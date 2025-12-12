Gene Pike PTA Holiday Silent Auction

Transform your bathroom with a fresh, professional paint job from TRock Roofing! The winning bidder will receive complete painting of one standard-size bathroom, finished in one color of your choice.





Includes:

• Professional surface preparation

• High-quality interior paint (one color)

• Clean, detailed application

• Full cleanup upon completion





Exclusions:

• Specialty finishes (e.g., multi-color, accent walls, texture)

• Repairs beyond minor patching

• Extra-large or master-suite–style bathrooms





$350 value