Geist Montessori Academy PTA's Sponsorships

Legacy Bridge Sponsors enjoy year-round, high-visibility recognition and meaningful engagement across the entire school community. Sponsorship benefits include logo placement in all PTA newsletters, recognition across PTA social media channels, and a featured listing on the school/PTA website. Sponsors are also highlighted in the school yearbook and recognized on event signage at two major school events, along with inclusion on a sponsorship banner prominently displayed at all PTA events.

Sponsors may also host a dedicated table at the Fall Festival and Spring Market/Mini Carnival, offering a unique opportunity to connect directly with families and community members. To commemorate their lasting impact, each Legacy Bridge Sponsor receives permanent recognition through a custom plaque displayed on the school bridge, an enduring tribute to their generous support.