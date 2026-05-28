GemFest Mission Signup

About this event
-78.566644
WHEN: Friday June 5
TIME: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM
WHERE: Entrance
MISSION: Waivers, wristbands, contact info on vehicle dashboard, welcome packages.
AGENTS: 2
WHEN: Friday June 5
TIME: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
WHERE: Entrance
MISSION: Waivers, wristbands, contact info on vehicle dashboard, welcome packages.
AGENTS: 2
WHEN: Friday June 5
WHEN: 8:00 PM-10:00 PM
WHERE: Entrance
MISSION: Waivers, wristbands, contact info on vehicle dashboard, welcome packages.
AGENTS: 2
WHEN: Friday June 5
TIME: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM
WHERE: Entrance
MISSION: Direct cars, confirm contact info is on the dashboard.
AGENTS: 1
WHEN: Friday June 5
TIME: 6:00 PM-8:00 P
WHERE: Entrance
MISSION: Direct cars, confirm contact info is on the dashboard.
AGENTS: 1
WHEN: Friday June 5
TIME: 8:00 PM-10:00 PM
WHERE: Entrance
MISSION: Direct cars, confirm contact info is on the dashboard.
AGENTS: 1
WHEN:
Friday June 5
TIME:
10:00 PM-12:00 P
WHERE:
Burn Field
MISSION:
Friday build. Coordinate w/Effigy Artist
AGENTS: 2
WHEN: Friday June 5
TIME: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
WHERE: Kitchen Pavilion
MISSION: Unload kitchen gear, set food prep tables and handwash stations.
AGENTS: 2
WHEN: Friday June 5
TIME: 4:00 PM-8:00 PM
WHERE: Fire Pit
MISSION: Move wood from pile to fire pit and stack. Done by 5 PM ideal.
AGENTS: 2
WHEN:
Friday June 5
TIME:
8:00 PM-2:00 AM
WHERE: Anywhere — phone on
MISSION:
Stay sober, phone on.
AGENTS: 2
WHEN: Saturday June 6
TIME: 8:00 AM-11:00 AM
WHERE: Entrance
MISSION: Waivers, wristbands, contact info on vehicle dashboard, welcome packages.
AGENTS: 1
WHEN: Saturday June 6
TIME: 8:00 AM-11:00 AM,
WHERE: Entrance
MISSION: Direct cars, confirm contact info is on the dashboard.
AGENTS: 1
WHEN: Saturday June 7
TIME: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM
WHERE: Feast Field
MISSION: PA, speakers, mixer, cables taped. Coordinate w/Ed
AGENTS: TBD
WHEN: Saturday June 6
TIME: 11:00 AM-1:00 PM
WHERE: Entrance
MISSION: Waivers, wristbands, contact info on vehicle dashboard, welcome packages.
AGENTS: 2
WHEN: Saturday June 6
TIME: 11:00 AM-1:00 PM
WHERE: Entrance
MISSION: Direct cars, confirm contact info is on the dashboard.
AGENTS: 1
WHEN: Saturday June 6
TIME: 1:00 PM-3:00 PM
WHERE: Entrance
MISSION: Waivers, wristbands, contact info on vehicle dashboard, welcome packages. GATES CLOSE AT 3PM
AGENTS: 2
WHEN:
WHEN: Saturday June 6
TIME: 1:00 PM-3:00 PM
WHERE: Entrance
MISSION: Direct cars, confirm contact info is on the dashboard.
AGENTS: 1
WHEN: Saturday June 6
TIME: 10:00 AM-12:00 PM
WHERE: Central and Pavilion
MISSION: Set up First Aid + Hydration. Post ER + Urgent Care directions.
AGENTS: 2
WHEN: Saturday June 6
TIME:
4:00 PM-10:00 PM
WHERE:
Burn Field
MISSION:
Friday build. Coordinate w/Effigy Artist
AGENTS: TBD3
WHEN: Saturday June 6
TIME: 11:00 AM-12:00 PM
WHERE: Kitchen / Feast Area
MISSION: 10 tables of 8 plus 1 table for a serving course— coordinates layout w/ Stephanos.
AGENTS: 4
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