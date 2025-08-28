Hosted by

GEF 20th Anniversary Silent Auction

1. Game Day Glow - Patriots Tickets & Parking item
1. Game Day Glow - Patriots Tickets & Parking
$155

Starting bid

Light up your week with 2 tickets to see the Patriots vs. Giants on December 1 at 8:15pm, with seating in Section 205 under the overhang. The perfect spark of excitement for any fan - food, football, and fun under the lights! Includes free parking in Lot 3B!


Value: $383


Tickets donated by Kristen and Rob Parsons, parking pass donated by Kathy Clancy.

2. Whisk & Whimsy - Baker's Basket
$40

Starting bid

Stir up some sparkle in the kitchen with gourmet mixes, tools, and sweet treats that make every bake shine.


Value: $150


Donated by Kathy Johnson

3. Let Pins Fly - Cape Ann Lanes party item
3. Let Pins Fly - Cape Ann Lanes party
$240

Starting bid

Bring your crew and let the good times roll! This party package at Cape Ann Lanes guarantees laughter, strikes, and sparks of friendly competition.


Includes six lanes, bowling shoes, and $100 food credit.


Value: $600


Donated by Cape Ann Lanes

4. Dazzling Mariposa Dinner Platter item
4. Dazzling Mariposa Dinner Platter
$50

Starting bid

Dazzle your guests with this gorgeous Mariposa shell platter! Dimensions are roughly 12.5" x 12.5".


Value: $124


Donated by Livia Cowan

5. Glow from the Crow - Common Crow Basket and Gift Card item
5. Glow from the Crow - Common Crow Basket and Gift Card
$120

Starting bid

Healthy, vibrant, and full of goodness — this radiant basket from Common Crow will feed your body & soul. Items include a Common Crow canvas tote bag, Kleen Kanteen family meal box set, handmade candles, calendar, hydroflask, bamboo cutlery - plus a $100 gift card to Common Crow!


Value: $300


Donated by Common Crow

6. A Taste That Shines - Sushi Sang Lee Omakase item
6. A Taste That Shines - Sushi Sang Lee Omakase
$200

Starting bid

Two seats at Gloucester's Sushi Sang Lee for an unforgettable edomae-style omakase dining experience. Savor the cuisine of Gloucester's own local celebrity Chef Sang Hyun Lee, winner of The Food Network's Chopped. His 18-course omakase menu centers around the seasons and the sea, using the day’s freshest catch from the historic fishing port of Gloucester.


Value: $500


Donated by Chef Sang Hyun Lee

7. Spread the Light - Custom Little Free Library item
7. Spread the Light - Custom Little Free Library
$140

Starting bid

Share the joy of reading! This little free library will spark curiosity across your neighborhood. Handcrafted by the GEF-supported GHS Carpentry Program, this library and primed and ready for you to paint. Professional installation by GHS Carpentry Teacher Steve Abell included.


Value: $300


Donated by the GHS Carpentry Program and Steve Abell

8. Spark of Creativity - Plein Air Pastel by Loren Doucette item
8. Spark of Creativity - Plein Air Pastel by Loren Doucette
$240

Starting bid

Own a beautiful piece of original artwork by acclaimed Gloucester artist Loren Doucette! This 21" by 22" pastel (unframed) captures the creativity, buzz, and excitement from the 2024 GEF Arts Festival where Loren created in, en plein air. Truly one of a kind!


Value: $600


Donated by Loren Doucette

9. Adventure Ignited - North Shore Adventure & Surfari item
9. Adventure Ignited - North Shore Adventure & Surfari
$185

Starting bid

Turn up the energy with this thrilling outdoor adventure — the perfect way to spark your inner explorer and make lasting memories. A North Shore Adventure season pass provides the holder with a 4 hr single kayak or SUP rental once a day for the entire 2026 season, and 25% off their inventory of regularly priced merchandise. A drybag from Surfari will keep your valuables safe while you paddle around the Island!


Value: $457


Donated by North Shore Adventures and Surfari

10. Golden Glow - Gorton’s of Gloucester Swag Package item
10. Golden Glow - Gorton’s of Gloucester Swag Package
$80

Starting bid

Show off your Gloucester pride at the beach this summer with the ultimate Gorton’s of Gloucester swag set! Package includes canvas tote, cooler, towels, picnic mat, hat, beer coozies and sling bag - all with the classic Gorton’s logo.


Value: $200


Donated by Gorton's of Gloucester

11. Blue Ribbon Sparks - Topsfield Fair VIP Tour 2026 item
11. Blue Ribbon Sparks - Topsfield Fair VIP Tour 2026
$200

Starting bid

Step behind the scenes of Massachusetts’ favorite fair — bright lights, big fun, lasting memories. Four tickets to the 2026 Topsfield Fair and a parking pass, with a private, behind-the-scenes tour from Gloucester's own Ted Costa, who served as the 2025 Board President for the Fair, and is a GEF board member, too.


Value: $350


Donated by Ted Costa and the Topsfield Fair

12. The Sweetest Board - Custom Charcuterie Set and Spread item
12. The Sweetest Board - Custom Charcuterie Set and Spread
$160

Starting bid

Sweeten your holidays with this set of handcrafted charcuterie boards by the GEF-supported GHS Cabinet Design program, paired with a delicious spread from Sugar Magnolias. We'll throw in two bottles of Mumm Sparkling Brut Rose for you to make a toast to 2026. Perfect for entertaining with sparkle and style!


Value: $394


Charcuterie set donated by Tim Rose and the GHS Cabinet Design Program


Charcuterie spread donated by Sugar Magnolias


Wine donated by The Title Research Group

13. Bushnell Wingman GPS Golf Speaker item
13. Bushnell Wingman GPS Golf Speaker
$80

Starting bid

The Wingman View is a rugged, high-quality wireless speaker designed to entertain the avid golfer while keeping them informed on the course when linked with the Bushnell Golf Mobile App.


Value: $200


Donated by Bass Rocks Golf Club

14. Copper Glow - Copper Dory item
14. Copper Glow - Copper Dory
$90

Starting bid

A stunning copper dory handcrafted by Gloucester's James Fiahlo, gleaming with craftsmanship and nautical nostalgia. A true spark of maritime artistry. The dory - which can be used as a planter, as shown here - measures approximately 26" from bow to stern.


Value: $225


Donated by James Fiahlo, in memory of Paul Fiahlo

15. Glide and Shine - Ice Skating Party at Talbot Rink item
15. Glide and Shine - Ice Skating Party at Talbot Rink
$120

Starting bid

Turn a winter day into a flurry of fun! A private skating party that keeps spirits high and hearts warm — where every glide brings a spark of joy. The ice skating party at Talbot Rink is for the 2026-27 season and is based on availability. Party includes 50 minutes of ice time and party room. Skate rentals for party guests are also included.


Value: $300


Donated by Talbot Rink

16. Limited Edition Spark - Lychee Berry Labubu (Unopened) item
16. Limited Edition Spark - Lychee Berry Labubu (Unopened)
$20

Starting bid

Remember when Tickle Me Elmo, Beanie Babies, and Cabbage Patch Kids were the frenzy-inducing, must-have toy of tghe moment? This year, it's the LABUBU! This is an authentic, unopened, in-the-box plush Lychee Berry Labubu that will make a child (or a grown-up collector) very happy this holiday season.


Value: $50


Donated by Jenn Klopotoksi

17. Game Night Glow Up - Board Game Collection item
17. Game Night Glow Up - Board Game Collection
$50

Starting bid

From strategy to silliness, spark laughter and connection with a tower of 13 classic and new games for family and friends. Games include: Life, Monopoly Mega, Hi-Ho Cherry-O, Reversi, Scattergories, Guess Who?, Scrabble, Yahtzee, Pass the Pigs, Monopoly Card Game, Waterworks, Scrabble Slam!, and Flinch.


Value: $250


Donated by Winning Moves Games

18. Harbor Spark - Framed Photograph by Melissa Cox item
18. Harbor Spark - Framed Photograph by Melissa Cox
$80

Starting bid

A stunning framed image of Gloucester's flagship, Schooner Adventure — capturing the light, legacy, and timeless spark of our shining harbor. Created by local photographer Melissa Cox. Measures 21.5" x 17.5".


Value: $200


Donated by Melissa Cox

19. Sweet Spark of Thanks - Thanksgiving Pies item
19. Sweet Spark of Thanks - Thanksgiving Pies
$45

Starting bid

Your holiday table will shine with gratitude — this prize includes three delicious homemade holiday pies from Cove Café, ready to serve and share. Your Thanksgiving guests will thank you!


Value: $105


Donated by Cove Cafe

20. Sparkling Seas - Private Yacht Tour item
20. Sparkling Seas - Private Yacht Tour
$300

Starting bid

Experience a luminous day on the Cape Ann coast. Sunlight, sea air, and sparkling waves — a radiant adventure to remember. A 3-hour tour of Cape Ann for up to 6 guests aboard a 40 foot Legacy Sport Express. A round trip tour highlights the Annisquam Estuary, Gloucester Harbor and Rockport Harbor. Guests will be served various appetizers, meats, cheese, hummus, nut , fruit and non alcoholic drinks as you relax and enjoy the views. Summer of 2026 date to be confirmed with Captain Bruce.


Value: $750


Donated by Downeast Yacht Tours

21. Match Point Magic - Avis Murray Tennis Basket item
21. Match Point Magic - Avis Murray Tennis Basket
$75

Starting bid

A champion’s collection that serves up inspiration — and plenty of court-side shine. Grab a few friends and enjoy this group lesson for 4 with local tennis legend Avis Murray.


Value: $180


Donated by Avis Murray

22. Sips that Sparkle - Oak to Ember Cocktail Class item
22. Sips that Sparkle - Oak to Ember Cocktail Class
$145

Starting bid

You and up to nine guests will enjoy a reserved section of the bar at Oak to Ember, and learn how to make various speciality craft cocktails while nibbling on light appetizers and socializing. To be scheduled with Oak to Ember during the winter season, on a weekday (M-F), early evening.


Value: $360


Donated by Oak to Ember

23. Fire on Ice - Women's College Hockey Package item
23. Fire on Ice - Women's College Hockey Package
$40

Starting bid

Experience the intensity and inspiration of women’s college hockey with four tickets to see the Northeastern v. Penn Sate Women's Hockey game on Saturday, 11/29/25 at 2pm at our own Talbot Rink. Package also includes a hockey stick signed by the Northeastern team, and Northeastern swag to wear to the game! Perfect gift for the hockey-loving family.


Value: $125


Donated by Kristin Michel and The Gilman Family

24. Brushstrokes & Brilliance - Painting by Ann Ziergiebel item
24. Brushstrokes & Brilliance - Painting by Ann Ziergiebel
$80

Starting bid

A radiant original painting by local artist and educator Ann Ziergiebel. Ann is responsible for instilling a love and passion of Cape Ann art in generations of students through her work in the Gloucester Public Schools. Over three decades, Ann encouraged her students to develop their own artistic spirit by seeking out and sketching in the locations where famous Cape Ann artists like Fitz Henry Lane once worked.


Value: $200


Donated by Ann Ziergiebel

25. Home Run Spark - Signed Justin Wilson Red Sox Baseball item
25. Home Run Spark - Signed Justin Wilson Red Sox Baseball
$40

Starting bid

A keepsake that glows with Boston pride — perfect for fans whose hearts are always in Fenway. Don't miss out on this baseball autographed by Boston Red Sox Pitcher Justin Wilson!


Value: $100


Donated by The Boston Red Sox

26. Curtain Call Glow - A Christmas Carol & Garden City Pub item
26. Curtain Call Glow - A Christmas Carol & Garden City Pub
$90

Starting bid

Dinner and a show at the North Shore Music Theatre — the perfect pairing for a night that dazzles! Two tickets to A Christmas Carol, good for the December 5 or 6, 2025 7:30pm performance. Enjoy a great meal at Garden City Pub beforehand with a $50 gift card!


Value: $225


Donated by North Shore Music Theater and Garden City Pub

27. Sparkling Snowfall - Ski Getaway item
27. Sparkling Snowfall - Ski Getaway
$600

Starting bid

Embark on a mid-week adventure this winter! Indulge in this two-night ski-and-stay package at Omni Mount Washington which includes Deluxe accommodations and a two-day lift ticket or Nordic trail pass for two at Bretton Woods Ski Area.


Note: excludes weekends, holidays, and peak periods as determined by the resort. Dates based on availability.


Value: $1,500


Donated by Omni Mount Washington, with special thanks to Casey Gilman

Make Your Home Shine - Interior Design Services + Pooky Lamp item
Make Your Home Shine - Interior Design Services + Pooky Lamp
$200

Starting bid

Bring an expert eye into your home with an interior design consultation from Rochelle Grenier of Sought Interiors. Also included is a Tiny Trindle Cordless Table Lamp from Pooky Lighting! Rendered in luminous brass and crowned with a tailored 6-inch empire shade in ikat burnt orange linen, this piece strikes a perfect balance between timeless form and modern functionality.


Value: $500


Donated by Rochelle Grenier and Sought Interiors

29. Starfield Soiree - Private Tour and Venue Use at Manship item
29. Starfield Soiree - Private Tour and Venue Use at Manship
$300

Starting bid

Invite 10 friends for an intimate event at Starfield, the former Lanesville home of famed sculptor Paul Manship. This is a hidden gem in Lanesville! Host a luncheon or cocktail reception for your guests in the Manship Barn Studio or overlooking the Manship Quarry at sunset. Manship Executive Director Rebecca Reynolds will give your groupa private, behind-the-scenes tour of the house, barn and grounds. They look forward to helping you plan a unique and special gathering with your family and/or friends!


Value: $1,400


Donated by Manship Artists Residency and Rebecca Reynolds

30. Summon the Tech Wizard - 3 hours of in-home IT support item
30. Summon the Tech Wizard - 3 hours of in-home IT support
$90

Starting bid

With 30 plus years of experience in IT, Alan can help solve any and all of your in home IT issues.

Get your projects together, you will have Alan’s expertise at your disposal for three precious hours!


Value: $225


Donated by Alan Refalo

31. Lights, Camera, Action - GHS Fall Musical Package item
31. Lights, Camera, Action - GHS Fall Musical Package
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a night on the town for the family with a great show from the GEF-supported GHS Theater Program! Package includes four tickets to see “The Sound of Music” at GHS and a before/after show meal at The Azorean ($100 gift card). And cherish the musical memories of this production with a

Sound of Music tote bag!


Winner will chose their show time: November 20th, 21st, and 22nd at 7:0pm, or a matinee at 2:00pm on November 22nd.


Value: $170


Donated by Val Gilman

