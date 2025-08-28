GEF 20th Anniversary Silent Auction

Enjoy a night on the town for the family with a great show from the GEF-supported GHS Theater Program! Package includes four tickets to see “The Sound of Music” at GHS and a before/after show meal at The Azorean ($100 gift card). And cherish the musical memories of this production with a

Sound of Music tote bag!





Winner will chose their show time: November 20th, 21st, and 22nd at 7:0pm, or a matinee at 2:00pm on November 22nd.





Value: $170





Donated by Val Gilman