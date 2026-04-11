Georgetown Cultural Citizen Memorial Association

Hosted by

Georgetown Cultural Citizen Memorial Association

About this event

GCCMA 74th Juneteenth Celebration - June 13th Celebration Festival and June 19th - Soul at City Center

445 E Morrow St

Georgetown, TX 78626, USA

GCCMA Parade Sponsor -June 13th
$30

Sponsorship includes:

Name listing on parade sign

Recognition on social Media

** Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount ***

Gold Sponsor for June 13th and June 19th
$600

Sponsorship includes:

Premier logo placement on all event materials

Recognition in media and press releases

Shout out on social media

Recognition during event program

3 complimentary T-Shirts (please provide sizes in notes)

** Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount ***


Silver Sponsor for June 13th and June 19th
$250

Sponsorship includes:

Premier logo placement on all event materials

Recognition in media and press releases

Shout out on social media

Recognition during event program

2 complimentary T-Shirts (please provide sizes in notes)

** Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount ***


Donation Only for June 13th and June 19th
$10

I cannot participate, but I support GCCMA! Please donate below.

** Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount ***

Juneteenth Vendor Booth - Retail June 13th Celebration
$60

Vendor Booth

1- Table

2- (two) Chairs

1 - black table cover

Note: Vendors may bring their own table covering or display enhancements. If additional table is needed, please contact event coordinator by June 10th

** Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount ***

Juneteenth Vendor Booth Informational June 13th Celebration
$30

Vendor Booth

1- Table

2- (two) Chairs

1 - black table cover

Note: Vendors may bring their own table covering or display enhancements. If additional table is needed, please contact event coordinator by June 10th

** Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount ***

Bronze Sponsor for June 13th and June 19th
$100

Sponsorship includes:

Premier logo placement on all event materials

Recognition in media and press releases

Shout out on social media

Recognition during event program

1 complimentary T-Shirt (please provide size in notes)

** Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount ***


Friends of GCCMA
$50

Name listing on event materials

Recognition during event

Recognition on social media

** Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount ***

Add a donation for Georgetown Cultural Citizen Memorial Association

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