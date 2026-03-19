Georgetown Cultural Citizen Memorial Association

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Georgetown Cultural Citizen Memorial Association

About this event

GCCMA Backpack & School Supply Drive 2026

1200 W 17th St

Georgetown, TX 78626, USA

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Your sponsorship donation will help supply 100 backpacks for students through the GCCMA Backpack Drive.

Note -Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount**

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Your sponsorship donation will help supply 75 backpacks for students through the GCCMA Backpack Drive.
Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Your sponsorship donation will help supply 50 backpacks for students through the GCCMA Backpack Drive.

***Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount ***


Community Friend of GCCMA
$100

Your sponsorship donation will supply students through the GCCMA Backpack Drive.

*** Note - Donation to Zeffy is optional use drop down to change amount ***

Add a donation for Georgetown Cultural Citizen Memorial Association

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!