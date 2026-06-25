GEMS Dance Company Boutique

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GEMS Classic Logo Tee
Show your GEMS pride in style! This soft black T-shirt features our signature GEMS Dance Company logo with a vibrant gemstone design, making it perfect for class, rehearsals, recital events, or everyday wear. Comfortable, durable, and designed for dancers and supporters alike, it's a must-have addition to every GEMS family wardrobe.
Features:
GEMS Classic Logo Tee
Show your GEMS pride in style! This soft black T-shirt features our signature GEMS Dance Company logo with a vibrant gemstone design, making it perfect for class, rehearsals, recital events, or everyday wear. Comfortable, durable, and designed for dancers and supporters alike, it's a must-have addition to every GEMS family wardrobe.
Features:
Celebrate an unforgettable recital season with our official GEMS Dance Company 2026 Spring Recital T-Shirt! Featuring an exclusive blue-on-blue recital design, this commemorative tee is the perfect keepsake to remember all the hard work, growth, and memories made throughout the season. Wear it proudly on recital day and long after the final bow!
Features:
Celebrate an unforgettable recital season with our official GEMS Dance Company 2026 Spring Recital T-Shirt! Featuring an exclusive blue-on-blue recital design, this commemorative tee is the perfect keepsake to remember all the hard work, growth, and memories made throughout the season. Wear it proudly on recital day and long after the final bow!
Features:
Carry your GEMS spirit wherever you go! The GEMS Dance Bag is perfect for dance class, rehearsals, recital day, or everyday errands. Featuring our signature GEMS Dance Company logo, this reusable tote is a stylish and practical way to keep your dance essentials organized while showing your GEMS pride.
Features:
Make your GEMS tote uniquely yours! Add your dancer's name to the back of the bag for a personalized touch that's both stylish and practical. Personalization makes it easy to identify your tote at dance class, rehearsals, and recital while creating a keepsake you'll treasure for years to come.
Customization Details:
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