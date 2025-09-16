GCPS Project Graduation's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Add a touch of charm to your look with these handcrafted earrings-they are laser cut wood that are hand-painted and sealed with resin. They have hypoallergenic posts, nickel free.
Starting bid
Add a touch of charm to your look with these handcrafted earrings-they are laser cut wood that are hand-painted and sealed with resin. They have hypoallergenic posts, nickel free.
Starting bid
Add a touch of charm to your look with these handcrafted earrings-they are laser cut wood that are hand-painted and sealed with resin. They have hypoallergenic posts, nickel free.
Starting bid
Add a touch of charm to your look with these handcrafted earrings-they are laser cut wood that are hand-painted and sealed with resin. They have hypoallergenic posts, nickel free.
Starting bid
Add a touch of charm to your look with these handcrafted earrings-they are laser cut wood that are hand-painted and sealed with resin. They have hypoallergenic posts, nickel free.
Starting bid
Add a touch of charm to your look with these handcrafted earrings-they are laser cut wood that are hand-painted and sealed with resin. They have hypoallergenic posts, nickel free.
Starting bid
Schedule your mini headshot session now! This is an estimated value of $250 you will not want to miss out on Brittany's passion for capturing authentic, artistic, and beautifully lit images..
Starting bid
Looking for a fun, indoor mini golf experience? Enjoy 4 passes to play 18 spooky holes in Round Rock, Tx. Want more games? Check out Pixel Palace Arcade with retro games and more. Included is a $25 gift card, 20 free tokens and free loot! This is an estimated value of $100.
Starting bid
Whether or not you are looking for a bouquet, centerpiece or want to brighten someone's day, this certificate to Freytag's!
In addition, $20 gift certificate to Signature Spa Nails and Bar is Round Rock.
Estimated at $150 value!
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2-night stay at Otis Hotel in the heart of Austin with breakfast for two included. You will enjoy beautiful views inside and out of this hotel. To accompany your night, an old-fashioned kit accompanies you. Estimated value of $650. This will go fast!
The Otis Hotel Austin, Autograph Collection - ReservationDesk.com
Starting bid
Look your best with a free set of Gel X Nails by Jazmine G. Her artistry is unmatched. Check out her work below! This is an estimated $65 value.
Starting bid
Enjoy getting pampered by Mandi at Heaven and Hair Salon in Jarrell, Tx. This package has an estimate value of $100 which include a haircut and 3 travel size products.
Starting bid
Whether you are needing photos for your Senior, family or event, Missy is your person! You will not be disappointed with her art. Along with a photography certificate, comes 3 free haircuts with Tammy at Salon Lofts in Georgetown, TX. This package has a value of $400. Elardi Photography | Facebook
Starting bid
If you are looking for a place that stands out for breakfast, lunch or brunch, Monument Cafe is your place. Afterwards, take a walk on the square and go to Baked Bear for their ice cream or custom ice cream sandwiches! This package has a value of $75. Enjoy some of the best Georgetown has to offer.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night on the town with 4 tickets +4 concessions vouchers to Palace Theater. Enjoy a meal at Blue Corn Harvest and enjoy some time in Georgetown, TX.
This package has a value of $300.
Starting bid
Check out Aimee at Roaming Bison bags, Facebook, veteran owned leather goods. This certificate is for $350 towards her store and is accompanied by one of her handmade shaving kit bags! This has an estimated value of nearly $400!
Starting bid
Are you looking for a spot where you can work out on YOUR schedule? Are you looking for a gym with no long term contracts, basic and personal training, then this package is for you! Humble Beast, located in Hutto, TX is offering a free 4-week basic training program designed to help you start or restart your fitness journey. included with this is swag from Humble Beast. Estimated value $200
Starting bid
Cotton Candy Cowgirls specializes spinning fresh gourmet cotton candy at any social party, event, or vendor opportunities. Cotton Candy Cowgirls. Check out this local company for your next event.
Starting bid
This therapy wellness basket donated by www.cityonahillcounseling.com offers journals, relaxation techniques, stress fidgets, books about self and relationships, essentials oils and more. Estimated value $100
Starting bid
If you are looking for great tasting cookies that are beautiful as well, check out Sapphire Sweets Bakery | homemade baked goods. This certificate is good for 1 dozen.
Starting bid
If you would like to contribute a cash donation for our class, here is your chance! Thank you for your donation.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing massage at Tao Massage in Round Rock (Sprouts Shopping Center) and pamper yourself with $20 in gift certificates to Signature Spa Nails & Bar.
Estimated value $150
Starting bid
“Cozy Comfort & Cabernet Basket”
This charming black-and-white gingham basket is the perfect blend of cozy and classy — created for the person who loves good wine, warm snuggles, and a sweet treat (or two!). It’s packed with comfort, indulgence, and winter-ready essentials that make staying in feel luxurious.
What’s Inside
• Three Finger Jack Cabernet Sauvignon – A rich, smooth California cab that pairs perfectly with relaxing nights and great conversations.
• Ultra-Soft Black Throw Blanket – Wrap yourself in warmth and unwind.
• Totes Winter Socks – Comfy, fuzzy, and perfect for chilly nights.
• Two Toblerone Chocolate Bars – A classic honey-almond Swiss treat to satisfy your sweet tooth.
• Winter-themed Puzzles/Activity Book – A fun way to relax your mind while you sip.
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to a rich, cozy trio of reds paired with a sweet touch of gold-wrapped chocolates. This basket is all about unwinding, savoring, and enjoying life’s little luxuries.
Includes:
Vino Cabernet Sauvignon
R Collection Cabernet Sauvignon
Grape Creek Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon (2021)
Sweet Pairing:
• Ferrero Rocher Gold Chocolates
A beautiful blend of bold flavors and sweet moments — perfect for a date night, girls’ night, or a well-deserved “me night.”
Starting bid
Enjoy a night of Hockey at the HEB center to watch the Texas Stars! Winner picks a game based on availability of seats and tickets will be emailed to the winner. Enjoy Texas Stars swag that includes a flag, fleece blanket, rally towel, mini stick and more! Estimated value $125.
Starting bid
Enjoy this basket full of car care items as well as a certificate for a three-month Ultra membership at Spotless Car Wash located at 4500 University Blvd. This package is valued at $140. This one will go fast!!
Starting bid
Certificate for one year Ultra membership with Spotless Car Wash located at 4500 University Blvd, Round Rock. This is valued at $480.
Starting bid
This amazing basket donated from Woof Gang on University includes cookies for your pup, peanut butter snacks and a $50 gift card to be used at the University/Round Rock location only. IT also includes chew toys and jerky! Your pup will love you for this! Estimated value $90!
Starting bid
Enjoy a family 4 pack to Typhoon Texas Waterpark. These tickets are valid though the entire 2026 operating season, May-September 2026.
Estimated value $176
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!