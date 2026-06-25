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Owings Mills Recreation Council

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Owings Mills Recreation Council

About this shop

GEMS Dance Company Boutique

GEMS Classic Logo Tee- Adult item
GEMS Classic Logo Tee- Adult
$25

GEMS Classic Logo Tee
Show your GEMS pride in style! This soft black T-shirt features our signature GEMS Dance Company logo with a vibrant gemstone design, making it perfect for class, rehearsals, recital events, or everyday wear. Comfortable, durable, and designed for dancers and supporters alike, it's a must-have addition to every GEMS family wardrobe.

Features:

  • 🖤 Soft, comfortable fit
  • 💎 Full-color GEMS Dance Company logo
  • 🩰 Perfect for dancers, families, and fans
  • ✨ Great for class, spirit days, and recital events
GEMS Classic Logo Tee- Kids item
GEMS Classic Logo Tee- Kids
$12

GEMS Classic Logo Tee
Show your GEMS pride in style! This soft black T-shirt features our signature GEMS Dance Company logo with a vibrant gemstone design, making it perfect for class, rehearsals, recital events, or everyday wear. Comfortable, durable, and designed for dancers and supporters alike, it's a must-have addition to every GEMS family wardrobe.

Features:

  • 🖤 Soft, comfortable fit
  • 💎 Full-color GEMS Dance Company logo
  • 🩰 Perfect for dancers, families, and fans
  • ✨ Great for class, spirit days, and recital events
GEMS Spring 26 Recital Tee- Adult item
GEMS Spring 26 Recital Tee- Adult
$12.50

Celebrate an unforgettable recital season with our official GEMS Dance Company 2026 Spring Recital T-Shirt! Featuring an exclusive blue-on-blue recital design, this commemorative tee is the perfect keepsake to remember all the hard work, growth, and memories made throughout the season. Wear it proudly on recital day and long after the final bow!

Features:

  • 💙 Exclusive 2026 Spring Recital design
  • 🩰 Soft, comfortable fit for dancers and families
  • 💎 Perfect keepsake from the 2026 recital
  • ✨ Great for recital day, rehearsals, and showing your GEMS spirit
GEMS Spring 26 Recital Tee- Kids item
GEMS Spring 26 Recital Tee- Kids
$6

Celebrate an unforgettable recital season with our official GEMS Dance Company 2026 Spring Recital T-Shirt! Featuring an exclusive blue-on-blue recital design, this commemorative tee is the perfect keepsake to remember all the hard work, growth, and memories made throughout the season. Wear it proudly on recital day and long after the final bow!

Features:

  • 💙 Exclusive 2026 Spring Recital design
  • 🩰 Soft, comfortable fit for dancers and families
  • 💎 Perfect keepsake from the 2026 recital
  • ✨ Great for recital day, rehearsals, and showing your GEMS spirit
GEMS Dance Bag item
GEMS Dance Bag
$15

Carry your GEMS spirit wherever you go! The GEMS Dance Bag is perfect for dance class, rehearsals, recital day, or everyday errands. Featuring our signature GEMS Dance Company logo, this reusable tote is a stylish and practical way to keep your dance essentials organized while showing your GEMS pride.

Features:

  • 💎 Durable and lightweight design
  • 🩰 Perfect for dance shoes, water bottles, and class essentials
  • 🖤 Features the iconic GEMS Dance Company logo
  • ✨ Great for dancers, parents, teachers, and supporters
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GEMS Dance Bag Customization item
GEMS Dance Bag Customization
$3

Make your GEMS tote uniquely yours! Add your dancer's name to the back of the bag for a personalized touch that's both stylish and practical. Personalization makes it easy to identify your tote at dance class, rehearsals, and recital while creating a keepsake you'll treasure for years to come.

Customization Details:

  • 💎 Add one dancer's name to the back of the tote
  • ✨ Professionally applied to match the GEMS design
  • 🩰 Perfect for keeping track of your dance bag
  • 🎁 Makes a thoughtful and personalized gift for any GEMS dancer
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