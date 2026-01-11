General Admission Jessie's Girl Benefit Concert

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About this event
Your evening Includes: - Open Bar - Light Bites
An intimate & fully immersive trip back to the 80's with a rare chance to see the electrifying Jessie's Girl up close and personal - unlike any other venue.
All proceeds support Trackside Teen Center — a beloved town resource, where teens find belonging & build their sense of self.
VIP Experience includes:
Please only purchase this ticket if you've been offered a spot off our waitlist.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!