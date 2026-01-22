GCCPOA 30TH ANNUAL GOLF SPONSORSHIPS 2026

About this event
The MCPON Sponsor is the highest and most prestigious sponsorship of the 30th Annual Chief’s Golf Tournament. As the Presenting Sponsor, your organization will be featured at the center of the event’s most attended and celebrated portion of the day — the banquet luncheon and awards ceremony.
This premier sponsorship is ideal for a business or organization looking to make a meaningful impact while hosting clients, employees, or supporters during this milestone event.
Why This Matters
Your support directly honors our Chiefs, strengthens the legacy of naval leadership, and ensures the continued success of programs that support our military community. This sponsorship represents more than visibility — it’s a commitment to service, tradition, and those who lead from the front.
Sponsor Benefits Include:
• Two foursomes (8 total player registrations)
• Exclusive recognition as the MCPON Presenting Sponsor
• Prominent logo placement in the registration and banquet areas
• Verbal recognition during opening announcements, Cocktail Hour, and awards ceremony
• Opportunity to display branded materials or signage during the banquet
• Logo featured on the official Facebook Event page (see link below)
• 18 pin flags
• Premier placement on sponsor banner(s)
🎉 Get Excited — See What’s Already In!
Sponsors, prizes, booths, donations & more are being announced on the Facebook Event page.
👉 https://www.facebook.com/share/17p9qeqXib/
The premier sponsorship of the tournament, offering maximum visibility and recognition throughout the event.
Includes:
A high-visibility sponsorship ideal for businesses looking to support the GCCPOA while engaging with the tournament audience.
Includes:
An excellent entry-level sponsorship for local businesses that want to play, support the mission, and be recognized.
Includes:
This is a marquee sponsorship.
Always one of the most popular sponsor options.
Align your brand with tournament memories that last long after the event.
Sponsor Benefits May Include:
Sponsor one of the most interactive and high-traffic areas of the tournament. The putting contest takes place during registration, all throughout the tournament, and during the cocktail hour. It draws steady participation, making it an ideal opportunity for direct engagement with golfers.
Sponsor Benefits Include:
This sponsorship offers excellent visibility and face-to-face interaction before players head to the course up until the awards ceremony begins.
Be part of the action where golfers warm up and socialize before the shotgun start. The driving range is one of the highest-visibility areas during registration and offers a prime opportunity for sponsor interaction.
Sponsor Benefits Include:
This sponsorship provides excellent early-day exposure and meaningful engagement with golfers before play begins.
Perfect for businesses wanting direct interaction with players.
Great option for small businesses and local supporters.
Monetary Donation – Purchase Contest Prizes
Help us purchase wine, beer, and spirits for the Wine & Spirits Putting Experience by making a monetary donation. Your contribution allows us to offer a wide variety of prizes and ensures a great experience for all participants.
This option is perfect for individuals or businesses who want to support the event but may not be able to donate alcohol directly.
Donation Details:
📧 Questions: [email protected]
Help Stock the 19th Hole: Wine & Spirits Putting Experience!
Not golfing or sponsoring this year but still want to support the event? You can donate bottles, cases, or boxes of wine, beer, or spirits to be used as prizes for our Wine & Spirits Putting Experience and other tournament drawings.
Donated beverages will be awarded to players as prizes and help make this contest one of the most fun parts of the tournament.
How It Works:
📧 Questions or coordination: [email protected]
Must be 21+ to participate. Please drink responsibly.
Donation of 150 Physical Goody Bags
The Goody Bag Sponsor plays a key role in the overall golfer experience by providing the bags used by all participants to collect sponsored and donated swag throughout the event — from registration and pre-shotgun contests to sponsor booths and on-course activations.
Bags do not need to be logo’d and do not need to be prefilled, though prefilled bags are welcomed and greatly appreciated. Our primary need is durable, quality bags that golfers can use throughout the day and beyond.
What We’re Looking For:
• 150 physical goody bags (tote bags, drawstring bags, backpacks, etc.)
• Logo branding not required
• Prefilled bags optional and appreciated
Why This Matters:
Your donation helps streamline registration, keeps the event running smoothly, and ensures every golfer has a convenient way to collect and carry sponsor swag and prizes throughout the day.
Sponsor Recognition Includes:
• Recognition as the Official Goody Bag Sponsor
• Logo placement on sponsor banner(s)
• Verbal recognition during announcements
• Recognition on the event’s Facebook page
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!