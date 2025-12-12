Hosted by

Gene Pike Middle School PTA

Gene Pike PTA Holiday Silent Auction

2288 Texan Dr, justin, TX 76247, USA

Infinity Nails $80 Gift Card item
$20

Starting bid

win a 4 $20 gift cards for Infinity Nails in Northlake!

Can also be used for Justin Nails Lounge in Justin.

Razz Orthodontics Basket item
$500

Starting bid

Razz Orthodontics Basket includes $2500 off of a new set of comprehensive braces as well as some swag items! Located in Flower Mound.

Pike Spirit Wear Basket item
$40

Starting bid

Valued ar $165, this Pike Spirit Wear Basket includes: Beanie, Embroidered Dad Hat, Embroidered Crushed Velvet Hat, Embroidered lightweight Blanket, Embroidered Pocket T Shirt (Adult XL) Embroidered Hooded Sweatshirt (Adult XS)

Bathroom Painting by TRock item
$50

Starting bid

Transform your bathroom with a fresh, professional paint job from TRock Roofing! The winning bidder will receive complete painting of one standard-size bathroom, finished in one color of your choice.


Includes:

    •    Professional surface preparation

    •    High-quality interior paint (one color)

    •    Clean, detailed application

    •    Full cleanup upon completion


Exclusions:

    •    Specialty finishes (e.g., multi-color, accent walls, texture)

    •    Repairs beyond minor patching

    •    Extra-large or master-suite–style bathrooms


$350 value

Local small business gift basket item
$20

Starting bid

3 bags of Function coffee, 3 bars of homemade soap, Tallow balm gift set, Christmas cookie set

Tour of Justin gift cards item
$25

Starting bid

Local gift cards- Lonesome spur, outlaw bbq, river blue and Margaritas

3 month Fieldhouse gym membership item
$25

Starting bid

Lash tint/ Full set extensions item
$25

Starting bid

Lash tint or a full set of lash extensions

