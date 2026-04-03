GCPEA Silent Auction 2026

Private wine tasting party for up to 20 people. (min. require 10 participants) Value: $600

Treat your family, friends, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class in the classroom of the store. Total Wines and More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines and discover hidden treasures from the wine regions of your choosing. during a two-hour class with our wine experts.

Expires 02/20/27

6-weeks lead time needed. Not available on holidays or the last 7 days of the year.