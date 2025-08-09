BGE PTO - VIP Parking Spots

665 Vine St, Buffalo Gap, TX 79508
auctionV2.input.startingBid
NO MORE WAITING IN LINE! Get a VIP sign and parking spot to cut through the sheriff truck at any time during pickup and go directly to the front of the line for the remainder of the 24/25 school year! Valid August 2025-December 2025.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
NO MORE WAITING IN LINE! Get a VIP sign and parking spot to cut through the sheriff truck at any time during pickup and go directly to the front of the line for the remainder of the 24/25 school year! Valid August 2025-December 2025.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
NO MORE WAITING IN LINE! Get a VIP sign and parking spot to cut through the sheriff truck at any time during pickup and go directly to the front of the line for the remainder of the 24/25 school year! Valid August 2025-December 2025.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
NO MORE WAITING IN LINE! Get a VIP sign and parking spot to cut through the sheriff truck at any time during pickup and go directly to the front of the line for the remainder of the 24/25 school year! Valid August 2025-December 2025.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing