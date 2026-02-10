GCMHG Community Coming Together for a Manatee Family In Need

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About this event
Starting bid
Have a blast with this!
Ages 3+
2.5 mph
6v battery
for 1 rider 65lbs or less
DONATED BY A COMMUNITY MEMBER
Starting bid
VALUE $600-$700
Security Strip seal
Collector's Item
Hours of fun construction!
DONATED BY A COMMUNITY MEMBER
Starting bid
Double the fun with this amazing basket donated by Nature Coast Eco Tours for a Manatee Kayak Trip for 2, 2 towels, 2 hats and two snorkel sets!
DONATED BY NATURE COAST ECO TOURS & GCMHG
$300 VALUE
Starting bid
20" girls' sea star bike from an anonymous community donor!!
Enjoy bike rides along the trails of Citrus County!
DONATED BY A COMMUNITY MEMBER
$100 VALUE
Starting bid
$300 value
2- 1 hour Archery sessions donated by CITRUS ARCHERY
1- Sport/P.E. Spring Session certificate
basketball, soccer ball, football and pickleball set with sport bag!
DONATED BY GCMHG & CITRUS ARCHERY
Starting bid
$50 value
1- 1 hour Archery Session
Donated by Citrus Archery
Starting bid
$60 value
Science Fun Quilts made with love!
Donated by a Manatee Grandparent
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!