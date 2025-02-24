GCDDA Lucky Squirrel Bag Day

Hosted by
Join us for the first-ever "Bag Day" at the May 17, 2025, Lucky Squirrel event! Simply fill out the form linked below with an active email address to join our new DDA mailing list. Once completed, you’ll receive an email with a QR code. Bring this QR code to the DDA tent at the event and receive a free DDA Bag to shop with!
You will get a QR Code, but there will NOT be a Bag reserved for you at the Lucky Squirrel Event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!