GCCPOA 30TH ANNUAL GOLF SPONSORSHIPS 2026

The MCPON Sponsor is the highest and most prestigious sponsorship of the 30th Annual Chief’s Golf Tournament. As the Presenting Sponsor, your organization will be featured at the center of the event’s most attended and celebrated portion of the day — the banquet luncheon and awards ceremony.





This premier sponsorship is ideal for a business or organization looking to make a meaningful impact while hosting clients, employees, or supporters during this milestone event.





Why This Matters

Your support directly honors our Chiefs, strengthens the legacy of naval leadership, and ensures the continued success of programs that support our military community. This sponsorship represents more than visibility — it’s a commitment to service, tradition, and those who lead from the front.





Sponsor Benefits Include:

• Two foursomes (8 total player registrations)

• Exclusive recognition as the MCPON Presenting Sponsor

• Prominent logo placement in the registration and banquet areas

• Verbal recognition during opening announcements, Cocktail Hour, and awards ceremony

• Opportunity to display branded materials or signage during the banquet

• Logo featured on the official Facebook Event page (see link below)

• 18 pin flags

• Premier placement on sponsor banner(s)





🎉 Get Excited — See What’s Already In!

Sponsors, prizes, booths, donations & more are being announced on the Facebook Event page.

👉 https://www.facebook.com/share/17p9qeqXib/