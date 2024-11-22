General Admission (Non Tournament) for Crawfish & Cornhole Tournament

Adult General Admission with Crawfish and Drink Coupon
$25
Select this option to attend the event WITH an order of crawfish and a beverage. Crawfish will be served from 11 a.m. - 2 pm.
Since we can't guarantee that there will be walk-up orders available, we suggest you reserve yours in advance. Each order will be 2 pounds of crawfish, plus a beverage coupon for any beverages available (alcoholic or non-alcoholic). Concessions will be available for sale for additional options.
--Informal games of Cornhole will be available for those wanting to come and have fun without being in the tournament
Families will have access to the KIDS ZONE featuring 10 holes of WACKY CORNHOLE, inflatables and a petting zoo.
Age 17 and under Crawfish and Drink Coupon
$20
Select this option to attend the event WITH an order of crawfish and a non-alcoholic beverage. Crawfish will be served from 11 a.m. - 2 pm.
Since we can't guarantee that there will be walk-up orders available, we suggest you reserve yours in advance. Each order will be 2 pounds of crawfish, plus a beverage coupon for any beverages available (non-alcoholic). Concessions will be available for sale for additional options.
--Informal games of Cornhole will be available for those wanting to come and have fun without being in the tournament
Families will have access to the KIDS ZONE featuring 10 holes of WHACKY CORNHOLE, inflatables and a petting zoo.
Non-crawfish Admission Ticket
$10
Select this option to attend for $10.00. You can choose to buy food and beverages on site. Come cheer on the tournament teams. Your $10 will help support our cause, thank you!
--Informal games of Cornhole will be available for those wanting to come and have fun without being in the tournament
Families will have access to the KIDS ZONE featuring 10 holes of WHACKY CORNHOLE, inflatables and a petting zoo.
Non-crawfish Younger Child Admission Ticket
$5
Select this option for children to attend (10 and under) for $5.00. This donation supports the We Lift You Up fund You can choose to buy food and beverages on site. Come cheer on the tournament teams.
--Informal games of Cornhole will be available for those wanting to come and have fun without being in the tournament
Families will have access to the KIDS ZONE featuring 10 holes of WHACKY CORNHOLE, inflatables and a petting zoo.
