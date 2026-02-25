General Admission Fast Pass + Online Store 2027

About this event
Don’t know a "scion" from a "rootstock"? No problem! This event is designed to be approachable for absolute beginners.
Pro Tip: Bring a couple of gallon-sized Ziploc bags and a permanent marker to label and store the cuttings you collect!
Kit Includes: 1 grafting knife, 3' ft x2" inches Parafilm 'M' grafting tape, a cut-resistant glove for safety, 10 compression bands and 10 aluminum plant labels.
This "Beginner Grafting Kit" will get you started! Buy one kit for yourself or give one as a special gift.
Clean, Sharpen, & Lube!
(save $5 compared to buying separately.) These are the best of the best to care for your tools—curated by experienced gardeners and orchardists. Buy one for yourself or give one as special gift for someone who loves their tools.
Kit Includes the following:
1) Camellia Oil 100ml from Japan
(plant and food safe)
(lube & rust prevention)
2) Sap Remover 100ml from Japan
(easily removes sap & plant
residue from blades,
for outdoor use only)
3) Carbide Tool Sharpener
(Sharpen pruners, loppers
and more, pocket-sized for
quick touch-ups in the orchard)
The original Buddy Tape. Don't be fooled by counterfeits. Each 2" long piece stretches to 9" inches!
Buddy Tape is specialized grafting and budding tape used to wrap and seal graft unions so they heal quickly, stay hydrated, and achieve a high take rate. It is designed to make grafting faster, easier, and more reliable for both professionals and hobbyists, which is why it sells at a premium compared to ordinary tapes.
Buddy Tape gradually biodegrades in sunlight, so it usually does not need to be removed by hand.
Use Parafilm 'M' or Grafting Bands for compression and reinforcement if needed.
This unique product was developed in Japan in 1985 and has been used throughout Europe and North America.
1 foot length is enough for 6-12 grafts depending on how you use it.
The closest product to Buddy Tape there is..
Parafilm 'M' stretches more than 2X the original length. No need to come back and remove so long as there is only one layer around the buds.
Parafilm 'M' Grafting Tape is a unique, waterproof, stretchable, self-sealing tape for grafting and budding. This flexible and self-sealing material allows it to cling around irregular shapes and surfaces forming a strong, flexible long-lasting barrier until graft is healed. Prevents moisture and volume loss due to material composition and tight seal.
TIP: Warm it up in between the palm of your hand for 10 seconds before wrapping your graft union, it will stretch longer and easier.
Compression & protection to help grafts heal faster, applies pressure evenly across the entire graft union area. Many grafters prefer to wrap this over their grafting tape for extra strength and security against wind, birds, etc. (Buds cannot grow through the bands)
You will receive BLUE grafting bands.
Writing with the pressure of a ballpoint pen or pencil permanently indents this aluminum tag so that in 5 to 10 years you'll still be able to identify that wonderful variety you planted. Completely weatherproof.
This glove will block a knife from cutting your hand open. Made with materials found in bullet proof vests. 4x stronger than leather, 100% food safe, ambidextrous, machine washable.
Protect your hand while making cleft grafts and back cuts while grafting. The knitted cut-resistant gloves are intended to prevent cuts, nicks, and slices from mandoline slicers, peelers, graters, and kitchen, carpentry and more.
Not all cut-gloves are created equal. You get what you pay for.
Lightweight and snug, these deliver both protection and dexterity for complex tasks.
Try one on to find your perfect fit.
Mandoline friendly for your kitchen & good to have as a tool for your home. ANSI Level A5 cut protection Meets OSHA standard (29 CFR) 1910.132 Tested in accordance with ASTM Spec 177.20 CE Compliant Ambidextrous (for right or left hands) Machine washable (air dry) Sizes XS, S, M. L, XL
In a rainbow of handle colors! Acclaimed by users everywhere, Victorinox grafting knives constructed with quality stainless steel blades. Features a single 2.25 inch, 55 mm blade and weighs in at just 2 ounces, with a 100 mm nylon handle which provides a sure grip. This slim size makes it a favorite pocket knife. It is small, yet strong.
Right-handed grafting knife only.
First come, first served, handle colors are: Red, Yellow, Green, Purple, Blue, and Pink (sorry, no Black) Look at colors here:
Designed for the left-handed user, this knife features:
Lightweight and comfortable: Weighing only 50 grams (1.75 oz), this knife provides exceptional maneuverability and reduces fatigue during extended use.
Sharp and durable: The high-carbon steel Böhler K720 blade with an "EXTRA DURO" heat treatment (HRC 60) ensures exceptional sharpness and long-lasting performance.
Precise cuts: The straight blade allows for clean and precise cuts, ideal for successful grafting.
Comfortable grip: The ergonomic, fiberglass-reinforced nylon handle offers a secure and comfortable grip.
Ideal for grafting a variety of plants: Fruit trees, Rose bushes, Vineyards
This grafting knife is a perfect choice for home gardeners and professionals alike who seek an affordable, high-quality tool for successful grafting.
For optimal performance and longevity, we recommend wiping clean the blade of this professional knife after each use. Since the blade is crafted from high-carbon steel, a light coat of food-grade mineral oil can be applied for extended storage to prevent oxidation.
Purchase suitable rootstock at our Exchange, or bring your own compatible rootstock and we’ll do the grafting for you. (Please do not bring any pots or soil that have been near a bearing fig tree because of Black Fig Fly concerns.)
For acceptable rootstock options, see the Rootstock list on our shopping list: https://shr.pn/GGSXShoppingList
(Limit 3 custom grafts/person)
Bring your hand pruners, loppers and/or grafting knife to have them sharpened. Learn how to do it properly by watching. They'll be a pleasure to use for the new season. Required: Tape your name to your tool handles. CRFG is not responsible for lost items if they are not labeled.
(Limit 3 tools total per person.)
Perfect for shaping young fruit trees—guiding branches into strong, well-spaced 45° angles that build lasting structure and support future harvests.
Set the structure of your tree for life while it's easy to do!
The tip style has a sturdy point in the middle and gently curved corners to hold the branch and prevent slipping. Can be removed after one full season of growth (don't forget to take them off!)
You'll receive two of each size for a set of 6 total:
(2) 2 x 3”
(2) 2 x 4.5”
(2) 2 x 6”
Made from recycled plastic
Watch a video of tree limb-spreaders in use: https://shr.pn/LimbSpreadersVideo
This versatile cohesive gauze tape is designed to stick to itself without any adhesive. It enhances grip on fingers or tool handles, can help shield against knife nicks, and supports taping pressure points to reduce blister formation. It is also well suited for protecting minor wounds and helping prevent blisters during repetitive tasks. Providing exceptional protection while still allowing flexibility, breath-ability and dexterity.
Dynamically Self-Bonding
Layers weld together with strong cohesive action as the protective wrap is applied. Unlike adhesive tape, it "sticks" to itself rather than the surface it is applied to. This action is instantaneous, resulting from only gentle pressure of application. The strength of the bond actually increases from friction and stress -- physical activity need not be restricted.
Water Resistance is Positive and Absolute
Perspiration, washing, soaking, bathing, or long immersion in soapy or detergent solutions will not loosen the cohesive bond. The same is true of fine powders and dust.
Comfortable and Wear-Resistant
Porosity permits air circulation. Effective wherever skin traction is not needed. Will not distort, slip or loosen providing firmer and more positive protection.
Easy and Painless to Remove
Simply snip through the entire wrap and lift away gently, with no pulling of skin or hair, no disturbance of healing tissues, and no sticky residue requiring clean-up solvents.
It can be used in industry for finger and hand protection, in first aid applications to hold bandages or splints in place, or for any activity where grip is important.
Apply a few drops to prevent rust, surface oxidation, corrosion and reduce sap build up. Use after cleaning and sharpening. Re-apply during work, to keep saw blades clean of sap.
Tsubaki is cold-pressed oil of sweet camellia seeds and it is used for the protection of kitchen knives by professional chefs, as well as for blades, tools, and weapons for centuries all over Japan. This oil is an acid free non-drying, tasteless and odorless oil that is food safe and non-toxic, so it does not harm plant tissues like petroleum based products.
One of the best lubricants for pruners, loppers, and saw blades you'll find.
A natural light oil extracted from camellia seeds. It is used to preserve and protect the blades from rusting. It can be used on knives, gardening and woodworking tools. Works best when applied after a tool is cleaned with Sap Remover and dried. It will also help preserve wooden handles.
Works like magic! Quickly remove saps and resins from your knife, hand pruner, or saw blade. Spray 2 or 3 times, allow to sit for 20-60 seconds, and wipe off with a dry towel or cloth. (Once clean, apply Camellia Oil, to lubricate and your protect tool.)
For outdoor use only. Yani Pika Sap Remover contains mineral water, surfactant, citrus extract, and corrosion inhibitor.
Sharpen your pruner and lopper blades and scrape off sap and rust. Don’t be fooled by cheap imitations. This hidden gem will last a lifetime.
Sharpens scissors too! (Not recommended for grafting knives). Pocket-sized for portable use in the orchard. Non-Slip grip prevents slipping when sharpening. Durable and designed to be comfortable to hold.
Easy to use, we can demonstrate for you at our Exchange. It will last a lifetime.
Make four passes from bottom to top on the cutting side (beveled part) of the blade. With one pass on the flat edge to remove burrs will sharpen your pruners and loppers. (clean before, and lubricate after, sharpening)
Vintage issues of CRFG's bi-monthy magazine that is a member benefit to state CRFG members. Each issue features a different fruit with articles on growing, harvesting, featuring member's orchards, photos of fruit from members, tasting notes and more. Supply is limited. Not all issues are available.
The fine point is firm and holds up well. No overwhelming smell.
