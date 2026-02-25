General Admission Fast Pass + Online Store 2027

This versatile cohesive gauze tape is designed to stick to itself without any adhesive. It enhances grip on fingers or tool handles, can help shield against knife nicks, and supports taping pressure points to reduce blister formation. It is also well suited for protecting minor wounds and helping prevent blisters during repetitive tasks. Providing exceptional protection while still allowing flexibility, breath-ability and dexterity.





Dynamically Self-Bonding

Layers weld together with strong cohesive action as the protective wrap is applied. Unlike adhesive tape, it "sticks" to itself rather than the surface it is applied to. This action is instantaneous, resulting from only gentle pressure of application. The strength of the bond actually increases from friction and stress -- physical activity need not be restricted.





Water Resistance is Positive and Absolute

Perspiration, washing, soaking, bathing, or long immersion in soapy or detergent solutions will not loosen the cohesive bond. The same is true of fine powders and dust.





Comfortable and Wear-Resistant

Porosity permits air circulation. Effective wherever skin traction is not needed. Will not distort, slip or loosen providing firmer and more positive protection.





Easy and Painless to Remove

Simply snip through the entire wrap and lift away gently, with no pulling of skin or hair, no disturbance of healing tissues, and no sticky residue requiring clean-up solvents.



It can be used in industry for finger and hand protection, in first aid applications to hold bandages or splints in place, or for any activity where grip is important.