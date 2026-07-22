Two people are playing golf on a light blue background, with one swinging a club and the other standing near a golf hole.
General Roy S. Geiger Detachment #1047 - Marine Corps League

Hosted by

General Roy S. Geiger Detachment #1047 - Marine Corps League

About this event

Gen Roy S Geiger MCL Annual Golf Tournament (Captain's Choice Scramble (4-man Teams)

2217 Eagle Harbor Pkwy

Fleming Island, FL 32003, USA

Individual golfer
$125

for individual golfer to attend and have full access to tournament

Foursome golfers
$500

for a team of 4 golfer to attend and have full access to tournament

Head Sponsorship level
$5,000

golfer to attend and have full access to tournament

4 star sponsorship level
$2,500

golfer to attend and have full access to tournament

SGTMAJ Sponsorship level
$1,000

golfer to attend and have full access to tournament

K-Bar Sponsorship level (Sponsor Active duty Team)
$500

golfer to attend and have full access to tournament

Buck SGT Sponsorship level
$350

golfer to attend and have full access to tournament

Hole Sponsorship Level
$200

golfer to attend and have full access to tournament

Sponsor a buffet
$500

help us defray cost by sponsoring the buffet for Participates.

sponsor Gift bags for Participates
$350

this will help us defray the cost of item we put together for the golf bags for all participate in the tournament

sponsor the purchase for a Golf Drivers
$300

sponsorship will help us defray the cost of 2 golf drives for prizes for the tournament

sponsor a sand Wedge
$200

help us defray the cost for purchasing two sand Wedges for prizes for the tournament

Sponsor a putter
$250

help to defray the cost for the purchase of a putter for prize for the Tournament

Add a donation for General Roy S. Geiger Detachment #1047 - Marine Corps League

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