GEF 20th Anniversary Silent Auction

Light up your week with 2 tickets to see the Patriots vs. Giants on December 1 at 8:15pm, with seating in Section 205 under the overhang. The perfect spark of excitement for any fan - food, football, and fun under the lights! Includes free parking in Lot 3B!
Value: $383
Tickets donated by Kristen and Rob Parsons, parking pass donated by Kathy Clancy.
Stir up some sparkle in the kitchen with gourmet mixes, tools, and sweet treats that make every bake shine.
Value: $150
Donated by Kathy Johnson
Bring your crew and let the good times roll! This party package at Cape Ann Lanes guarantees laughter, strikes, and sparks of friendly competition.
Includes six lanes, bowling shoes, and $100 food credit.
Value: $600
Donated by Cape Ann Lanes
Dazzle your guests with this gorgeous Mariposa shell platter! Dimensions are roughly 12.5" x 12.5".
Value: $124
Donated by Livia Cowan
Healthy, vibrant, and full of goodness — this radiant basket from Common Crow will feed your body & soul. Items include a Common Crow canvas tote bag, Kleen Kanteen family meal box set, handmade candles, calendar, hydroflask, bamboo cutlery - plus a $100 gift card to Common Crow!
Value: $300
Donated by Common Crow
Two seats at Gloucester's Sushi Sang Lee for an unforgettable edomae-style omakase dining experience. Savor the cuisine of Gloucester's own local celebrity Chef Sang Hyun Lee, winner of The Food Network's Chopped. His 18-course omakase menu centers around the seasons and the sea, using the day’s freshest catch from the historic fishing port of Gloucester.
Value: $500
Donated by Chef Sang Hyun Lee
Share the joy of reading! This little free library will spark curiosity across your neighborhood. Handcrafted by the GEF-supported GHS Carpentry Program, this library and primed and ready for you to paint. Professional installation by GHS Carpentry Teacher Steve Abell included.
Value: $300
Donated by the GHS Carpentry Program and Steve Abell
Own a beautiful piece of original artwork by acclaimed Gloucester artist Loren Doucette! This 21" by 22" pastel (unframed) captures the creativity, buzz, and excitement from the 2024 GEF Arts Festival where Loren created in, en plein air. Truly one of a kind!
Value: $600
Donated by Loren Doucette
Turn up the energy with this thrilling outdoor adventure — the perfect way to spark your inner explorer and make lasting memories. A North Shore Adventure season pass provides the holder with a 4 hr single kayak or SUP rental once a day for the entire 2026 season, and 25% off their inventory of regularly priced merchandise. A drybag from Surfari will keep your valuables safe while you paddle around the Island!
Value: $457
Donated by North Shore Adventures and Surfari
Show off your Gloucester pride at the beach this summer with the ultimate Gorton’s of Gloucester swag set! Package includes canvas tote, cooler, towels, picnic mat, hat, beer coozies and sling bag - all with the classic Gorton’s logo.
Value: $200
Donated by Gorton's of Gloucester
Step behind the scenes of Massachusetts’ favorite fair — bright lights, big fun, lasting memories. Four tickets to the 2026 Topsfield Fair and a parking pass, with a private, behind-the-scenes tour from Gloucester's own Ted Costa, who served as the 2025 Board President for the Fair, and is a GEF board member, too.
Value: $350
Donated by Ted Costa and the Topsfield Fair
Sweeten your holidays with this set of handcrafted charcuterie boards by the GEF-supported GHS Cabinet Design program, paired with a delicious spread from Sugar Magnolias. We'll throw in two bottles of Mumm Sparkling Brut Rose for you to make a toast to 2026. Perfect for entertaining with sparkle and style!
Value: $394
Charcuterie set donated by Tim Rose and the GHS Cabinet Design Program
Charcuterie spread donated by Sugar Magnolias
Wine donated by The Title Research Group
The Wingman View is a rugged, high-quality wireless speaker designed to entertain the avid golfer while keeping them informed on the course when linked with the Bushnell Golf Mobile App.
Value: $200
Donated by Bass Rocks Golf Club
A stunning copper dory handcrafted by Gloucester's James Fiahlo, gleaming with craftsmanship and nautical nostalgia. A true spark of maritime artistry. The dory - which can be used as a planter, as shown here - measures approximately 26" from bow to stern.
Value: $225
Donated by James Fiahlo, in memory of Paul Fiahlo
Turn a winter day into a flurry of fun! A private skating party that keeps spirits high and hearts warm — where every glide brings a spark of joy. The ice skating party at Talbot Rink is for the 2026-27 season and is based on availability. Party includes 50 minutes of ice time and party room. Skate rentals for party guests are also included.
Value: $300
Donated by Talbot Rink
Remember when Tickle Me Elmo, Beanie Babies, and Cabbage Patch Kids were the frenzy-inducing, must-have toy of tghe moment? This year, it's the LABUBU! This is an authentic, unopened, in-the-box plush Lychee Berry Labubu that will make a child (or a grown-up collector) very happy this holiday season.
Value: $50
Donated by Jenn Klopotoksi
From strategy to silliness, spark laughter and connection with a tower of 13 classic and new games for family and friends. Games include: Life, Monopoly Mega, Hi-Ho Cherry-O, Reversi, Scattergories, Guess Who?, Scrabble, Yahtzee, Pass the Pigs, Monopoly Card Game, Waterworks, Scrabble Slam!, and Flinch.
Value: $250
Donated by Winning Moves Games
A stunning framed image of Gloucester's flagship, Schooner Adventure — capturing the light, legacy, and timeless spark of our shining harbor. Created by local photographer Melissa Cox. Measures 21.5" x 17.5".
Value: $200
Donated by Melissa Cox
Your holiday table will shine with gratitude — this prize includes three delicious homemade holiday pies from Cove Café, ready to serve and share. Your Thanksgiving guests will thank you!
Value: $105
Donated by Cove Cafe
Experience a luminous day on the Cape Ann coast. Sunlight, sea air, and sparkling waves — a radiant adventure to remember. A 3-hour tour of Cape Ann for up to 6 guests aboard a 40 foot Legacy Sport Express. A round trip tour highlights the Annisquam Estuary, Gloucester Harbor and Rockport Harbor. Guests will be served various appetizers, meats, cheese, hummus, nut , fruit and non alcoholic drinks as you relax and enjoy the views. Summer of 2026 date to be confirmed with Captain Bruce.
Value: $750
Donated by Downeast Yacht Tours
A champion’s collection that serves up inspiration — and plenty of court-side shine. Grab a few friends and enjoy this group lesson for 4 with local tennis legend Avis Murray.
Value: $180
Donated by Avis Murray
You and up to nine guests will enjoy a reserved section of the bar at Oak to Ember, and learn how to make various speciality craft cocktails while nibbling on light appetizers and socializing. To be scheduled with Oak to Ember during the winter season, on a weekday (M-F), early evening.
Value: $360
Donated by Oak to Ember
Experience the intensity and inspiration of women’s college hockey with four tickets to see the Northeastern v. Penn Sate Women's Hockey game on Saturday, 11/29/25 at 2pm at our own Talbot Rink. Package also includes a hockey stick signed by the Northeastern team, and Northeastern swag to wear to the game! Perfect gift for the hockey-loving family.
Value: $125
Donated by Kristin Michel and The Gilman Family
A radiant original painting by local artist and educator Ann Ziergiebel. Ann is responsible for instilling a love and passion of Cape Ann art in generations of students through her work in the Gloucester Public Schools. Over three decades, Ann encouraged her students to develop their own artistic spirit by seeking out and sketching in the locations where famous Cape Ann artists like Fitz Henry Lane once worked.
Value: $200
Donated by Ann Ziergiebel
A keepsake that glows with Boston pride — perfect for fans whose hearts are always in Fenway. Don't miss out on this baseball autographed by Boston Red Sox Pitcher Justin Wilson!
Value: $100
Donated by The Boston Red Sox
Dinner and a show at the North Shore Music Theatre — the perfect pairing for a night that dazzles! Two tickets to A Christmas Carol, good for the December 5 or 6, 2025 7:30pm performance. Enjoy a great meal at Garden City Pub beforehand with a $50 gift card!
Value: $225
Donated by North Shore Music Theater and Garden City Pub
Embark on a mid-week adventure this winter! Indulge in this two-night ski-and-stay package at Omni Mount Washington which includes Deluxe accommodations and a two-day lift ticket or Nordic trail pass for two at Bretton Woods Ski Area.
Note: excludes weekends, holidays, and peak periods as determined by the resort. Dates based on availability.
Value: $1,500
Donated by Omni Mount Washington, with special thanks to Casey Gilman
Bring an expert eye into your home with an interior design consultation from Rochelle Grenier of Sought Interiors. Also included is a Tiny Trindle Cordless Table Lamp from Pooky Lighting! Rendered in luminous brass and crowned with a tailored 6-inch empire shade in ikat burnt orange linen, this piece strikes a perfect balance between timeless form and modern functionality.
Value: $500
Donated by Rochelle Grenier and Sought Interiors
Invite 10 friends for an intimate event at Starfield, the former Lanesville home of famed sculptor Paul Manship. This is a hidden gem in Lanesville! Host a luncheon or cocktail reception for your guests in the Manship Barn Studio or overlooking the Manship Quarry at sunset. Manship Executive Director Rebecca Reynolds will give your groupa private, behind-the-scenes tour of the house, barn and grounds. They look forward to helping you plan a unique and special gathering with your family and/or friends!
Value: $1,400
Donated by Manship Artists Residency and Rebecca Reynolds
With 30 plus years of experience in IT, Alan can help solve any and all of your in home IT issues.
Get your projects together, you will have Alan’s expertise at your disposal for three precious hours!
Value: $225
Donated by Alan Refalo
Enjoy a night on the town for the family with a great show from the GEF-supported GHS Theater Program! Package includes four tickets to see “The Sound of Music” at GHS and a before/after show meal at The Azorean ($100 gift card). And cherish the musical memories of this production with a
Sound of Music tote bag!
Winner will chose their show time: November 20th, 21st, and 22nd at 7:0pm, or a matinee at 2:00pm on November 22nd.
Value: $170
Donated by Val Gilman
