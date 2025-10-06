form_archived

Gemini Blooms - Fall Play "The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza"

Single Flower item
Single Flower
$5

A single stunning flower.

Premium Box Flower item
Premium Box Flower
$7

A single stunning flower in a Premium gift box.

Small Flower Bouquet item
Small Flower Bouquet
$7

Single feature bloom accented with filler, beautifully wrapped as a bouquet.

Large Flower Bouquet item
Large Flower Bouquet
$15

2-4 feature blooms accented with filler, beautifully wrapped as a bouquet.

Shout Out item
Shout Out
$5

Send a message of love, encouragement, or gratitude to your favorite cast or crew member—or show appreciation for the staff who make the show possible!
💛 100% of proceeds from shout-outs go directly to support the Gemini Drama Department.


Final product may vary.
Please double-check your message before submitting — it will be printed exactly as entered.

