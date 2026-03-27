GCHFA STORE

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This structured 5-panel hat, made from 100% cotton twill, offers a classic fit that’s perfect for musicians and fans alike, especially to shield you from the sun at our Farmers Market performances!
Pre-order Fusion’s debut vinyl album! Your purchase includes shipping and a digital download of the full album. Currently in production, coming in May of 2026.
Show your love for GCHFA with our silicon wrist band!
Music, Community, Life Change. Show your love for GCHFA with our silicon wrist band!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!