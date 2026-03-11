The Bridge Builder Collective

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The Bridge Builder Collective

About this event

Geek Squad Academy 2026 Volunteer Registration

1020 N Moore Rd

Chattanooga, TN 37411, USA

Full Day Volunteer – July 1 (8:00AM - 3:30PM)
Free

Volunteers assist with student supervision and supporting classroom activities. No teaching or technology experience is required.

Morning Volunteer – July 1 (8:00am - 12:00pm)
Free

Volunteers assist with student supervision and supporting classroom activities. No teaching or technology experience is required.

Lunch Support – July 1 (11:30am - 3:30pm)
Free

Volunteers assist with student supervision and supporting classroom activities. No teaching or technology experience is required.

Full Day Volunteer – July 2 (8:00AM - 3:30PM)
Free

Volunteers assist with student supervision and supporting classroom activities. No teaching or technology experience is required.

Morning Volunteer – July 2 (8:00am - 12:00pm)
Free

Volunteers assist with student supervision and supporting classroom activities. No teaching or technology experience is required.

Lunch Support – July 2 (11:30am - 3:30pm)
Free

Volunteers assist with student supervision and supporting classroom activities. No teaching or technology experience is required.

Add a donation for The Bridge Builder Collective

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