2026 GCFC Award Season Raffle

ONE RAFFLE ENTRY





ITEMS:

Friendship Hat, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Stress Ball, Sorry, Baby Letters, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Eye Mask, Eddington Bumper Stickers Jay Kelly Sweatshirt, Warfare Framed Photo, A House of Dynamite Katheryn Bigalow T -Shirt, Left Handed Girl Kaleidoscope, Eternity Disposable Film Camera, The Smashing Machine; Water Bottle and Zine, Hedda: Matches and Sour Cherry Drops