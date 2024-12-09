Add a donation for Greater Cleveland Film Commission
$
GCFC Associate Board Year-End Raffle
Single Raffle Ticket - A Christmas Story
$25
Filmed In CLE Prize Pack Includes: Daisy Red Ryder, a limited edition 16"x24" poster autographed by Peter Billingsley (Ralphie), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick), R.D. Robb (Schwartz), Yano Anaya (Grover Dill), and Ian Petrella (Randy), three (3) Department 56 Christmas village figures or ornaments, one (1) Large '40 Years of a Cleveland Classic T-shirt' by GV Art + Design, two (2) NECA “A Christmas Story” adhesive bandage tins, and a commemorative medal from 2023 The Cleveland Christmas Run
3 Raffle Tickets - A Christmas Story
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
5 Raffle Tickets - A Christmas Story
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
7 Raffle Tickets - A Christmas Story
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets
Single Raffle Ticket - Superman
$25
Filmed In CLE Prize Pack Includes: Superman S-Shield t-shirt ( Medium), two-tone mug, stainless steel water bottle, and logo pin
3 Raffle Tickets - Superman
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
5 Raffle Tickets - Superman
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
7 Raffle Tickets - Superman
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets
Single Raffle Ticket - Cherry
$25
Filmed In CLE Prize Pack Includes: "Cherry" novel and novel artwork poster autographed by directors Joe & Anthony Russo and actor Tom Holland
3 Raffle Tickets - Cherry
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
5 Raffle Tickets - Superman
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
7 Raffle Tickets - Cherry
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets
Single Raffle Ticket - White Noise
$25
Filmed In CLE Prize Pack Includes: Illustrated poster, promotional "A&P Grocery Store" sweatshirt, promotional stills on card stock
3 Raffle Tickets - White Noise
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
5 Raffle Tickets - White Noise
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
7 Raffle Tickets - White Noise
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets
