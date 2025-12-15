GeekGirlCon

Hosted by

GeekGirlCon

About this event

GeekGirlCon 2026

800 Pike St

Seattle, WA 98101, USA

Adult Weekend
$60

Age 18+ Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities all weekend.

Adult Single Day
$30

Ages 18+ Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities on the day of your choice.

If you need to adjust the day you are attending after purchase, please email [email protected]

Teen Weekend
$25

Ages 13-17. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities all weekend.

Kids weekend
$10

Ages 6-12. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities all weekend. Requires responsible adult onsite at all times.

Geeklet Weekend
Free

Ages 0-5. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities all weekend. Requires responsible adult onsite at all times.

Supporter Pass Bundle
$150
  • One weekend pass
  • Exclusive 2026 Enamel Pin designed for JUST supporters
  • 2 GGC stickers
Innovator Pass Bundle
$200
  • One weekend pass
  • Exclusive 2026 Enamel Pin designed for JUST supporters
  • 2 GGC stickers
  • Polyhedral Dice Set with Custom D6
Visionary Pass Bundle
$250
  • One weekend pass
  • Exclusive 2026 Enamel Pin designed for JUST supporters
  • 2 GGC stickers
  • Polyhedral Dice Set with Custom D6
  • 2026 T-Shirt
Badge Mailing
$11

One per order. Tracked badge mailing.

Add a donation for GeekGirlCon

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