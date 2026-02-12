Gear Up Hockey Foundation

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Gear Up Hockey Foundation

About this raffle

Gear Up Hockey Foundation's Annual Raffle 2026

John Carlson #74 Signed Mini Helmet
$10

Puck signed by Washington Capitals defenseman, Stanley Cup champion and USA Olympian John Carlson. ($100 Value)

Maryland Black Bears
$10

Family Four Pack of tickets to any remaining game this season. ($100 Value).

Il Canale
$10

$100 Gift Card to one of the top 70 restaurant's in the world!

Jacob Chychrun #6 Signed Puck
$10

Puck signed by Washington Capitals defenseman. Comes with Certificate of Authenticity from the Washington Capitals. ($45 Value)

Tom Wilson #43
$10

Puck signed by Washington Capitals Forward, Stanley Cup Champion and Canadian Olympian. Comes with Certificate of Authenticity from the Washington Capitals. ($100 Value)

Lost Generation Brewing Company
$5

$50 Gift Card to Lost Generation Brewing Company.

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