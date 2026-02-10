Hosted by

Gulf Coast Manatees Homeschool Group Inc

About this event

Sales closed

GCMHG Community Coming Together for a Manatee Family In Need

Pick-up location

Citrus Springs, FL, USA

6V SPIDER MAN SUPER CAR item
6V SPIDER MAN SUPER CAR
$25

Starting bid

Have a blast with this!

Ages 3+

2.5 mph

6v battery

for 1 rider 65lbs or less

DONATED BY A COMMUNITY MEMBER

LEGO CAMP NOU BARCELONA SOCCER STADIUM item
LEGO CAMP NOU BARCELONA SOCCER STADIUM
$50

Starting bid

VALUE $600-$700

Security Strip seal

Collector's Item

Hours of fun construction!

DONATED BY A COMMUNITY MEMBER

Twice the Fun Basket item
Twice the Fun Basket
$25

Starting bid

Double the fun with this amazing basket donated by Nature Coast Eco Tours for a Manatee Kayak Trip for 2, 2 towels, 2 hats and two snorkel sets!

DONATED BY NATURE COAST ECO TOURS & GCMHG

$300 VALUE

Girls' Sea Star 20" Bike item
Girls' Sea Star 20" Bike
$20

Starting bid

20" girls' sea star bike from an anonymous community donor!!


Enjoy bike rides along the trails of Citrus County!

DONATED BY A COMMUNITY MEMBER

$100 VALUE

GCMHG Sport Basket item
GCMHG Sport Basket
$25

Starting bid

$300 value

2- 1 hour Archery sessions donated by CITRUS ARCHERY

1- Sport/P.E. Spring Session certificate

basketball, soccer ball, football and pickleball set with sport bag!


DONATED BY GCMHG & CITRUS ARCHERY

Citrus Archery Certificate item
Citrus Archery Certificate
$20

Starting bid

$50 value

1- 1 hour Archery Session


Donated by Citrus Archery

Homemade quilts item
Homemade quilts
$10

Starting bid

$60 value

Science Fun Quilts made with love!


Donated by a Manatee Grandparent

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!