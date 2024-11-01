GCFC Behind the Camera Silent Auction

Indulge in the ultimate luxury with an overnight stay at The Ritz-Carlton Cleveland. This exceptional package includes a Deluxe King Room, complimentary breakfast for two at the renowned TURN Bar + Kitchen, and the ease of overnight valet parking. To complete your experience, enjoy a $250 gift certificate to Morton’s The Steakhouse, where you’ll savor a fine dining experience just steps away. Treat yourself to a sophisticated getaway that promises relaxation, gourmet dining, and five-star service right in the heart of Cleveland. (Package Valued at $1,050)
Elegance & Action: Dining & Game Day Excitement
$350
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a night of elegance and action! Begin with a $250 gift certificate to Marble Room, Cleveland’s premier dining destination, where luxury meets an irresistible menu and the finest selection of wine and cocktails. Then, cheer on the Cleveland Cavaliers from prime lower-level seats as they take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday, November 15th. A parking pass for the game is included, making this an effortless and memorable evening of top-tier dining and NBA thrills. (Prize Valued at $714)
Cavs Game Day Fan Pack
$250
Starting bid
Get ready to cheer on the Cleveland Cavaliers in style! This fan package includes two tickets to a regular season Cavs home game and an exclusive Cavs Pack featuring must-have gear. Show your team pride with a Cavs tote bag, t-shirt, two baseball caps, a cozy pom-knitted beanie, and a collectible bobblehead. The highlight? An autographed mini basketball signed by Cavs star Jarrett Allen! Perfect for any Cavaliers fan looking to take their game-day spirit to the next level. (Prize Valued at $500)
Luxury Escape at The Metropolitan at The 9
$250
Starting bid
Enjoy a night of elegance and excitement at The Metropolitan at The 9, where art, history, and luxury unite in downtown Cleveland. Your getaway includes a complimentary overnight stay, complete with a bottle of champagne and two flutes for a celebratory toast. Savor fine dining with a $50 gift certificate to The Centro, a European-inspired American restaurant renowned for its Neapolitan pizzas, premium steaks, and fresh ingredients. Then, immerse yourself in fun at Wild Eagle Saloon with a $50 gift certificate to this vibrant hangout, featuring self-serve draft beer walls, games, and live entertainment. Perfect for a memorable night of indulgence and entertainment! (Prize Valued at $500)
Broadway Magic: Life of Pi at Playhouse Square
$200
Starting bid
Experience the breathtaking stage adaptation of Life of Pi with four loge tickets to this award-winning production at Playhouse Square's Connor Palace. Running from January 7–19, this theatrical masterpiece, based on the bestselling novel, tells the epic tale of young Pi’s survival against all odds, stranded on a lifeboat with an unforgettable cast of animals, including a Bengal tiger. With stunning puppetry and world-class visuals, this “exhilarating evening of theater” (The Wall Street Journal) will captivate your imagination and your heart. Don’t miss this Tony Award-winning sensation! (Prize Valued at $380)
Ultimate Adrenaline & Fun Pack
$150
Starting bid
Gear up for an unforgettable experience at Medina's premier destination for fun! Start your adventure with a $100 gift certificate to High Voltage Indoor Karting, where you can race around the track in high-speed electric go-karts, perfect for thrill-seekers of all ages. Then, head over to Foundry Social for even more entertainment with a $50 gift card to enjoy food, drinks, and a variety of games—from duckpin bowling to arcade games. Top it off with a $25 gift card to MAD Brewing Company to taste their craft beer that’s brewed with purpose. This package includes T-shirts, mugs, stickers, and more swag from High Voltage and Foundry Social to remember your day of high-energy fun! (Prize Valued at $300)
Cleveland Film Insider: GCFC "Silver" Membership
$150
Starting bid
Become a part of Cleveland’s vibrant film community with the GCFC Silver Membership! Enjoy exclusive benefits, including invitations to GCFC Media Mixers, free advance screenings of major films, and a 10% discount on select event tickets. Plus, receive a $50 credit for the GCFC online store to pick up more movie-loving gear. Show your Cleveland Film pride with a swag bag packed with a T-shirt, tumbler mug, bottle opener, magnet, sticker, and pen—all tucked into a GCFC tote bag. Join us in supporting and celebrating Cleveland’s film industry! (Prize Valued at $300)
Magical Muppet Christmas Experience
$125
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in holiday cheer with a pair of tickets to The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert, presented by the Cleveland Orchestra! Enjoy the beloved film as the orchestra performs the enchanting score live, bringing Charles Dickens’s classic tale to life with Kermit the Frog, Michael Caine, and your favorite Muppet characters. Plus, take home exclusive Cleveland Orchestra merchandise to commemorate this magical night filled with music, laughter, and holiday spirit! (Prize Valued at $253)
Rock Star Treatment at House of Blues Cleveland
$65
Starting bid
Rock out in style with two general admission tickets to a concert of your choice at House of Blues Cleveland! Elevate your experience with exclusive access to the Foundation Room, the VIP club known for its luxurious ambiance. Enjoy $50 in Karma Kash to spend on food, drinks, or merch, making this an unforgettable night of music, perks, and VIP treatment at one of Cleveland’s premier music venues. (Prize Valued at $130)
Ultimate Relaxation Package
$65
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a blissful escape with this Relaxation Package for One, featuring three luxurious treatments designed to refresh and rejuvenate from Ruby Eclipse Spa. Begin with a classic 50-minute facial, including a personalized consultation, deep cleanse, exfoliation, mask treatment, and a soothing shoulder or hand massage. Drift further into relaxation with a light-pressure, gentle relaxation massage of the shoulders, arms, hands, legs, and back, with warm towels for a calming finish. Complete the experience with a 10-minute scalp massage, targeting tension points for ultimate relief. Perfect for unwinding and recharging! (Prize Valued at $125)
Sweet Cleveland Sampler
$55
Starting bid
Satisfy your cravings with this indulgent Cleveland-inspired package! Start your day with a $50 gift card to Sophie La Gourmande for artisanal coffee, French pastries, and scratch-made lunches. Then, swing by Luna Bakery with a $20 gift card to enjoy their acclaimed pastries, croissants, and locally inspired treats, all made fresh daily. Top off your culinary adventure with a $20 gift card to Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream, where every batch is hand-crafted for pure delight. Plus, stay cozy in a Mitchell’s beanie embroidered with “Mitchell's Cleveland Homemade.” This is the ultimate sampler of Cleveland’s finest sweet spots! (Prize Valued at $110)
Theater Experience at Beck Center for the Arts
$40
Starting bid
Enjoy the magic of live performance with a pair of ticket vouchers to the Beck Center for the Arts! Choose from any professional or youth theater production and immerse yourself in the vibrant talent and creativity of local artists. Whether it’s a captivating musical, a thought-provoking play, or a delightful family show, this experience promises an unforgettable evening filled with art and culture at one of Cleveland’s premier arts venues. Don’t miss your chance to support and celebrate the performing arts! (Prize Valued at $82)
Art Enthusiast: Cleveland Museum of Art Membership
$75
Starting bid
Dive into the world of art and culture with a Partner Level Membership for two to the Cleveland Museum of Art! Enjoy unlimited free admission to the museum’s stunning collections, special exhibitions, and members-only events throughout the year. This package includes a stylish tote bag to carry your art essentials and an exhibition catalog coffee table book. Experience the vibrant cultural scene of Cleveland and support the arts in your community! (Prize Valued at $150)
Rustic Elegance Home Décor Set
$40
Starting bid
Bring timeless charm to your home with this beautifully crafted décor set! Featuring a decorative wood and metal arch from Somerville Antiques, reminiscent of an old church window, this piece adds a touch of vintage elegance to any room. Paired with two unique hand-blown goblets—one stemmed and one stemless—from the Glass Bubble Project, this set is perfect for adding character and artistry to your space. Ideal for lovers of rustic and artisanal décor, this package blends historic appeal with modern craftsmanship. (Prize Valued at $80)
Cleveland Whiskey Fan Pack
$35
Starting bid
Cheers to Cleveland with this Cleveland Whiskey Fan Pack! Enjoy a premium bottle of locally crafted Cleveland Whiskey, paired with two rocks glasses to savor every sip in style. Show off your Cleveland pride with a Browns-themed T-shirt, perfect for game day or any day. This basket is an ideal gift for whiskey enthusiasts and Browns fans alike—celebrate Cleveland flavor and spirit! (Prize Valued at $75)
Discover Akron's Hidden Gem: The Nightlight Experience
$20
Starting bid
Dive into the world of indie and art-house cinema with this Nightlight Theater gift package! Enjoy a $25 gift card to use toward any show at this unique Akron theater, dedicated to bringing exceptional films to the community. You’ll also receive a Nightlight T-shirt, stickers, and a pin—perfect for showing off your love of local, independent cinema. Since 2014, The Nightlight has offered a cozy, one-of-a-kind space to discover new worlds on the big screen. Join fellow film lovers and explore the magic of cinema at Akron’s beloved arthouse theater! (Prize Valued at $40)
