GEMs Just Want To Play BINGO

All Access Pass item
All Access Pass
$55

The ultimate Bingo bundle for a family of 4!
Includes: 40 sheets plus 4 daubers
1 sheet per person for all 10 rounds of BINGO

Rockstar Round-Up item
Rockstar Round-Up
$30

A premium pack for a couple!
Includes: 20 sheets plus 2 daubers
1 sheet per person for all 10 rounds of BINGO

Encore Edition item
Encore Edition
$18

The perfect pack for a single person.
Includes: 10 sheets plus a dauber
1 sheet for all 10 rounds of BINGO

The Solo item
The Solo
$5

Get extra BINGO cards for the last 5 games!

Mic Stick item
Mic Stick
$2

Running low?! Get another dauber for more to enjoy!

Glitter Tickets item
Glitter Tickets
$1

Get 2 raffle tickets for your chance to win!

Add a donation for The GEM Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!