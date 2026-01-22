Geist Montessori Academy PTA's Sponsorships

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About the memberships
Valid until May 10, 2027
Bonsai Bronze Level Sponsors will receive meaningful recognition across multiple PTA and school communication channels. This includes acknowledgment on the PTA’s social media platforms, recognition in official PTA newsletters, and will be listed as a sponsor on the PTA website. These opportunities provide visibility and demonstrate the sponsor’s support of our school community.
Valid until May 10, 2027
Sponsors will receive meaningful recognition across multiple school and PTA platforms. Benefits include acknowledgment on PTA social media channels, recognition in official PTA newsletters, and listing as a sponsor on the school/PTA website. In addition, sponsors’ logos will be included in the school yearbook and displayed on sponsor signage at one PTA event of their choice. Providing event-specific visibility within the school community. Event examples include Fall Festival, Fun Run, Mini Carnival, Glow Party, etc.
Valid until May 10, 2027
Sponsors will receive prominent recognition across a variety of school and PTA platforms. Benefits include recognition on PTA social media channels, acknowledgment in official PTA newsletters, and listing as a sponsor on the school/PTA website. Sponsors’ logos will also be featured in the school yearbook and displayed on sponsor signage at two school events. Sponsors will gain valuable face-to-face exposure through a dedicated table at key school events, engaging directly with families and the broader school community.
Valid until May 10, 2027
Sponsors will receive extensive recognition and visibility throughout the school year across multiple PTA platforms and events. Benefits include logo recognition on all PTA newsletters, acknowledgment on PTA social media channels, and listing as a sponsor on the PTA website. Sponsors’ logos will be featured in the school yearbook and displayed on sponsor signage at all school events. In addition, sponsors will receive a dedicated sponsor table if desired at the Fall Festival, Spring Market, and Mini Carnival, providing valuable opportunities to engage directly with families and members of the school community.
No expiration
Legacy Bridge Sponsors enjoy year-round, high-visibility recognition and meaningful engagement across the entire school community. Sponsorship benefits include logo placement in all PTA newsletters, recognition across PTA social media channels, and a featured listing on the school/PTA website. Sponsors are also highlighted in the school yearbook and recognized on event signage at two major school events, along with inclusion on a sponsorship banner prominently displayed at all PTA events.
Sponsors may also host a dedicated table at the Fall Festival and Spring Market/Mini Carnival, offering a unique opportunity to connect directly with families and community members. To commemorate their lasting impact, each Legacy Bridge Sponsor receives permanent recognition through a custom plaque displayed on the school bridge, an enduring tribute to their generous support.
No expiration
A GMA Family Sponsorship is a heartfelt way to support our students, staff, and the entire GMA community.
The generosity of our families allows the GMA PTA to provide meaningful programs, essential resources, and memorable experiences that enrich our children’s education and show appreciation for our dedicated teachers and staff.
Every contribution, no matter the size, helps strengthen our school community and ensures GMA continues to be a place where students feel supported, staff feel valued, and families feel connected. Together, our collective support makes a lasting difference.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!