Gearheads Spiritwear Order Form Spring 2026

Ringer Tee (One Time Offer)
Ringer Tee (One Time Offer)
$25

In honor of this season's challenge, we are proud to offer this limited-edition throwback tee featuring the 2003 Gearhead logo! Available for a limited time. Grab yours before the spiritwear store closes on 2/16 and be part of the legacy!

Vintage White/Black Ringer Tee.

Baseball Tee (One Time Offer)
Baseball Tee (One Time Offer)
$25

In honor of this season's challenge, we are proud to offer this limited-edition throwback tee featuring the 2003 Gearhead logo! Available for a limited time. Grab yours before the spiritwear store closes on 2/16 and be part of the legacy!

Vintage White/Black Baseball Tee.

Cotton T-Shirt w/Full Front Logo
Cotton T-Shirt w/Full Front Logo item
Cotton T-Shirt w/Full Front Logo item
Cotton T-Shirt w/Full Front Logo
$20

Cotton tee with full front "102 Ville Robotics" logo. Show your team spirit at events by wearing a Gearheads t-shirt at local team events, builds, or even competitions! Black, white, or heather dark grey. Style 64000.

Ladies V-Neck w/Left Chest Logo
Ladies V-Neck w/Left Chest Logo item
Ladies V-Neck w/Left Chest Logo item
Ladies V-Neck w/Left Chest Logo
$20

Ladies V-neck with left chest gear logo. Lightweight and extra soft, this tee is perfect. 50/25/25 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon. Black or Black Frost. Style DM1350L.

Hooded Pullover Sweatshirt w/Full Front Logo
Hooded Pullover Sweatshirt w/Full Front Logo item
Hooded Pullover Sweatshirt w/Full Front Logo item
Hooded Pullover Sweatshirt w/Full Front Logo
$35

Hoodies are always in style and perfect or chilly competition venues! Full front "102 Ville Robotics" logo. Black or Fan Charcoal Heather. Style 18500.

Crew Neck Sweatshirt w/Full Front Logo
Crew Neck Sweatshirt w/Full Front Logo item
Crew Neck Sweatshirt w/Full Front Logo item
Crew Neck Sweatshirt w/Full Front Logo
$33

Crewnecks are in and these are a must-have! Featuring a full front “102 Ville Robotics” logo. Black or Fan Charcoal Heather. Style 18000.

Full Zip Sweatshirt w/Left Chest & Full Back logo
Full Zip Sweatshirt w/Left Chest & Full Back logo item
Full Zip Sweatshirt w/Left Chest & Full Back logo item
Full Zip Sweatshirt w/Left Chest & Full Back logo
$44

You can’t go wrong with a classic full-zip! Features gear logo on the left check and “102 Ville Robotics” logo on the back.

Black or Dark Heather. Style SF600.

Open Bottom Fleece Sweatpants w/Logo on Hip
Open Bottom Fleece Sweatpants w/Logo on Hip item
Open Bottom Fleece Sweatpants w/Logo on Hip
$28

Open bottom sweats with pockets. Gear logo on left hip. Black. Style PC78P.

  • 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece
  • Elastic waistband with drawcord
Elastic Cuff Sweatpants w/Gear Logo on Hip
Elastic Cuff Sweatpants w/Gear Logo on Hip item
Elastic Cuff Sweatpants w/Gear Logo on Hip
$28

Cozy elastic cuff sweats with gear logo on left hip. Black. PC78SP.

  • 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece
  • Air jet yarn for softness
  • Elastic, self-fabric waistband
  • Dyed-to-match drawcord
  • Side pockets


Flannel Pants w/Imprinted Logo on Leg
Flannel Pants w/Imprinted Logo on Leg item
Flannel Pants w/Imprinted Logo on Leg
$28

Get cozy with these grey/black buffalo check flannel pants! Gear logo on leg. Elastic waistband with functional twill tape drawcord. 100% combed ring spun cotton. Style DT1800.



1/4 Zip Core Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt w/Embroidered Logo
1/4 Zip Core Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt w/Embroidered Logo item
1/4 Zip Core Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt w/Embroidered Logo item
1/4 Zip Core Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt w/Embroidered Logo
$45

A cozy 1/4-zip with left chest gear embroidery. Graphite Heather or Dark Heather Grey. Style PC78Q.

  • 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece
Women's Microfleece 1/2 Zip w/Embroidered Logo
Women's Microfleece 1/2 Zip w/Embroidered Logo item
Women's Microfleece 1/2 Zip w/Embroidered Logo
$45

Women's Microfleece 1/2 zip with left chest gear embroidery. Warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. Versatile style with an anti-pill finish. Black. Style L224.

  • 4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece
  • Open cuffs and hem
  • Thumbholes to keep hands warm


Short Sleeve Dri Fit Polo w/Embroidered Logo
Short Sleeve Dri Fit Polo w/Embroidered Logo item
Short Sleeve Dri Fit Polo w/Embroidered Logo
$43

Short sleeve Dri Fit Polo. Black. Style ST650.

  • Smooth micropique polos that wick moisture and resist snags.
  • 3.8-ounce, 100% polyester tricot
  • Double-needle stitching throughout
  • Tag-free label
  • Taped neck
  • Flat knit collar
  • 3-button placket with dyed-to-match buttons
  • Set-in, open hem sleeves
  • Armhole accent
  • Side vents
Long Sleeve Dri Fit Polo w/Embroidered Logo
Long Sleeve Dri Fit Polo w/Embroidered Logo item
Long Sleeve Dri Fit Polo w/Embroidered Logo
$45

Long sleeve Dri Fit Polo. Black. Style ST657.

  • 3.8-ounce, 100% polyester tricot
  • Snag resistant
  • Tag-free label
  • Taped neck
  • Flat knit collar and cuffs
  • 3-button placket with dyed-to-match rubber buttons
  • Side vents
Colorblock Raglan Anorak w/Embroidered Logo
Colorblock Raglan Anorak w/Embroidered Logo item
Colorblock Raglan Anorak w/Embroidered Logo item
Colorblock Raglan Anorak w/Embroidered Logo
$55

Left chest embroidered logo.

Sporty colorblocking and a 1/2-zip front make this soft, water-repellent anorak an excellent alternative to a wind shirt or jacket. Black/White. Style JST63.

  • 100% polyester shell
  • 100% polyester jersey lining with mesh insets at gussets
  • Three-panel hood with drawcord and toggle
  • Raglan sleeves
  • Front pouch pocket
  • Articulated elbows for greater mobility
  • Half elastic, half self-fabric cuffs for comfort
  • Left side seam zipper for easy on/off
  • Drawcord hem with toggle
Mesh Snapback Cap w/Embroidered Logo
Mesh Snapback Cap w/Embroidered Logo item
Mesh Snapback Cap w/Embroidered Logo item
Mesh Snapback Cap w/Embroidered Logo
$36

You will be styling in this vintage look hat with an adjustable closure, a contoured crown, and pre-curved visor! Graphite/Stone. Style NE215.

7" Pocketed Short w/Imprinted Logo on Leg
7” Pocketed Short w/Imprinted Logo on Leg item
7” Pocketed Short w/Imprinted Logo on Leg item
7” Pocketed Short w/Imprinted Logo on Leg
$20

Black or Iron Grey. Style ST349P.

  • Moisture-wicking
  • 7-inch inseam
  • Elastic waistband
  • Continuous loop drawcord
  • Side pockets
  • Tear-away label
Women's Cadence Short w/ Imprinted Logo on Leg
Women's Cadence Short w/ Imprinted Logo on Leg item
Women's Cadence Short w/ Imprinted Logo on Leg item
Women's Cadence Short w/ Imprinted Logo on Leg
$25

Keep pace with the Cadence short! Black/White. Style LST304.

  • 2.4-ounce, 100% polyester shell
  • 3.8-ounce, 100% moisture-wicking polyester tricot side panels
  • 2.8-ounce, 100% moisture-wicking polyester crepe jersey built-in brief
  • Tag-free label
  • Elastic waistband with drawcord
  • 3.25-inch inseam
  • Interior pocket for keys and small items
Stadium Seat w/Embroidered Logo on Pocket
Stadium Seat w/Embroidered Logo on Pocket item
Stadium Seat w/Embroidered Logo on Pocket item
Stadium Seat w/Embroidered Logo on Pocket
$45

No more sore backs on those long competition weekends! This portable padded seat adjusts for comfort and has a zippered pocket. Black. Style BG601.

  • Adjustable side straps with quick-release buckles for back support and comfort
  • Adjustable shoulder strap so seat can be carried across the body
  • Dimensions:15.25"h x 17"
Sweatshirt Blanket w/Imprinted Logo
Sweatshirt Blanket w/Imprinted Logo item
Sweatshirt Blanket w/Imprinted Logo item
Sweatshirt Blanket w/Imprinted Logo
$40

The perfect gift for your Gearhead! This 65" x 85" fully hemmed, fleece blanket is soft and warm. 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece. Black, Dark Heather Grey, or Athletic Heather. Style BP79.


12 Can Cube Cooler w/Embroidered Logo
12 Can Cube Cooler w/Embroidered Logo item
12 Can Cube Cooler w/Embroidered Logo
$38

This spacious cooler has room for 12 cans plus everything else you need for a fun event. Adjustable web carrying strap. Interior zippered mesh pocket for utensils. Two large side mesh elastic-trimmed pockets. Large front slip pocket for easy decoration access. Dimensions: 8.75"h x 11.25"w x 8"d; Approx. 787 cubic inches. Black. Style BG513.


Colorblock Cotton Tote w/Embroidered Logo
Colorblock Cotton Tote w/Embroidered Logo item
Colorblock Cotton Tote w/Embroidered Logo item
Colorblock Cotton Tote w/Embroidered Logo
$39

This versatile cotton tote has colorblock handles and bottom for on-trend style and a modern look. 100% cotton twill body and 100% cotton canvas handles and bottom. Interior metal snap closure. Dimensions: 15.5"h x 14.25"w x 4.5"d. Natural/Black. Style BG414.

Size Additions
$6

Please indicate the number of 2X or 3X items you purchased.

Personalization
$6

Please indicate the number of items being personalized.

