GeekGirlCon 2026

About this event
Age 18+ Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities all weekend.
Ages 18+ Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities on the day of your choice.
If you need to adjust the day you are attending after purchase, please email [email protected]
Ages 13-17. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities all weekend.
Ages 6-12. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities all weekend. Requires responsible adult onsite at all times.
Ages 0-5. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities all weekend. Requires responsible adult onsite at all times.
One per order. Tracked badge mailing.
$
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