Greater Cleveland Film Commission

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Greater Cleveland Film Commission

About this raffle

2026 GCFC Award Season Raffle

BEST PICTURE SPOTLIGHT (1 Entry)
$10

ONE RAFFLE ENTRY


ITEMS:

Hamnet Blanket, Marty Supreme Ping Pong Balls, Frankenstein: Guillermo del Toro Book; Hat, and Tote Bag, Train Dreams: Book and Signed Poster, Bugonia: T-shirt, Calculator, and Film Reel Clip, F1: Book and Hat

BEST PICTURE SPOTLIGHT (5 Entries)
$45
This includes 5 tickets

FIVE RAFFLE ENTRIES


ITEMS:

Hamnet Blanket, Marty Supreme Ping Pong Balls, Frankenstein: Guillermo del Toro Book; Hat, and Tote Bag, Train Dreams: Book and Signed Poster, Bugonia: T-shirt, Calculator, and Film Reel Clip, F1: Book and Hat

BEST PICTURE SPOTLIGHT (12 Entries)
$98
This includes 12 tickets

TWELVE RAFFLE ENTRIES


ITEMS:

Hamnet Blanket, Marty Supreme Ping Pong Balls, Frankenstein: Guillermo del Toro Book; Hat, and Tote Bag, Train Dreams: Book and Signed Poster, Bugonia: T-shirt, Calculator, and Film Reel Clip, F1: Book and Hat

MUSIC SHOWCASE (1 Entry)
$10

ONE RAFFLE ENTRY


ITEMS:

Sinners Vinyl, Hamnet Vinyl, Frankenstein Vinyl, House of Dynamite Vinyl, Train Dreams Vinyl, Highest 2 Lowest Vinyl, Springsteen Deliver My from Nowhere Casette Speaker, Jay Kelly Theme Vinyl, Song Sung Blue Microphone set, Diane Warren: Relentless Sheet Music, KPop Demon Hunters Behind the Scenes Book and Golden Vinyl, Wicked For Good Sweatshirt and Small Vinyl

MUSIC SHOWCASE (5 Entries)
$45
This includes 5 tickets

FIVE RAFFLE ENTRIES


ITEMS:

Sinners Vinyl, Hamnet Vinyl, Frankenstein Vinyl, House of Dynamite Vinyl, Train Dreams Vinyl, Highest 2 Lowest Vinyl, Springsteen Deliver My from Nowhere Casette Speaker, Jay Kelly Theme Vinyl, Song Sung Blue Microphone set, Diane Warren: Relentless Sheet Music, KPop Demon Hunters Behind the Scenes Book and Golden Vinyl, Wicked For Good Sweatshirt and Small Vinyl

MUSIC SHOWCASE (12 Entries)
$98
This includes 12 tickets

TWELVE RAFFLE ENTRIES


ITEMS:

Sinners Vinyl, Hamnet Vinyl, Frankenstein Vinyl, House of Dynamite Vinyl, Train Dreams Vinyl, Highest 2 Lowest Vinyl, Springsteen Deliver My from Nowhere Casette Speaker, Jay Kelly Theme Vinyl, Song Sung Blue Microphone set, Diane Warren: Relentless Sheet Music, KPop Demon Hunters Behind the Scenes Book and Golden Vinyl, Wicked For Good Sweatshirt and Small Vinyl

SCRIPT TO SCREEN (1 Entry)
$10

ONE RAFFLE ENTRY


ITEMS:

Frankenstein Screenplay, Train Dream Screenplay, Jay Kelly Screenplay, Hamnet Screenplay, A House of Dynamite Screenplay, Chad Powers Episode 106 "6th Quarter"

SCRIPT TO SCREEN (5 Entries)
$45
This includes 5 tickets

FIVE RAFFLE ENTRIES


ITEMS:

Frankenstein Screenplay, Train Dream Screenplay, Jay Kelly Screenplay, Hamnet Screenplay, A House of Dynamite Screenplay, Chad Powers Episode 106 "6th Quarter"

SCRIPT TO SCREEN (12 Entries)
$98
This includes 12 tickets

TWELVE RAFFLE ENTRIES


ITEMS:

Frankenstein Screenplay, Train Dream Screenplay, Jay Kelly Screenplay, Hamnet Screenplay, A House of Dynamite Screenplay, Chad Powers Episode 106 "6th Quarter"

OFFBEAT AND OUTSTANDING (1 ENTRY)
$10

ONE RAFFLE ENTRY


ITEMS:

Friendship Hat, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Stress Ball, Sorry, Baby Letters, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Eye Mask, Eddington Bumper Stickers Jay Kelly Sweatshirt, Warfare Framed Photo, A House of Dynamite Katheryn Bigalow T -Shirt, Left Handed Girl Kaleidoscope, Eternity Disposable Film Camera, The Smashing Machine; Water Bottle and Zine, Hedda: Matches and Sour Cherry Drops

OFFBEAT AND OUTSTANDING (5 ENTRIES)
$45
This includes 5 tickets

FIVE RAFFLE ENTRIES


ITEMS:

Friendship Hat, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Stress Ball, Sorry, Baby Letters, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Eye Mask, Eddington Bumper Stickers Jay Kelly Sweatshirt, Warfare Framed Photo, A House of Dynamite Katheryn Bigalow T -Shirt, Left Handed Girl Kaleidoscope, Eternity Disposable Film Camera, The Smashing Machine; Water Bottle and Zine, Hedda: Matches and Sour Cherry Drops

OFFBEAT AND OUTSTANDING (12 ENTRIES)
$98
This includes 12 tickets

TWELVE RAFFLE ENTRIES


ITEMS:

Friendship Hat, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Stress Ball, Sorry, Baby Letters, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Eye Mask, Eddington Bumper Stickers Jay Kelly Sweatshirt, Warfare Framed Photo, A House of Dynamite Katheryn Bigalow T -Shirt, Left Handed Girl Kaleidoscope, Eternity Disposable Film Camera, The Smashing Machine; Water Bottle and Zine, Hedda: Matches and Sour Cherry Drops

TELEVISION (1 ENTRY)
$10

ONE RAFFLE ENTRY


ITEMS:

Paradise Travel set, Only Murders In the Building Card Deck, Outlander: Blood of My Blood Letterhead, Late Night with Seth Meyers Ornament, The Tonight Show Beanie, Chad Powers: Poster Signed by Glen Powell; Cooler; Mug; and Hat

TELEVISION (5 ENTRIES)
$45
This includes 5 tickets

FIVE RAFFLE ENTRIES


ITEMS:

Paradise Travel set, Only Murders In the Building Card Deck, Outlander: Blood of My Blood Letterhead, Late Night with Seth Meyers Ornament, The Tonight Show Beanie, Chad Powers: Poster Signed by Glen Powell; Cooler; Mug; and Hat

TELEVISION (12 ENTRIES)
$98
This includes 12 tickets

TWELVE RAFFLE ENTRIES


ITEMS:

Paradise Travel set, Only Murders In the Building Card Deck, Outlander: Blood of My Blood Letterhead, Late Night with Seth Meyers Ornament, The Tonight Show Beanie, Chad Powers: Poster Signed by Glen Powell; Cooler; Mug; and Hat

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