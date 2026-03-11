Geek Squad Academy 2026 Volunteer Registration

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Volunteers assist with student supervision and supporting classroom activities. No teaching or technology experience is required.
Volunteers assist with student supervision and supporting classroom activities. No teaching or technology experience is required.
Volunteers assist with student supervision and supporting classroom activities. No teaching or technology experience is required.
Volunteers assist with student supervision and supporting classroom activities. No teaching or technology experience is required.
Volunteers assist with student supervision and supporting classroom activities. No teaching or technology experience is required.
Volunteers assist with student supervision and supporting classroom activities. No teaching or technology experience is required.
$
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