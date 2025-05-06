GCPEA Silent Auction

$30 Gift Card Welcome to Açai Jungle Cafe, where our passion for delicious and healthy food is contagious! Our menu includes delicious sandwiches, salads, smoothies and shakes to be enjoyed in a beautiful space with indoor and outdoor seating. We also love bringing seasonal items to our Specials Menu like soups, wraps, coolers and so much more, that you can always look forward to. All of our ingredients are fresh and organic. We don’t use any GMOs, soy lecithin, or other chemicals. Pure and bold is our philosophy! OUR VISION We wanted to create a space where you can unwind or get together and socialize while having great tasting food that’s also really good for you. We pride ourselves in serving gourmet food that’s accessible, creative and made with so much love. A space with great vibes, soothing and soulful music, calming design and friendly service.

$30 Gift Card Welcome to Açai Jungle Cafe, where our passion for delicious and healthy food is contagious! Our menu includes delicious sandwiches, salads, smoothies and shakes to be enjoyed in a beautiful space with indoor and outdoor seating. We also love bringing seasonal items to our Specials Menu like soups, wraps, coolers and so much more, that you can always look forward to. All of our ingredients are fresh and organic. We don’t use any GMOs, soy lecithin, or other chemicals. Pure and bold is our philosophy! OUR VISION We wanted to create a space where you can unwind or get together and socialize while having great tasting food that’s also really good for you. We pride ourselves in serving gourmet food that’s accessible, creative and made with so much love. A space with great vibes, soothing and soulful music, calming design and friendly service.

More details...