Gear Up Hockey Foundation's Annual Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Puck signed by Washington Capitals defenseman, Stanley Cup champion and USA Olympian John Carlson. ($100 Value)
Family Four Pack of tickets to any remaining game this season. ($100 Value).
$100 Gift Card to one of the top 70 restaurant's in the world!
Puck signed by Washington Capitals defenseman. Comes with Certificate of Authenticity from the Washington Capitals. ($45 Value)
Puck signed by Washington Capitals Forward, Stanley Cup Champion and Canadian Olympian. Comes with Certificate of Authenticity from the Washington Capitals. ($100 Value)
$50 Gift Card to Lost Generation Brewing Company.
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