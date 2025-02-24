GCFC Annual Award Season Auction

$200 gift card to L’Albatros + 4 - Cleveland Orchestra seats
$300
Starting bid
(VALUED AT $756) Don’t miss the grandeur of this once-in-a-lifetime event! The Cleveland Orchestra performs Ludwig Göransson’s Academy Award-winning score at the stunning Severance Music Center to accompany a screening of the iconic movie Black Panther. Experience the iconic film like never before. Before the adventure begins, enjoy a premiere gourmet dining experience with a $200 gift card to L’Albatros Brasserie + Bar. A night of cinematic brilliance and fine French cuisine awaits!
Best Picture Spotlight
$100
Starting bid
(VALUED AT $250) Celebrate this year’s top Oscar contenders with a prize pack featuring exclusive collectibles from Wicked (10 Oscar Nominations), Emilia Pérez (13 Oscar Nominations), Dune: Part Two (5 Oscar Nominations), The Brutalist (10 Oscar Nominations), and Conclave (8 Oscar Nominations). Show off your Wicked fandom with a cozy “Shiz” sweatshirt and special edition People Magazine. From Emilia Pérez, take home a framed poster, hat, shirt, and script. Dive into the world of Dune 2 with a stunning coffee table book. Honor The Brutalist with a framed photo of its unforgettable family, and listen to the original score on vinyl from Conclave. A must-have collection for any film fan!
Music Showcase
$100
Starting bid
(VALUED AT $250) A must-have for music and movie lovers alike! This prize pack features sheet music from The Six Triple Eight autographed by legendary songwriter Diane Warren, a stunning coffee table book from The Piano Lesson, and the epic Gladiator II score on vinyl. Dive into the melodies of Emilia Pérez with a CD, sheet music, and vinyl record, and celebrate the artistry of The Wild Robot with a sheet music art print and vinyl. A harmonious blend of film and music magic!
Legendary Performances
$100
Starting bid
(VALUED AT $250) Celebrate the films that defied expectations with this eclectic prize pack! From festival favorites to cult classics in the making, this collection includes a shape-shifting A Different Man magnet, Challengers stemless champagne flutes, and quirky keepsakes like Babygirl wrapping paper and pint glass. Light up the Heretic blueberry pie candle, rock a Hit Man Glen Powell tee, and stay cozy in Love Lies Bleeding “Crater Gym” socks. Capture memories with a Civil War disposable camera, relive Maria with a Viewfinder reel, and add a pop of color with the Maxxxine makeup palette. Plus, score a Queer tote, I Saw The TV Glow "Pink Opaque" temporary tattoos, an Andrew Garfield timer from We Live In Time, a pack of tarot cards from Look Into My Eyes, and The Sing Sing Files book. A must-have mix of the unexpected and unforgettable!
Animated Treasures
$75
Starting bid
(VALUED AT $150) Celebrate the artistry of animation with this incredible prize pack! Explore the creative worlds of The Wild Robot and Transformers One with beautifully crafted art books and a numbered art print. Sweeten this package with a tasty Inside Out 2 Sugarfina candy box. And for a touch of classic British humor, take home a quirky Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl water bottle featuring an infamous penguin in disguise. A perfect collection for animation lovers of all ages!
Script to Screen
$75
Starting bid
(VALUED AT $150) Explore the art of storytelling with this ultimate screenwriting prize pack! Featuring bound and softcover scripts from Emilia Pérez, Hitman, Maria, September 5, and The Piano Lesson, this collection offers a behind-the-scenes look at some of the year’s most compelling films. Plus, dive into the source material with The Wild Robot novel. A must-have for aspiring screenwriters and film enthusiasts!
