Gearheads Spiritwear Order Form Spring 2026

In honor of this season's challenge, we are proud to offer this limited-edition throwback tee featuring the 2003 Gearhead logo! Available for a limited time. Grab yours before the spiritwear store closes on 2/16 and be part of the legacy!
Vintage White/Black Ringer Tee.
Vintage White/Black Baseball Tee.
Cotton tee with full front "102 Ville Robotics" logo. Show your team spirit at events by wearing a Gearheads t-shirt at local team events, builds, or even competitions! Black, white, or heather dark grey. Style 64000.
Ladies V-neck with left chest gear logo. Lightweight and extra soft, this tee is perfect. 50/25/25 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon. Black or Black Frost. Style DM1350L.
Hoodies are always in style and perfect or chilly competition venues! Full front "102 Ville Robotics" logo. Black or Fan Charcoal Heather. Style 18500.
Crewnecks are in and these are a must-have! Featuring a full front “102 Ville Robotics” logo. Black or Fan Charcoal Heather. Style 18000.
You can’t go wrong with a classic full-zip! Features gear logo on the left check and “102 Ville Robotics” logo on the back.
Black or Dark Heather. Style SF600.
Open bottom sweats with pockets. Gear logo on left hip. Black. Style PC78P.
Cozy elastic cuff sweats with gear logo on left hip. Black. PC78SP.
Get cozy with these grey/black buffalo check flannel pants! Gear logo on leg. Elastic waistband with functional twill tape drawcord. 100% combed ring spun cotton. Style DT1800.
A cozy 1/4-zip with left chest gear embroidery. Graphite Heather or Dark Heather Grey. Style PC78Q.
Women's Microfleece 1/2 zip with left chest gear embroidery. Warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. Versatile style with an anti-pill finish. Black. Style L224.
Short sleeve Dri Fit Polo. Black. Style ST650.
Long sleeve Dri Fit Polo. Black. Style ST657.
Left chest embroidered logo.
Sporty colorblocking and a 1/2-zip front make this soft, water-repellent anorak an excellent alternative to a wind shirt or jacket. Black/White. Style JST63.
You will be styling in this vintage look hat with an adjustable closure, a contoured crown, and pre-curved visor! Graphite/Stone. Style NE215.
Black or Iron Grey. Style ST349P.
Keep pace with the Cadence short! Black/White. Style LST304.
No more sore backs on those long competition weekends! This portable padded seat adjusts for comfort and has a zippered pocket. Black. Style BG601.
The perfect gift for your Gearhead! This 65" x 85" fully hemmed, fleece blanket is soft and warm. 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece. Black, Dark Heather Grey, or Athletic Heather. Style BP79.
This spacious cooler has room for 12 cans plus everything else you need for a fun event. Adjustable web carrying strap. Interior zippered mesh pocket for utensils. Two large side mesh elastic-trimmed pockets. Large front slip pocket for easy decoration access. Dimensions: 8.75"h x 11.25"w x 8"d; Approx. 787 cubic inches. Black. Style BG513.
This versatile cotton tote has colorblock handles and bottom for on-trend style and a modern look. 100% cotton twill body and 100% cotton canvas handles and bottom. Interior metal snap closure. Dimensions: 15.5"h x 14.25"w x 4.5"d. Natural/Black. Style BG414.
Please indicate the number of 2X or 3X items you purchased.
Please indicate the number of items being personalized.
