Trackside Teen Center

Hosted by

Trackside Teen Center

About this event

General Admission Jessie's Girl Benefit Concert

15 Station Rd

Wilton, CT 06897, USA

General Admission
$175

Your evening Includes: - Open Bar - Light Bites

​An intimate & fully immersive trip back to the 80's with a rare chance to see the electrifying Jessie's Girl up close and personal - unlike any other venue. 

All proceeds support Trackside Teen Center — a beloved town resource, where teens find belonging & build their sense of self.

VIP Meet & Greet the Band
$1,000

VIP Experience includes:

  • VIP tickets for 2
  • Opportunity to attend sound check
  • Early Access to the event 
  • Meet & greet the band
  • Pictures with the band
Waitlist Ticket
$175

Please only purchase this ticket if you've been offered a spot off our waitlist.

Add a donation for Trackside Teen Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!