Gemini Blooms - Fall Play "The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza"

A single stunning flower.
A single stunning flower in a Premium gift box.
Single feature bloom accented with filler, beautifully wrapped as a bouquet.
2-4 feature blooms accented with filler, beautifully wrapped as a bouquet.
Send a message of love, encouragement, or gratitude to your favorite cast or crew member—or show appreciation for the staff who make the show possible!
💛 100% of proceeds from shout-outs go directly to support the Gemini Drama Department.
Final product may vary.
Please double-check your message before submitting — it will be printed exactly as entered.
