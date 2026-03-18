Hispanic Forum Of Bryan College Station

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Hispanic Forum Of Bryan College Station

About this event

General Donations & Payments Page

General Fund item
General Fund
Pay what you can

Your donation to the general fund helps our fundraising efforts as we aim to provide scholarships to local graduating students.

Annual Membership Fee item
Annual Membership Fee
$25

The annual membership fee is required to become a member of the organization.

Scholarship Fund item
Scholarship Fund
Pay what you can

Your donation to the Scholarship Fund directly goes into our scholarship account to be distributed to deserving students at our annual gala, helping them achieve their educational goals and future success.

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