General admission LOTAPALOOZA Oct 4th 2025

Party in the parking lot as AVMS brings back BYNGE! This band is sure to get you going!! As always, proceeds go to AVMS's military charity partners. This event is BYOB and Lawn Chairs.



A Quick Note About Payments 🔹

Our new credit card portal, Zeffy, does not charge AVMS any fees. At checkout, you’ll see an optional tip for Zeffy—you can adjust it to zero or add a small amount to support their service. AVMS recommends a 2-3% donation to Zeffy so they can keep supporting our organization. Thank You