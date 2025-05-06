GCPEA Silent Auction

2 Unlimited Ride Wristbands Pacific Park Santa Monica Pier. Value $100
Located on the world-famous Santa Monica Pier, Pacific Park® is the family place to play! Featuring 12 thrilling rides, including the West Coaster and Pacific Wheel, the first solar-powered Ferris wheel. Millions of visitors each year enjoy all the rides, games and fun you’d expect from one of Southern California’s leading entertainment destinations. Pacific Park® has it all… a dozen rides, midway games, ocean-front specialty food, and seaside shopping.
Expires: May 31, 2026
Website: pacpark.com
Oriental Trading Company
$10
Starting bid
$25 dollar gift card.
Oriental Trading — One-Stop-Fun-Shop For Party Supplies! Shop Decorations, Tableware, Handouts, & More: orientaltrading.com
Expires: 4-17-26
YMCA
$100
Starting bid
YMCA 3-month Family Membership Value: $508
Redeemable at YMCA Foothills Location
Expires: 12-31-25
Huntington Library and Gardens
$25
Starting bid
2 Admission Tickets. Value: $58
Where history, literature, art, and the natural world coalesce
to provide transformative experiences.
*16 themed gardens span roughly 130 acres
*Art Museum featuring over 45.000 artworks from Europe,
America, and Asia that span more than 500 years.
*Independent Research Libraries with some 12 million
items spanning the 11th to the 21st centuries.
Underwood Family Farms
$80
Starting bid
1-Year Family Season Pass. (up to 5 family members) $375
Come pick your own fruits and vegetables on our fully operational working farm.
Enjoy the convenience of shopping at our Farm Market for the same field-fresh produce, jarred products, snacks, and specialty items. Each pass includes the following:
Free Admission daily – Moorpark Farm Center and Somis Pick Your Own (Excludes Springtime Easter and Fall Harvest Festival weekends)
10% Discount On A Birthday Party Reservation
10% discount at the Moorpark and Somis stands
Expires May, 2026
Total Wines
$100
Starting bid
Private wine tasting party for up to 20 people. Value: $600
Plan a summer or fall group event and learn about a variety of wines.
Expires 11/10/25
Hollywood Wax Museum
$20
Starting bid
2 admission tickets. Value: $59.98
Each Hollywood scene gives you the chance to be star among the stars. Take selfies, dance with divas, mingle at an A-list cocktail party, pump iron with Hollywood heavyweights, and so much more. You’ll find the perfect props and accessories along the way to make your experience even more fun and your photos the best.
Expires: 10-24-26
Once Upon A Time - Your Family Bookstore
$30
Starting bid
$50 gift card
We are thrilled to be celebrating our 59th year in the community and have FABULOUS events planned. We pride ourselves on our recommendations, events, and activities that have built community and kept families coming back to us for generations. Shop, browse, and follow us on Facebook (@onceuponatimebookstore), Instagram (@onceuponatimebkstore), TikTok (@onceuponatimebookstore), and BlueSky (@shoponceuponatime.bsky.social) as we have exciting upcoming events at your favorite family bookstore.
Once Upon A Time - Your Family Bookstore
$30
Starting bid
Gourmet Gift Baskets Certificate
$15
Starting bid
$25 gift card.
Huge Selection Of Unique Gift Baskets. Perfect For Any Occasion. Order Online gourmetgiftbaskets.com
One Down Dog
$50
Starting bid
30 Days of Unlimited classes. Value: approx. $250
Our inspired yoga and fitness classes are led by experienced yoga instructors with diverse backgrounds and a commitment to meeting students where they are. With a variety of class offerings ranging from energetic and playful to calming and meditative, we believe in supporting you One Down Dog at a time.
In person and online classes.
Redeem by email by 11/30/25
Breathe By Sage Fitness
$50
Starting bid
One Month Gym Membership Value: $175
Our studios specialize in private one on one and group personal training with your individual goals in mind. Our philosophy at Sage Fitness is to TRAIN WISELY!
Redeem before 12-31-26
www.sage-fitness.com
Bloom School Of Music & Dance
$50
Starting bid
Free First Month of a class. Value: $128.00 - $152.00
Music and dance just makes life better! And whatever your age and abilities, the best time to start is now. We’ll help you find the perfect class with a teacher that’s fun and inspiring and really gets your child and their journey.
There is something for everyone at Bloom. We value the journey! All we need to do is begin. Build confidence and bring the joy! Music and dance for life.
Expires: 12-31-25
Minibop Music
$35
Starting bid
$120 Gift Card
We support early learning and development through music, movement, and connection. Music Isn’t Extra—It’s Essential in Early Learning.
https://minibopmusic.com
Castle & Crown One free admission Value: $25
$10
Starting bid
One free admission Value: $25
“Castle & Crown” is a whimsical fairy-tale inspired play space filled with hand-crafted play structures & toys designed to spark creativity and imaginative play.
Most loved by ages 1-8. No charge for adults.
Check our weekly schedule for "Open Play" hours, where kiddos can explore the play space and create their own DIY craft.
Admission is $25 per child, $15 for siblings - includes access to our play area and craft room! Stay as long as you like. You are welcome to bring outside food.
We have snacks and drinks for purchase as well.
Complimentary tea or coffee for adults.
Expires; April 10, 2026
Castle & Crown One Free Admission. Value: $25
$10
Starting bid
One Free Admission. Value: $25
“Castle & Crown” is a whimsical fairy-tale inspired play space filled with hand-crafted play structures & toys designed to spark creativity and imaginative play.
Most loved by ages 1-8. No charge for adults.
Check our weekly schedule for "Open Play" hours, where kiddos can explore the play space and create their own DIY craft.
Admission is $25 per child, $15 for siblings - includes access to our play area and craft room! Stay as long as you like. You are welcome to bring outside food.
We have snacks and drinks for purchase as well.
Complimentary tea or coffee for adults.
Expires; April 10, 2026
Waterworks Aquatics
$50
Starting bid
4 Semi-private swim lessons. Value: $116
Our highly-trained instructors at Waterworks Aquatics provide a supportive atmosphere while our proven teaching methods allow children and adults to become safe and proficient swimmers. We utilize a unique muscle memory technique, which allows us to teach our students stroke technique at a very quick rate.
NEW MEMBERS ONLY Expires: 11-1-25
https://www.waterworksswim.com/
Legoland
$190
Starting bid
5 one-day admission Tickets. Value: $410 - $645
Includes Hopper entry to SEA LIFE Aquarium
The ultimate destination for the whole family, LEGOLAND® California has so many rides and attractions to choose from! There’s fun for kids of all ages, with iconic events, the LEGO® parade, and Dino Valley, our roar-some newest land with rides and meet and greets!
Expires May1, 2026. Call ahead to exchange voucher for tickets
Descanso Gardens
$30
Starting bid
4 daytime passes Value: $60
Descanso Gardens sits on 150 acres of cultivated and wild land nestled into a natural bowl by surrounding mountains. Explore our many paths and trails, verdant woodlands, lush gardens, and colorful native flowers. Escape the urban buzz and enjoy the best of the season.
Expires June 30, 2026.
Tom Sawyer Camps
$60
Starting bid
2 Saturday Camp Sessions for 1 participant. Value: $180
Camp is a ton of fun AND provides the social, emotional, cognitive, and physical development your child needs. We have a 96-year proven track record SINCE 1926 in creating “lifelong memories where children feel happy and safe”.
https://www.tomsawyercamps.com/
Pasadena Playhouse - Tony Award-Winning Theater
$60
Starting bid
2 Tickets. Value: $170
Pasadena Playhouse, the official State Theater of California and recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is internationally recognized for its significant role in the development of American theater. One of the most prolific theaters in the country, the Playhouse has staged thousands of original productions since its founding.
Expires: 5-31-26
pasadenaplayhouse.org
Spa Pura
$40
Starting bid
1 60-minute Swedish Deep Tissue Massage OR 60-minute European facial. Value $105
Spa Pura is a luxury spa in Montrose. In our spa, you can experience a serene environment that will relieve stress and rejuvenate your body. Visit our local luxury spa today to start taking care of your body.
https://www.myspapura.com/
Expires: May 1, 2026
New Moon Montrose
$50
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card
Contemporary Chinese cuisine.
Green Street Restaurant Pasadena.$50 gift card
$35
Starting bid
$50 gift card
Green Street Restaurant has been a Pasadena tradition and innovation since 1979. Serving California cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Expires: 12/31/25
greenstreetrestaurant.com
Nothing bundt Cakes.
$35
Starting bid
Free bundtlet every month for a year. Value: $78
Indulge your cravings with our individually packaged Bundt Cakes. These personal-sized Bundtlets are perfect as an everyday treat or a delicious gift and come in a variety of flavors.
https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/
Acai Jungle Cafe
$10
Starting bid
$30 Gift Card
Welcome to Açai Jungle Cafe, where our passion for delicious and healthy food is contagious! Our menu includes delicious sandwiches, salads, smoothies and shakes to be enjoyed in a beautiful space with indoor and outdoor seating. We also love bringing seasonal items to our Specials Menu like soups, wraps, coolers and so much more, that you can always look forward to. All of our ingredients are fresh and organic. We don’t use any GMOs, soy lecithin, or other chemicals. Pure and bold is our philosophy!
OUR VISION
We wanted to create a space where you can unwind or get together and socialize while having great tasting food that’s also really good for you. We pride ourselves in serving gourmet food that’s accessible, creative and made with so much love. A space with great vibes, soothing and soulful music, calming design and friendly service.
YOGA-URT
$15
Starting bid
$30 gift card
Plant-based Soft Serve.. Handcrafted with Love
Organic · Vegan · Gluten-Free · Soy-Free · Kosher
Enjoy over 30 rotating seasonal and original flavors of our premium soft serve.
Creamy, dreamy, and you wouldn't know it was dairy free if we didn't tell you. Also Smoothies, shakes, pints, soft serve pies, & so much more!
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
$15
Starting bid
$25 gift certificate
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream has been made fresh at each store since 1945. We use an abundance of only the best tasting ingredients.
https://handelsicecream.com/
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
$15
Starting bid
$25 gift card
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream has been made fresh at each store since 1945. We use an abundance of only the best tasting ingredients.
https://handelsicecream.com/
Lolo's Balloon Designs
$70
Starting bid
Half Balloon Arch Value: $350
8 ft. half arch balloon garland with decorative elements.
Lolo's Balloons Design creates a magnificent atmosphere for any occasion. Let's create magic together.
818-237-8811
Ani Vartani - Registered Dietitian
$15
Starting bid
45-minute consultation on managing calorie intake Value: $100.
Ani has over 22 years of experience in nutrition at health care facilities, private practice, and other nutrition companies. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Nutrition Science from Azad University and a Master’s degree in Nutrition Science from California State University of Los
Angeles (CSULA). In addition, she has an Alternative Nutrition Certificate from CSULA and completed her Dietetic Internship at Utah State University. Ani operates her consulting practice in California as a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN). She operated her own private practice in Glendale, CA and she also works in an outpatient diabetes and nutrition clinic at a local hospital. She has a special interest in helping people by preventing and managing chronic diseases through flexible plans including dietary and lifestyle modifications.
Ani Vartani - Registered Dietitian
$15
Starting bid
45-minute consultation on managing calorie intake Value: $100
Ani has over 22 years of experience in nutrition at health care facilities, private practice, and other nutrition companies. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Nutrition Science from Azad University and a Master’s degree in Nutrition Science from California State University of Los
Angeles (CSULA). In addition, she has an Alternative Nutrition Certificate from CSULA and completed her Dietetic Internship at Utah State University. Ani operates her consulting practice in California as a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN). She operated her own private practice
in Glendale, CA and she also works in an outpatient diabetes and nutrition clinic at a local hospital. She has a special interest in helping people by preventing and managing chronic diseases through flexible plans including dietary and lifestyle modifications.
Trader Joe's Mini Pastel Canvas Tote Bags-Value:
$12
Starting bid
4 Viral Limited Edition Pastel Mini Canvas Totes.
Currently sold out in stores. Lowest purchase price would be $12 in store, but much higher through online resellers.
Complete set. Pink, Green, Lavender, Blue. If you missed out on standing in line for the drop, now is your chance.
The Broad Museum - 4 VIP passes
$5
Starting bid
4 VIP passes to The Broad in Los Angeles.
While access to The Broad is free, these VIP passes entitle you and your guests to bypass the ticketing and entrance line, and the need for reservations to enter. These passes also give you access to any free and paid special exhibitions (subject to availability).
The Broad is a new contemporary art museum. The museum is home to the 2,000 works of art in the Broad collection, which is among the most prominent holdings of postwar and contemporary art worldwide. With its innovative “veil-and-vault” concept, the 120,000-square-foot, $140-million building features two floors of gallery space to showcase The Broad’s comprehensive collection and is the headquarters of The Broad Art Foundation’s worldwide lending library.
Expires 5-11-26
Acopa 2.5 gallon Glass Beverage Dispenser
$15
Starting bid
2.5 gallon Glass Beverage Dispenser Value: $30
Acopa is known for its high-quality items and exceptional value. This dispenser offers you an attractive solution for keeping guests refreshed. The barrel shape creates an eye-catching piece sure to draw attention while also adding an elegant yet rustic touch to your set up. While its 2.5 gallon capacity helps minimize the need for refills, the crystal-clear construction shows off your beverage attractively.
