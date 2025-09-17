GCFC Online Shop

Greater Cleveland Film Commission

Cleveland Super Guardian T-Shirt item
Cleveland Super Guardian T-Shirt
$40

Price includes cost of shipping. Designed by GV Art + Design, this limited edition shirt features the GCFC logo on the back plus "Filmed In CLE".


These shirts were only available to attendees of our Superman Fan Celebration, so remaining sizes and quantities are extremely limited.


Select Size in Next Step*

Cleveland Film T-Shirt item
Cleveland Film T-Shirt
$30

Price includes cost of shipping. 100% cotton.
Color: Black
Style: Unisex


Select Size in Next Step*

Guardian of Film Crew Tee item
Guardian of Film Crew Tee
$30

Price includes cost of shipping.

Our New Era® Heritage Crew Tee features a 60/40 ring spun combed cotton/poly blend creating an unbelievably soft tee with the comfort of a past era. Screenprinted design on the front and back.


Color: Black
Style: Unisex


Select Size in Next Step*

Guardian of Film Full-Zip Hoodie item
Guardian of Film Full-Zip Hoodie
$65

Price includes cost of shipping.

Not your basic hoodie, this streamlined Mercer+Mettle™ double-knit full-zip hoodie is a polished layer for work or play. Along with a full-coverage, three-panel hood, other features include front seaming, integrated pockets, self-banded cuffs and hem, and matte black trims. Screenprinted design on chest and back.


Color: Black
Style: Unisex


Select Size in Next Step*

Film In CLE Sport-Tek Waterproof Insulated Jacket item
Film In CLE Sport-Tek Waterproof Insulated Jacket
$85

Price includes cost of shipping.

This fully-seamed, wind-resistant, insulated jacket offers outstanding waterproof protection to help keep you dry. 100% polyester with water-resistant face coating, Jersey lined body, and hood. Tag-free label. Three-panel hood with drawcord and toggles. Screenprinted design.


Color: Black
Style: Unisex


Select Size in Next Step*

GCFC Renew Messenger Bag item
GCFC Renew Messenger Bag
$60

Price includes cost of shipping.

Plastic to purpose, the Renew Messenger bag is made from 16 recycled water bottles! The Renew Messenger bag with its magnetic quick opening and deluxe stationery media organizer, it’s the ideal go-to bag designed with life in mind. Color: Black

  • Size: 5.375″ x 3.75″ x 11″
GCFC Tote Bag item
GCFC Tote Bag
$10

Price includes cost of shipping.

Reusable tote bag made of lightweight yet durable and eco-friendly non-woven polypropylene, a material which is made from 10% post-consumer recycled content. Features a spacious open main compartment with a 10″ gusset and removable rigid bottom insert with 20″ reinforced handles. Recommended weight tolerance: 11 lbs. Color: Black

GCFC Tumbler Mug item
GCFC Tumbler Mug
$18

Price includes cost of shipping.

Bring along some of your favorite beverages for your daily commute with this tough stainless steel tumbler and lid. This 16-oz vessel has sturdy construction with a size that fits most conventional car cupholders. The plastic interior keeps drinks hot for hours and is easy to clean. BPA-free and FDA-approved.

Size: 16 oz.

GCFC Bottle Opener item
GCFC Bottle Opener
$10

Price includes cost of shipping.

Here’s to you! Our color-wrapped classic paddle bottle opener is also known as a speed opener, bar blade, or popper. The sleek and sturdy design opens bottles with speed and ease. Constructed from anti-corrosive #430-grade stainless steel. Color: Black

GCFC Magnet item
GCFC Magnet
$6

Price includes cost of shipping.

Represent #FilmInCLE with pride on your car, on your fridge, or anywhere you like to put magnets!

Size: 5″ x 4.56″

GCFC Sticker item
GCFC Sticker
$3

Price includes cost of shipping.

Thick, durable vinyl protects your GCFC sticker from scratches, water & sunlight.  Stick ’em anywhere!

Size: 4″ x 3.64″

