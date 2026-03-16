Gemini Arts

Offered by

Gemini Arts

About the memberships

Gemini Arts's Memberships

Creative Circle Basic
$50

Valid until April 28, 2027

For people who want to stay connected and support the arts community.


Benefits

  • Monthly e-newsletter with upcoming exhibitions, workshops, and events
  • Invitations to exhibition openings and artist talks
  • Early notice of workshops and special programs
  • Recognition on the Gemini Arts website
Creative Circle University Student
$25

Valid until April 28, 2027

Same as Creative Circle Basic

Creative Circle Educator
$35

Valid until April 28, 2027

Same as Creative Circle Basic

Creative Circle - Senior 65+
$35

Valid until April 28, 2027

Same as Creative Circle Basic

Creative Circle Additional Family Member
$25

Valid until April 28, 2027

Same as Creative Circle Basic

Art Alliance
$100

Valid until April 28, 2027

For individuals who want to deepen their involvement in the Gemini Arts community.


Benefits

  • All Creative Circle benefits
  • Priority registration for workshops and classes
  • One complimentary guest pass to an event or workshop annually
  • Recognition in the annual program or website
Culture Circle
$250

Valid until April 28, 2027

For supporters who want to actively sustain arts programming and exhibitions.


Benefits

  • All Art Alliance benefits
  • Invitation to special member gatherings with artists
  • Two complimentary event or workshop passes annually
  • Recognition on donor wall or annual program
Friends of the Collective
$500

Valid until April 28, 2027

For individuals who want to play a meaningful role in strengthening the creative community.


Benefits

  • All Culture Circle benefits
  • Invitation to the annual private studio tour or artist gathering
  • Recognition at events and in program materials
Founding Member
$2,500

No expiration

Reserved for early supporters who help establish and grow Gemini Arts.


Benefits

  • One-time payment, lifetime membership in Gemini Arts
  • Permanent recognition as a Founding Member
  • Invitations to special gatherings with artists and leadership
  • One live painting experience by a Gemini Arts artist at a venue of the member’s choice
Patron of the Collective
$5,000

No expiration

For supporters who make a substantial investment in the creative community.


Benefits

  • One-time payment, lifetime membership
  • Recognition as a Patron of the Collective
  • Invitations to private exhibition previews and special gatherings
  • One live painting experience by a Gemini Arts artist at a venue of the member’s choice

Prominent recognition on website or donor display

Visionary Circle
$10,000

No expiration

For individuals or businesses who play a major role in expanding Gemini Arts and its programming.


Benefits

  • One-time payment
  • Lifetime membership
  • Recognition as a Visionary Circle Member
  • Invitations to private exhibition previews, artist dinners, and special gatherings
  • Two live painting experiences by Gemini Arts artists at venues of the members’ choice
  • Prominent recognition on donor wall and website
  • Naming of an artist studio in honor of donor or someone of their choosing
Capitol Contributor
$20,000

No expiration

For individuals or businesses making a transformational investment in the future of Gemini Arts.


Benefits

  • One-time payment, lifetime membership and recognition as a Capital Contributor
  • Prominent recognition on donor wall or permanent display
  • Invitations to private previews and special gatherings
  • Three live painting experiences by Gemini Arts artists at venues of the contributor’s choice
  • Opportunity to sponsor exhibitions, programs, or studio spaces
Add a donation for Gemini Arts

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