2026 GCFC Award Season Raffle

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ONE RAFFLE ENTRY
ITEMS:
Hamnet Blanket, Marty Supreme Ping Pong Balls, Frankenstein: Guillermo del Toro Book; Hat, and Tote Bag, Train Dreams: Book and Signed Poster, Bugonia: T-shirt, Calculator, and Film Reel Clip, F1: Book and Hat
FIVE RAFFLE ENTRIES
ITEMS:
Hamnet Blanket, Marty Supreme Ping Pong Balls, Frankenstein: Guillermo del Toro Book; Hat, and Tote Bag, Train Dreams: Book and Signed Poster, Bugonia: T-shirt, Calculator, and Film Reel Clip, F1: Book and Hat
TWELVE RAFFLE ENTRIES
ITEMS:
Hamnet Blanket, Marty Supreme Ping Pong Balls, Frankenstein: Guillermo del Toro Book; Hat, and Tote Bag, Train Dreams: Book and Signed Poster, Bugonia: T-shirt, Calculator, and Film Reel Clip, F1: Book and Hat
ONE RAFFLE ENTRY
ITEMS:
Sinners Vinyl, Hamnet Vinyl, Frankenstein Vinyl, House of Dynamite Vinyl, Train Dreams Vinyl, Highest 2 Lowest Vinyl, Springsteen Deliver My from Nowhere Casette Speaker, Jay Kelly Theme Vinyl, Song Sung Blue Microphone set, Diane Warren: Relentless Sheet Music, KPop Demon Hunters Behind the Scenes Book and Golden Vinyl, Wicked For Good Sweatshirt and Small Vinyl
FIVE RAFFLE ENTRIES
ITEMS:
Sinners Vinyl, Hamnet Vinyl, Frankenstein Vinyl, House of Dynamite Vinyl, Train Dreams Vinyl, Highest 2 Lowest Vinyl, Springsteen Deliver My from Nowhere Casette Speaker, Jay Kelly Theme Vinyl, Song Sung Blue Microphone set, Diane Warren: Relentless Sheet Music, KPop Demon Hunters Behind the Scenes Book and Golden Vinyl, Wicked For Good Sweatshirt and Small Vinyl
TWELVE RAFFLE ENTRIES
ITEMS:
Sinners Vinyl, Hamnet Vinyl, Frankenstein Vinyl, House of Dynamite Vinyl, Train Dreams Vinyl, Highest 2 Lowest Vinyl, Springsteen Deliver My from Nowhere Casette Speaker, Jay Kelly Theme Vinyl, Song Sung Blue Microphone set, Diane Warren: Relentless Sheet Music, KPop Demon Hunters Behind the Scenes Book and Golden Vinyl, Wicked For Good Sweatshirt and Small Vinyl
ONE RAFFLE ENTRY
ITEMS:
Frankenstein Screenplay, Train Dream Screenplay, Jay Kelly Screenplay, Hamnet Screenplay, A House of Dynamite Screenplay, Chad Powers Episode 106 "6th Quarter"
FIVE RAFFLE ENTRIES
ITEMS:
Frankenstein Screenplay, Train Dream Screenplay, Jay Kelly Screenplay, Hamnet Screenplay, A House of Dynamite Screenplay, Chad Powers Episode 106 "6th Quarter"
TWELVE RAFFLE ENTRIES
ITEMS:
Frankenstein Screenplay, Train Dream Screenplay, Jay Kelly Screenplay, Hamnet Screenplay, A House of Dynamite Screenplay, Chad Powers Episode 106 "6th Quarter"
ONE RAFFLE ENTRY
ITEMS:
Friendship Hat, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Stress Ball, Sorry, Baby Letters, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Eye Mask, Eddington Bumper Stickers Jay Kelly Sweatshirt, Warfare Framed Photo, A House of Dynamite Katheryn Bigalow T -Shirt, Left Handed Girl Kaleidoscope, Eternity Disposable Film Camera, The Smashing Machine; Water Bottle and Zine, Hedda: Matches and Sour Cherry Drops
FIVE RAFFLE ENTRIES
ITEMS:
Friendship Hat, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Stress Ball, Sorry, Baby Letters, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Eye Mask, Eddington Bumper Stickers Jay Kelly Sweatshirt, Warfare Framed Photo, A House of Dynamite Katheryn Bigalow T -Shirt, Left Handed Girl Kaleidoscope, Eternity Disposable Film Camera, The Smashing Machine; Water Bottle and Zine, Hedda: Matches and Sour Cherry Drops
TWELVE RAFFLE ENTRIES
ITEMS:
Friendship Hat, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Stress Ball, Sorry, Baby Letters, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Eye Mask, Eddington Bumper Stickers Jay Kelly Sweatshirt, Warfare Framed Photo, A House of Dynamite Katheryn Bigalow T -Shirt, Left Handed Girl Kaleidoscope, Eternity Disposable Film Camera, The Smashing Machine; Water Bottle and Zine, Hedda: Matches and Sour Cherry Drops
ONE RAFFLE ENTRY
ITEMS:
Paradise Travel set, Only Murders In the Building Card Deck, Outlander: Blood of My Blood Letterhead, Late Night with Seth Meyers Ornament, The Tonight Show Beanie, Chad Powers: Poster Signed by Glen Powell; Cooler; Mug; and Hat
FIVE RAFFLE ENTRIES
ITEMS:
Paradise Travel set, Only Murders In the Building Card Deck, Outlander: Blood of My Blood Letterhead, Late Night with Seth Meyers Ornament, The Tonight Show Beanie, Chad Powers: Poster Signed by Glen Powell; Cooler; Mug; and Hat
TWELVE RAFFLE ENTRIES
ITEMS:
Paradise Travel set, Only Murders In the Building Card Deck, Outlander: Blood of My Blood Letterhead, Late Night with Seth Meyers Ornament, The Tonight Show Beanie, Chad Powers: Poster Signed by Glen Powell; Cooler; Mug; and Hat
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