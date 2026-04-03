GCPEA Silent Auction 2026

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1-Year Family Season Pass. (up to 5 family members) $375 Come pick your own fruits and vegetables on our fully operational working farm. Enjoy the convenience of shopping at our Farm Market for the same field-fresh produce, jarred products, snacks, and specialty items. Each pass includes the following: Free Admission daily – Moorpark Farm Center and Somis Pick Your Own (Excludes Springtime Easter and Fall Harvest Festival weekends) 10% Discount On A Birthday Party Reservation 10% discount at the Moorpark and Somis stands Expires May, 2027
Starting bid
YMCA 3-month Family Membership Value: $508 Redeemable at YMCA Foothills Location Expires: 12-31-26
Starting bid
$50 gift card Your Family Bookstore. We are thrilled to be celebrating our 59th year in the community and have FABULOUS events planned. We pride ourselves on our recommendations, events, and activities that have built community and kept families coming back to us for generations. Shop, browse, and follow us on Facebook (@onceuponatimebookstore), Instagram (@onceuponatimebkstore), TikTok (@onceuponatimebookstore), and BlueSky (@shoponceuponatime.bsky.social) as we have exciting upcoming events at your favorite family bookstore.
Starting bid
2 Consecutive Saturday Camp Sessions for 1 participant. Value: $190
Camp is a ton of fun AND provides the social, emotional, cognitive, and physical development your child needs. We have a 96-year proven track record SINCE 1926 in creating “lifelong memories where children feel happy and safe”.
https://www.tomsawyercamps.com/
Starting bid
4 Semi-private swim lessons. Value: $116 Our highly-trained instructors at Waterworks Aquatics provide a supportive atmosphere while our proven teaching methods allow children and adults to become safe and proficient swimmers. We utilize a unique muscle memory technique, which allows us to teach our students stroke technique at a very quick rate. NEW MEMBERS ONLY Expires: 11-1-26 https://www.waterworksswim.com/
Starting bid
(3 Hours) K - 6 Language Arts Tutoring. Value $90.00. Offered as (6) 30 minute sessions or (4) 45 minute sessions.
Tutor is a teacher with 40 years experience, 4 credentials, and a Master's Degree and a current Parent Education student and member of the GCPEA Association Committee.
Reading comprehension, Reading, and Writing assessments are available.
Starting bid
Free First Month of a class. Value: $128.00 - $152.00 Music and dance just makes life better! And whatever your age and abilities, the best time to start is now. We’ll help you find the perfect class with a teacher that’s fun and inspiring and really gets your child and their journey. There is something for everyone at Bloom. We value the journey! All we need to do is begin. Build confidence and bring the joy! Music and dance for life. Expires: 12-31-26
Starting bid
One Month of Family Group Music Class Value: $120 We support early learning and development through music, movement, and connection. Music Isn’t Extra—It’s Essential in Early Learning. https://minibopmusic.com
Starting bid
4 Museum Passes
Value $68-$100
Offering hundreds of hands on exhibits, educational programs, science camps and special events that allow kids to discover the wonders of the world around them and ignite their curiosity.
Exp. 7/14/26
Starting bid
$50 gift card
Green Street Restaurant has been a Pasadena tradition and innovation since 1979. Serving California cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Expires: 12/31/26
greenstreetrestaurant.com
Starting bid
Gift Card Value: $50
Contemporary Chinese cuisine. Homestyle cooking. Traditional flavors reimagined.
Starting bid
(2) tickets to any Mainstage Production. Retail value up to $170.00
Exp. 5/31/27
Pasadena Playhouse, the official State Theater of California is internationally recognized for its significant role in the development of American Theater. Today the theater continues to advance the American Theater and serves as a hub for the top theater makers of our time.
Starting bid
Private wine tasting party for up to 20 people. (min. require 10 participants) Value: $600
Treat your family, friends, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class in the classroom of the store. Total Wines and More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines and discover hidden treasures from the wine regions of your choosing. during a two-hour class with our wine experts.
Expires 02/20/27
6-weeks lead time needed. Not available on holidays or the last 7 days of the year.
Starting bid
2 Admission Tickets. Value: $58.00-68.00
Where history, literature, art, and the natural world coalesce to provide transformative experiences. *16 themed gardens span roughly 130 acres *Art Museum featuring over 45.000 artworks from Europe, America, and Asia that span more than 500 years. *Independent Research Libraries with some 12 million items spanning the 11th to the 21st centuries.
Starting bid
(2) admission tickets. (ages one year and up need a ticket).
Value $65.00
The Little Theme Park that's big on Family fun. Anaheim, Ca. Great for the ten and under crowd. Rides, rollercoaster, carousel, petting farm, creative play area, arcade, shows,, cloud of fog,
Starting bid
Free haircut up to $25 value.
Kid's Haircuts they'll actually love.
Gentle, patient stylists, Fun themed chairs, Stress-free Fun haircuts
Montrose Location
Value: $25
Starting bid
Gift Certificate. Four (4) Free classes
Value: $149
Your kids will love the activities at My Gym because they're fun – like super-duper "wow this is cool" over the top FUN!
Starting bid
(4) play passes. Value: up to $60.00
Voted Best indoor playground in Burbank, offering indoor playground, Kids parties, Music classes, gift shop.
Exp. 4/12/27
Starting bid
(4) admission tickets. Value: $62.00
Museum designed to engage children emotionally, intellectually, and physically through kid-driven experiences.
Expires 12/31/26
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a 10 class pack.
Value $200
Workouts created by moms for moms.
From pregnancy through postpartum and beyond, our fitness and wellness programs help make moms strong in body, mind, and spirit.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!