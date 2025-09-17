GCFC Online Shop

Offered by
Price includes cost of shipping. Designed by GV Art + Design, this limited edition shirt features the GCFC logo on the back plus "Filmed In CLE".
These shirts were only available to attendees of our Superman Fan Celebration, so remaining sizes and quantities are extremely limited.
Select Size in Next Step*
Color: Black
Style: Unisex
Our New Era® Heritage Crew Tee features a 60/40 ring spun combed cotton/poly blend creating an unbelievably soft tee with the comfort of a past era. Screenprinted design on the front and back.
Color: Black
Style: Unisex
Not your basic hoodie, this streamlined Mercer+Mettle™ double-knit full-zip hoodie is a polished layer for work or play. Along with a full-coverage, three-panel hood, other features include front seaming, integrated pockets, self-banded cuffs and hem, and matte black trims. Screenprinted design on chest and back.
Color: Black
Style: Unisex
This fully-seamed, wind-resistant, insulated jacket offers outstanding waterproof protection to help keep you dry. 100% polyester with water-resistant face coating, Jersey lined body, and hood. Tag-free label. Three-panel hood with drawcord and toggles. Screenprinted design.
Color: Black
Style: Unisex
Plastic to purpose, the Renew Messenger bag is made from 16 recycled water bottles! The Renew Messenger bag with its magnetic quick opening and deluxe stationery media organizer, it’s the ideal go-to bag designed with life in mind. Color: Black
Reusable tote bag made of lightweight yet durable and eco-friendly non-woven polypropylene, a material which is made from 10% post-consumer recycled content. Features a spacious open main compartment with a 10″ gusset and removable rigid bottom insert with 20″ reinforced handles. Recommended weight tolerance: 11 lbs. Color: Black
Bring along some of your favorite beverages for your daily commute with this tough stainless steel tumbler and lid. This 16-oz vessel has sturdy construction with a size that fits most conventional car cupholders. The plastic interior keeps drinks hot for hours and is easy to clean. BPA-free and FDA-approved.
Size: 16 oz.
Here’s to you! Our color-wrapped classic paddle bottle opener is also known as a speed opener, bar blade, or popper. The sleek and sturdy design opens bottles with speed and ease. Constructed from anti-corrosive #430-grade stainless steel. Color: Black
Represent #FilmInCLE with pride on your car, on your fridge, or anywhere you like to put magnets!
Size: 5″ x 4.56″
Thick, durable vinyl protects your GCFC sticker from scratches, water & sunlight. Stick ’em anywhere!
Size: 4″ x 3.64″
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!