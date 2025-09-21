GEM's Fin-tastic Silent Auction

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store.





Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.





A Few Guidelines-

-You must have a minimum of 10 people in attendance. (All attendees must be 21 or older)

-Must be scheduled at least 6 weeks in advance.

-Blackout periods apply:

2 days prior to a major holiday

the weekend of a major holiday

during the last 6 weeks of the year

Pour Size Amounts vary by state law, but will never exceed 2 oz.





For this item only, if you need it shipped to you, please email [email protected] once you have won this item.