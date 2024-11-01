GCFC Behind the Camera Silent Auction

Gear up for an unforgettable experience at Medina's premier destination for fun! Start your adventure with a $100 gift certificate to High Voltage Indoor Karting, where you can race around the track in high-speed electric go-karts, perfect for thrill-seekers of all ages. Then, head over to Foundry Social for even more entertainment with a $50 gift card to enjoy food, drinks, and a variety of games—from duckpin bowling to arcade games. Top it off with a $25 gift card to MAD Brewing Company to taste their craft beer that’s brewed with purpose. This package includes T-shirts, mugs, stickers, and more swag from High Voltage and Foundry Social to remember your day of high-energy fun! (Prize Valued at $300)

