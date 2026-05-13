Gen Z & Preaching Conference

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About this event
For those who are participating in the program and would like to stay in a hotel room.
For those who are participating in the program and would like to stay in a dorm room.
For spouses who are joining you but not participating in the program.
For each child ages 5-20 who is joining you but not participating in the program. Only five people maximum are allowed per room.
For each child ages 0-4 who is joining you. Only five people maximum are allowed per room.
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