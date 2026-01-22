Gulf Coast Chief Petty Officer Association

Hosted by

Gulf Coast Chief Petty Officer Association

About this event

GCCPOA 30TH ANNUAL GOLF SPONSORSHIPS 2026

100 Fairway Blvd

Panama City Beach, FL 32407, USA

⭐⭐⭐MCPON Sponsor
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The MCPON Sponsor is the highest and most prestigious sponsorship of the 30th Annual Chief’s Golf Tournament. As the Presenting Sponsor, your organization will be featured at the center of the event’s most attended and celebrated portion of the day — the banquet luncheon and awards ceremony.


This premier sponsorship is ideal for a business or organization looking to make a meaningful impact while hosting clients, employees, or supporters during this milestone event.


Why This Matters
Your support directly honors our Chiefs, strengthens the legacy of naval leadership, and ensures the continued success of programs that support our military community. This sponsorship represents more than visibility — it’s a commitment to service, tradition, and those who lead from the front.


Sponsor Benefits Include:
• Two foursomes (8 total player registrations)
• Exclusive recognition as the MCPON Presenting Sponsor
• Prominent logo placement in the registration and banquet areas
• Verbal recognition during opening announcements, Cocktail Hour, and awards ceremony
• Opportunity to display branded materials or signage during the banquet
• Logo featured on the official Facebook Event page (see link below)
• 18 pin flags
• Premier placement on sponsor banner(s)


🎉 Get Excited — See What’s Already In!
Sponsors, prizes, booths, donations & more are being announced on the Facebook Event page.
👉 https://www.facebook.com/share/17p9qeqXib/

⭐⭐ Master Chief Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The premier sponsorship of the tournament, offering maximum visibility and recognition throughout the event.

Includes:

  • One foursome (4 player registrations)
  • Premium logo placement on sponsorship banners
  • Hole sign
  • Recognition during opening announcements & awards ceremony
  • Logo featured on Facebook Event page (see link below)

⭐ Senior Chief Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A high-visibility sponsorship ideal for businesses looking to support the GCCPOA while engaging with the tournament audience.

Includes:

  • One foursome (4 player registrations)
  • Hole sign
  • Logo recognition on sponsorship banner(s)
  • Recognition on Facebook Event page (see link below)

⚓️ Chief Petty Officer Sponsor
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

An excellent entry-level sponsorship for local businesses that want to play, support the mission, and be recognized.

Includes:

  • One foursome (4 player registrations)
  • Hole sign
  • Verbal recognition as a sponsor at awards banquet
  • Recognition on Facebook Event page (see link below)

Tournament Polo Sponsor
$1,500
  • Recognition as official apparel sponsor
  • Extremely high visibility and long-term exposure
  • Recognition on Facebook Event page (see link below)

$100,000 Shootout Sponsor
$1,000

This is a marquee sponsorship.

  • Top-tier recognition throughout the event
  • Logo on shootout signage
  • Verbal recognition during shootout
  • Recognition on Facebook Event page (see link below)

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Always one of the most popular sponsor options.

  • Logo displayed on Beverage Cart(s) and/or Beverage Stations
  • Verbal recognition during tournament
  • Option to include branded items or koozies
  • Recognition on Facebook Event page (see link below)

Photography Sponsor
$750

Align your brand with tournament memories that last long after the event.

Sponsor Benefits May Include:

  • Recognition as an official Photography Sponsor
  • Logo placement on event sponsor signage
  • Brand visibility alongside shared event photos
  • Recognition on Facebook Event page (see link below)

Hole-In-One Sponsor
$750
  • Logo on hole signage
  • Recognition during announcements
  • Association with premium prize opportunity
  • Recognition on Facebook Event page (see link below)

Breakfast Sponsor
$750
  • Logo displayed at breakfast area
  • Recognition during opening announcements
  • Recognition on Facebook Event page (see link below)

19th Hole: Wine & Spirits Putting Experience Sponsor Booth
$500

Sponsor one of the most interactive and high-traffic areas of the tournament. The putting contest takes place during registration, all throughout the tournament, and during the cocktail hour. It draws steady participation, making it an ideal opportunity for direct engagement with golfers.

Sponsor Benefits Include:

  • Logo displayed at the putting contest area
  • Opportunity to set up a booth or table near the putting green
  • Ability to distribute promotional items, samples, or giveaways
  • Direct interaction with players from the very start to the very end of our event OR however long you can attend for
  • Recognition as an official Putting Contest Sponsor
  • Recognition on Facebook Event page (see link below)

This sponsorship offers excellent visibility and face-to-face interaction before players head to the course up until the awards ceremony begins.

Longest Drive Sponsor
$500
  • Logo on contest signage
  • Recognition during awards ceremony
  • Recognition on Facebook Event page (see link below)

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500
  • Logo on contest signage
  • Recognition during awards ceremony
  • Recognition on Facebook Event page (see link below)

Driving Range Sponsor
$500

Be part of the action where golfers warm up and socialize before the shotgun start. The driving range is one of the highest-visibility areas during registration and offers a prime opportunity for sponsor interaction.

Sponsor Benefits Include:

  • Logo displayed at the driving range
  • Opportunity to set up a booth or table near the driving range
  • Ability to distribute promotional items, samples, or giveaways
  • Direct interaction with players during registration and warm-up
  • Verbal recognition as the official Driving Range Sponsor at Banquet
  • Recognition on Facebook Event page (see link below)

This sponsorship provides excellent early-day exposure and meaningful engagement with golfers before play begins.

Hole Sponsor + Booth Activation
$400

Perfect for businesses wanting direct interaction with players.

  • Logo displayed on hole sign
  • Opportunity to set up a booth or table on the course
  • Ability to hand out promotional items, samples, or giveaways to golfers
  • Recognition on Facebook Event page (see link below)

Hole Sponsor
$250

Great option for small businesses and local supporters.

  • Logo displayed on one hole sign
  • Recognition as a tournament sponsor
  • Recognition on Facebook Event page (see link below)

Fund the The 19th Hole: Wine & Spirits Putting Experience ⭐
$150

Monetary Donation – Purchase Contest Prizes

Help us purchase wine, beer, and spirits for the Wine & Spirits Putting Experience by making a monetary donation. Your contribution allows us to offer a wide variety of prizes and ensures a great experience for all participants.

This option is perfect for individuals or businesses who want to support the event but may not be able to donate alcohol directly.

Donation Details:

  • Funds will be used exclusively to purchase contest prizes
  • Recognition provided at the putting contest area (as applicable)
  • Any donation amount is appreciated
  • Recognition on Facebook Event page (see link below)

📧 Questions: [email protected]

Donate a Bottle (Wine, Beer, or SHelp Stock the 19th Hole
Free

Help Stock the 19th Hole: Wine & Spirits Putting Experience!

Not golfing or sponsoring this year but still want to support the event? You can donate bottles, cases, or boxes of wine, beer, or spirits to be used as prizes for our Wine & Spirits Putting Experience and other tournament drawings.

Donated beverages will be awarded to players as prizes and help make this contest one of the most fun parts of the tournament.

How It Works:

  • Select this option to let us know you’d like to donate alcohol
  • A tournament representative will contact you to coordinate drop-off details
  • Donors will be recognized at the contest area (as applicable)
  • Recognition on Facebook Event page (see link below)

📧 Questions or coordination: [email protected]

Must be 21+ to participate. Please drink responsibly.

Goody Bag Sponsor (In-Kind Donation)
Free

Donation of 150 Physical Goody Bags


The Goody Bag Sponsor plays a key role in the overall golfer experience by providing the bags used by all participants to collect sponsored and donated swag throughout the event — from registration and pre-shotgun contests to sponsor booths and on-course activations.


Bags do not need to be logo’d and do not need to be prefilled, though prefilled bags are welcomed and greatly appreciated. Our primary need is durable, quality bags that golfers can use throughout the day and beyond.


What We’re Looking For:
150 physical goody bags (tote bags, drawstring bags, backpacks, etc.)
• Logo branding not required
• Prefilled bags optional and appreciated


Why This Matters:
Your donation helps streamline registration, keeps the event running smoothly, and ensures every golfer has a convenient way to collect and carry sponsor swag and prizes throughout the day.


Sponsor Recognition Includes:
• Recognition as the Official Goody Bag Sponsor
• Logo placement on sponsor banner(s)
• Verbal recognition during announcements
• Recognition on the event’s Facebook page

Add a donation for Gulf Coast Chief Petty Officer Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!