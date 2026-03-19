GCCMA Backpack & School Supply Drive 2026

About this event
Your sponsorship donation will help supply 100 backpacks for students through the GCCMA Backpack Drive.
Note -Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount**
Your sponsorship donation will help supply 75 backpacks for students through the GCCMA Backpack Drive.
Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount
Your sponsorship donation will help supply 50 backpacks for students through the GCCMA Backpack Drive.
***Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount ***
Your sponsorship donation will supply students through the GCCMA Backpack Drive.
*** Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount ***
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!