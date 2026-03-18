General Donations & Payments Page

About this event
Your donation to the general fund helps our fundraising efforts as we aim to provide scholarships to local graduating students.
The annual membership fee is required to become a member of the organization.
Your donation to the Scholarship Fund directly goes into our scholarship account to be distributed to deserving students at our annual gala, helping them achieve their educational goals and future success.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!