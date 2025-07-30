GEMs Just Want To Play BINGO

The ultimate Bingo bundle for a family of 4!
Includes: 40 sheets plus 4 daubers
1 sheet per person for all 10 rounds of BINGO
A premium pack for a couple!
Includes: 20 sheets plus 2 daubers
1 sheet per person for all 10 rounds of BINGO
The perfect pack for a single person.
Includes: 10 sheets plus a dauber
1 sheet for all 10 rounds of BINGO
Get extra BINGO cards for the last 5 games!
Running low?! Get another dauber for more to enjoy!
Get 2 raffle tickets for your chance to win!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!