GCHFA

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GCHFA

About this shop

GCHFA STORE

Fusion Hat item
Fusion Hat
$25

This structured 5-panel hat, made from 100% cotton twill, offers a classic fit that’s perfect for musicians and fans alike, especially to shield you from the sun at our Farmers Market performances!

Fusion Vinyl item
Fusion Vinyl
$45

Pre-order Fusion’s debut vinyl album! Your purchase includes shipping and a digital download of the full album. Currently in production, coming in May of 2026.

Black I Love GCHFA Wrist Band item
Black I Love GCHFA Wrist Band
$5

Show your love for GCHFA with our silicon wrist band!

Red GCHFA Wrist Band item
Red GCHFA Wrist Band
$5

Music, Community, Life Change. Show your love for GCHFA with our silicon wrist band!

GCHFA Sticker item
GCHFA Sticker
$3
Fusion Sticker item
Fusion Sticker
$3
Fusion Sticker Sheet item
Fusion Sticker Sheet
$5
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!