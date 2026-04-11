GCCMA 74th Juneteenth Celebration - June 13th Celebration Festival and June 19th - Soul at City Center

About this event
Sponsorship includes:
Name listing on parade sign
Recognition on social Media
** Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount ***
Sponsorship includes:
Premier logo placement on all event materials
Recognition in media and press releases
Shout out on social media
Recognition during event program
3 complimentary T-Shirts (please provide sizes in notes)
** Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount ***
Sponsorship includes:
Premier logo placement on all event materials
Recognition in media and press releases
Shout out on social media
Recognition during event program
2 complimentary T-Shirts (please provide sizes in notes)
** Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount ***
I cannot participate, but I support GCCMA! Please donate below.
** Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount ***
Vendor Booth
1- Table
2- (two) Chairs
1 - black table cover
Note: Vendors may bring their own table covering or display enhancements. If additional table is needed, please contact event coordinator by June 10th
** Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount ***
Vendor Booth
1- Table
2- (two) Chairs
1 - black table cover
Note: Vendors may bring their own table covering or display enhancements. If additional table is needed, please contact event coordinator by June 10th
** Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount ***
Sponsorship includes:
Premier logo placement on all event materials
Recognition in media and press releases
Shout out on social media
Recognition during event program
1 complimentary T-Shirt (please provide size in notes)
** Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount ***
Name listing on event materials
Recognition during event
Recognition on social media
** Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount ***
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