Gen Roy S Geiger MCL Annual Golf Tournament (Captain's Choice Scramble (4-man Teams)

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About this event
for individual golfer to attend and have full access to tournament
for a team of 4 golfer to attend and have full access to tournament
golfer to attend and have full access to tournament
golfer to attend and have full access to tournament
golfer to attend and have full access to tournament
golfer to attend and have full access to tournament
golfer to attend and have full access to tournament
golfer to attend and have full access to tournament
help us defray cost by sponsoring the buffet for Participates.
this will help us defray the cost of item we put together for the golf bags for all participate in the tournament
sponsorship will help us defray the cost of 2 golf drives for prizes for the tournament
help us defray the cost for purchasing two sand Wedges for prizes for the tournament
help to defray the cost for the purchase of a putter for prize for the Tournament
$
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