Tee: Black 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Tee: Black 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Tee: Black 2XL-5XL
$17

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 5.4 oz tee features a soft 50/50 cotton/poly blend with moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with a clean neckline and durable stitching for everyday wear.

Created Tee: Black 2XL-5XL item
Created Tee: Black 2XL-5XL item
Created Tee: Black 2XL-5XL
$17

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 5.4 oz tee features a soft 50/50 cotton/poly blend with moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with a clean neckline and durable stitching for everyday wear.

GCCA Long Sleeve: Gray & Burgundy item
GCCA Long Sleeve: Gray & Burgundy item
GCCA Long Sleeve: Gray & Burgundy
$20

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 50/50 cotton/poly long sleeve features moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with durable double-needle stitching, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, ribbed cuffs for a snug fit, and a clean neckline for everyday wear.

Created Long Sleeve: Gray & Burgundy item
Created Long Sleeve: Gray & Burgundy item
Created Long Sleeve: Gray & Burgundy
$20

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 50/50 cotton/poly long sleeve features moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with durable double-needle stitching, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, ribbed cuffs for a snug fit, and a clean neckline for everyday wear.

GCCA Long Sleeve: Gray & Burgundy 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Long Sleeve: Gray & Burgundy 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Long Sleeve: Gray & Burgundy 2XL-5XL
$22

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 50/50 cotton/poly long sleeve features moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with durable double-needle stitching, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, ribbed cuffs for a snug fit, and a clean neckline for everyday wear.

Created Long Sleeve: Gray & Burgundy 2XL-5XL item
Created Long Sleeve: Gray & Burgundy 2XL-5XL item
Created Long Sleeve: Gray & Burgundy 2XL-5XL
$22

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 50/50 cotton/poly long sleeve features moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with durable double-needle stitching, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, ribbed cuffs for a snug fit, and a clean neckline for everyday wear.

GCCA Long Sleeve: Gray & White item
GCCA Long Sleeve: Gray & White item
GCCA Long Sleeve: Gray & White
$20

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 50/50 cotton/poly long sleeve features moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with durable double-needle stitching, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, ribbed cuffs for a snug fit, and a clean neckline for everyday wear.

Created Long Sleeve: Gray & White item
Created Long Sleeve: Gray & White item
Created Long Sleeve: Gray & White
$20

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 50/50 cotton/poly long sleeve features moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with durable double-needle stitching, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, ribbed cuffs for a snug fit, and a clean neckline for everyday wear.

GCCA Long Sleeve: Gray & White 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Long Sleeve: Gray & White 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Long Sleeve: Gray & White 2XL-5XL
$22

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 50/50 cotton/poly long sleeve features moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with durable double-needle stitching, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, ribbed cuffs for a snug fit, and a clean neckline for everyday wear.

Created Long Sleeve: Gray & White 2XL-5XL item
Created Long Sleeve: Gray & White 2XL-5XL item
Created Long Sleeve: Gray & White 2XL-5XL
$22

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 50/50 cotton/poly long sleeve features moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with durable double-needle stitching, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, ribbed cuffs for a snug fit, and a clean neckline for everyday wear.

GCCA Long Sleeve: Black item
GCCA Long Sleeve: Black item
GCCA Long Sleeve: Black
$20

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 50/50 cotton/poly long sleeve features moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with durable double-needle stitching, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, ribbed cuffs for a snug fit, and a clean neckline for everyday wear.

Created Long Sleeve: Black item
Created Long Sleeve: Black item
Created Long Sleeve: Black
$20

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 50/50 cotton/poly long sleeve features moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with durable double-needle stitching, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, ribbed cuffs for a snug fit, and a clean neckline for everyday wear.

GCCA Long Sleeve: Black 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Long Sleeve: Black 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Long Sleeve: Black 2XL-5XL
$22

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 50/50 cotton/poly long sleeve features moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with durable double-needle stitching, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, ribbed cuffs for a snug fit, and a clean neckline for everyday wear.

Created Long Sleeve: Black 2XL-5XL item
Created Long Sleeve: Black 2XL-5XL item
Created Long Sleeve: Black 2XL-5XL
$22

Jerzees 50/50 Cotton/Poly Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Lightweight, comfortable, and built to last. This 50/50 cotton/poly long sleeve features moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool and dry. Designed with durable double-needle stitching, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, ribbed cuffs for a snug fit, and a clean neckline for everyday wear.

GCCA Hoodie: Burgundy item
GCCA Hoodie: Burgundy item
GCCA Hoodie: Burgundy
$30

Gildan 50/50 Cotton/Poly Hooded Sweatshirt
Comfortable, durable, and perfect for everyday wear. This 8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece hoodie features a double-lined hood with matching drawcord, rib-knit cuffs and waistband with spandex, and reinforced double-needle stitching for lasting wear.

Created Hoodie: Burgundy item
Created Hoodie: Burgundy item
Created Hoodie: Burgundy
$30

Gildan 50/50 Cotton/Poly Hooded Sweatshirt
Comfortable, durable, and perfect for everyday wear. This 8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece hoodie features a double-lined hood with matching drawcord, rib-knit cuffs and waistband with spandex, and reinforced double-needle stitching for lasting wear.

GCCA Hoodie: Burgundy 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Hoodie: Burgundy 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Hoodie: Burgundy 2XL-5XL
$32

Gildan 50/50 Cotton/Poly Hooded Sweatshirt
Comfortable, durable, and perfect for everyday wear. This 8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece hoodie features a double-lined hood with matching drawcord, rib-knit cuffs and waistband with spandex, and reinforced double-needle stitching for lasting wear.

Created Hoodie: Burgundy 2XL-5XL item
Created Hoodie: Burgundy 2XL-5XL item
Created Hoodie: Burgundy 2XL-5XL
$32

Gildan 50/50 Cotton/Poly Hooded Sweatshirt
Comfortable, durable, and perfect for everyday wear. This 8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece hoodie features a double-lined hood with matching drawcord, rib-knit cuffs and waistband with spandex, and reinforced double-needle stitching for lasting wear.

GCCA Hoodie: Gray & Burgundy item
GCCA Hoodie: Gray & Burgundy item
GCCA Hoodie: Gray & Burgundy
$30

Gildan 50/50 Cotton/Poly Hooded Sweatshirt
Comfortable, durable, and perfect for everyday wear. This 8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece hoodie features a double-lined hood with matching drawcord, rib-knit cuffs and waistband with spandex, and reinforced double-needle stitching for lasting wear.

Created Hoodie: Gray & Burgundy item
Created Hoodie: Gray & Burgundy item
Created Hoodie: Gray & Burgundy
$30

Gildan 50/50 Cotton/Poly Hooded Sweatshirt
Comfortable, durable, and perfect for everyday wear. This 8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece hoodie features a double-lined hood with matching drawcord, rib-knit cuffs and waistband with spandex, and reinforced double-needle stitching for lasting wear.

GCCA Hoodie: Gray & Burgundy 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Hoodie: Gray & Burgundy 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Hoodie: Gray & Burgundy 2XL-5XL
$32

Gildan 50/50 Cotton/Poly Hooded Sweatshirt
Comfortable, durable, and perfect for everyday wear. This 8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece hoodie features a double-lined hood with matching drawcord, rib-knit cuffs and waistband with spandex, and reinforced double-needle stitching for lasting wear.

Created Hoodie: Gray & Burgundy 2XL-5XL item
Created Hoodie: Gray & Burgundy 2XL-5XL item
Created Hoodie: Gray & Burgundy 2XL-5XL
$32

Gildan 50/50 Cotton/Poly Hooded Sweatshirt
Comfortable, durable, and perfect for everyday wear. This 8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece hoodie features a double-lined hood with matching drawcord, rib-knit cuffs and waistband with spandex, and reinforced double-needle stitching for lasting wear.

GCCA Hoodie: Gray & White item
GCCA Hoodie: Gray & White item
GCCA Hoodie: Gray & White
$30

Gildan 50/50 Cotton/Poly Hooded Sweatshirt
Comfortable, durable, and perfect for everyday wear. This 8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece hoodie features a double-lined hood with matching drawcord, rib-knit cuffs and waistband with spandex, and reinforced double-needle stitching for lasting wear.

Created Hoodie: Gray & White item
Created Hoodie: Gray & White item
Created Hoodie: Gray & White
$30

Gildan 50/50 Cotton/Poly Hooded Sweatshirt
Comfortable, durable, and perfect for everyday wear. This 8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece hoodie features a double-lined hood with matching drawcord, rib-knit cuffs and waistband with spandex, and reinforced double-needle stitching for lasting wear.

GCCA Hoodie: Gray & White 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Hoodie: Gray & White 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Hoodie: Gray & White 2XL-5XL
$32

Gildan 50/50 Cotton/Poly Hooded Sweatshirt
Comfortable, durable, and perfect for everyday wear. This 8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece hoodie features a double-lined hood with matching drawcord, rib-knit cuffs and waistband with spandex, and reinforced double-needle stitching for lasting wear.

Created Hoodie: Gray & White 2XL-5XL item
Created Hoodie: Gray & White 2XL-5XL item
Created Hoodie: Gray & White 2XL-5XL
$32

Gildan 50/50 Cotton/Poly Hooded Sweatshirt
Comfortable, durable, and perfect for everyday wear. This 8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece hoodie features a double-lined hood with matching drawcord, rib-knit cuffs and waistband with spandex, and reinforced double-needle stitching for lasting wear.

GCCA Hoodie: Black item
GCCA Hoodie: Black item
GCCA Hoodie: Black
$30

Gildan 50/50 Cotton/Poly Hooded Sweatshirt
Comfortable, durable, and perfect for everyday wear. This 8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece hoodie features a double-lined hood with matching drawcord, rib-knit cuffs and waistband with spandex, and reinforced double-needle stitching for lasting wear.

Created Hoodie: Black item
Created Hoodie: Black item
Created Hoodie: Black
$30

Gildan 50/50 Cotton/Poly Hooded Sweatshirt
Comfortable, durable, and perfect for everyday wear. This 8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece hoodie features a double-lined hood with matching drawcord, rib-knit cuffs and waistband with spandex, and reinforced double-needle stitching for lasting wear.

GCCA Hoodie: Black 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Hoodie: Black 2XL-5XL item
GCCA Hoodie: Black 2XL-5XL
$32

Gildan 50/50 Cotton/Poly Hooded Sweatshirt
Comfortable, durable, and perfect for everyday wear. This 8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece hoodie features a double-lined hood with matching drawcord, rib-knit cuffs and waistband with spandex, and reinforced double-needle stitching for lasting wear.

Created Hoodie: Black 2XL-5XL item
Created Hoodie: Black 2XL-5XL item
Created Hoodie: Black 2XL-5XL
$32

Gildan 50/50 Cotton/Poly Hooded Sweatshirt
Comfortable, durable, and perfect for everyday wear. This 8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece hoodie features a double-lined hood with matching drawcord, rib-knit cuffs and waistband with spandex, and reinforced double-needle stitching for lasting wear.

GCCA Toddler Hoodie: Gray & Burgundy item
GCCA Toddler Hoodie: Gray & Burgundy item
GCCA Toddler Hoodie: Gray & Burgundy
$30

Port & Co Toddler 50/50 Cotton/Poly Pullover Hoodie
Soft, durable, and perfect for little ones. This 7.8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece pullover hoodie provides cozy warmth with a simple, comfortable design—no drawcord for added safety and ease of wear.

Created Toddler Hoodie: Gray & Burgundy item
Created Toddler Hoodie: Gray & Burgundy
$30

Port & Co Toddler 50/50 Cotton/Poly Pullover Hoodie
Soft, durable, and perfect for little ones. This 7.8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece pullover hoodie provides cozy warmth with a simple, comfortable design—no drawcord for added safety and ease of wear.

GCCA Toddler Hoodie: Gray & White item
GCCA Toddler Hoodie: Gray & White item
GCCA Toddler Hoodie: Gray & White
$30

Port & Co Toddler 50/50 Cotton/Poly Pullover Hoodie
Soft, durable, and perfect for little ones. This 7.8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece pullover hoodie provides cozy warmth with a simple, comfortable design—no drawcord for added safety and ease of wear.

Created Toddler Hoodie: Gray & White item
Created Toddler Hoodie: Gray & White
$30

Port & Co Toddler 50/50 Cotton/Poly Pullover Hoodie
Soft, durable, and perfect for little ones. This 7.8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece pullover hoodie provides cozy warmth with a simple, comfortable design—no drawcord for added safety and ease of wear.

GCCA Toddler Hoodie: Black item
GCCA Toddler Hoodie: Black item
GCCA Toddler Hoodie: Black
$30

Port & Co Toddler 50/50 Cotton/Poly Pullover Hoodie
Soft, durable, and perfect for little ones. This 7.8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece pullover hoodie provides cozy warmth with a simple, comfortable design—no drawcord for added safety and ease of wear.

Created Toddler Hoodie: Black item
Created Toddler Hoodie: Black
$30

Port & Co Toddler 50/50 Cotton/Poly Pullover Hoodie
Soft, durable, and perfect for little ones. This 7.8-oz 50/50 cotton/poly fleece pullover hoodie provides cozy warmth with a simple, comfortable design—no drawcord for added safety and ease of wear.

Add a donation for Gilmer County Christian Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!