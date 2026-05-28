GEMFEST

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GEMFEST

About this event

GemFest Mission Signup

GPS Coordinates: 39.654052

-78.566644

Wayfinders: Greeter Agent 001
Free

WHEN: Friday June 5

TIME: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM

WHERE: Entrance

MISSION: Waivers, wristbands, contact info on vehicle dashboard, welcome packages.

AGENTS: 2

Wayfinders: Greeter Agent 002
Free

WHEN: Friday June 5

TIME: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

WHERE: Entrance

MISSION: Waivers, wristbands, contact info on vehicle dashboard, welcome packages.

AGENTS: 2

Wayfinders: Greeter Agent 003
Free

WHEN: Friday June 5

WHEN: 8:00 PM-10:00 PM

WHERE: Entrance

MISSION: Waivers, wristbands, contact info on vehicle dashboard, welcome packages.

AGENTS: 2

Wayfinders: Parking Agent 001
Free

WHEN: Friday June 5

TIME: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM

WHERE: Entrance

MISSION: Direct cars, confirm contact info is on the dashboard.

AGENTS: 1

Wayfinders: Parking Agent 002
Free

WHEN: Friday June 5

TIME: 6:00 PM-8:00 P

WHERE: Entrance

MISSION: Direct cars, confirm contact info is on the dashboard.

AGENTS: 1

Wayfinders: Parking Agent 003
Free

WHEN: Friday June 5

TIME: 8:00 PM-10:00 PM

WHERE: Entrance

MISSION: Direct cars, confirm contact info is on the dashboard.

AGENTS: 1

Smelting Forge: Effigy Build Agent 001
Free

WHEN: Friday June 5

TIME: 10:00 PM-12:00 P

WHERE: Burn Field

MISSION: Friday build. Coordinate w/Effigy Artist

AGENTS: 2


Lava Lifters: Kitchen Pavilion Setup Agent 001
Free

WHEN: Friday June 5

TIME: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

WHERE: Kitchen Pavilion

MISSION: Unload kitchen gear, set food prep tables and handwash stations.

AGENTS: 2

Flintstone Masons: Fire Pit Wood Stacker Agent 001
Free

WHEN: Friday June 5

TIME: 4:00 PM-8:00 PM

WHERE: Fire Pit

MISSION: Move wood from pile to fire pit and stack. Done by 5 PM ideal.

AGENTS: 2

Swiss Guards: Sober On-Call Agent 001
Free

WHEN: Friday June 5

TIME: 8:00 PM-2:00 AM

WHERE: Anywhere — phone on

MISSION: Stay sober, phone on.

AGENTS: 2


Wayfinders: Greeter Agent 004
Free

WHEN: Saturday June 6

TIME: 8:00 AM-11:00 AM

WHERE: Entrance

MISSION: Waivers, wristbands, contact info on vehicle dashboard, welcome packages.

AGENTS: 1

Wayfinders: Parking 004
Free

WHEN: Saturday June 6

TIME: 8:00 AM-11:00 AM,

WHERE: Entrance

MISSION: Direct cars, confirm contact info is on the dashboard.

AGENTS: 1

Sonic Alchemists: Sound Setup Agent 001
Free

WHEN: Saturday June 7

TIME: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM

WHERE: Feast Field

MISSION: PA, speakers, mixer, cables taped. Coordinate w/Ed

AGENTS: TBD

Wayfinders: Greeter Agent 005
Free

WHEN: Saturday June 6

TIME: 11:00 AM-1:00 PM

WHERE: Entrance

MISSION: Waivers, wristbands, contact info on vehicle dashboard, welcome packages.

AGENTS: 2

Wayfinders: Parking Agent 005
Free

WHEN: Saturday June 6

TIME: 11:00 AM-1:00 PM

WHERE: Entrance

MISSION: Direct cars, confirm contact info is on the dashboard.

AGENTS: 1

Wayfinders: Greeter Agent 006
Free

WHEN: Saturday June 6

TIME: 1:00 PM-3:00 PM

WHERE: Entrance

MISSION: Waivers, wristbands, contact info on vehicle dashboard, welcome packages. GATES CLOSE AT 3PM

AGENTS: 2

Wayfinders: Parking Agent 006
Free

WHEN:

WHEN: Saturday June 6

TIME: 1:00 PM-3:00 PM

WHERE: Entrance

MISSION: Direct cars, confirm contact info is on the dashboard.

AGENTS: 1

Swiss Guards: First Aid + Hydration Setup Agent 001
Free

WHEN: Saturday June 6

TIME: 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

WHERE: Central and Pavilion

MISSION: Set up First Aid + Hydration. Post ER + Urgent Care directions.

AGENTS: 2

Smelting Forge: Effigy Build Agents 002
Free

WHEN: Saturday June 6

TIME: 4:00 PM-10:00 PM

WHERE: Burn Field

MISSION: Friday build. Coordinate w/Effigy Artist

AGENTS: TBD3


Bridge Builders: Tables & Chairs Setup Agent 001
Free

WHEN: Saturday June 6

TIME: 11:00 AM-12:00 PM

WHERE: Kitchen / Feast Area

MISSION: 10 tables of 8 plus 1 table for a serving course— coordinates layout w/ Stephanos.

AGENTS: 4

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