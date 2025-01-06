General Donations

Make a difference with just a dollar!
🌟 Donor Role on Discord
Show your support with a "Level 1 Donor" role on our Discord server.
📰 Exclusive Patron Access to Reports and Updates
Stay informed on the latest news and happenings within our organization.
⬆️ Participate in Financial Donor Relation Meetings (voting on questions)
Share your voice through voting powers for questions during our financial donor meeting.
💚 Thank you for supporting our Creative Community Solutions platform!
Together, we're building a brighter future.
Level 2: Creative Collaborator
$5
Renews monthly
Elevate your support and unlock additional perks!
🌟 All Level 1 Benefits
Level 1 Donor Role on Discord, Exclusive Patron Access to Reports and Updates, and Participate in Financial Podcasts (text questions).
🎨 Enhanced Discord Permissions & "Level 2 Donor" Role
Express yourself with reactions and external emojis, join in on interactive activities, and upgrade to a "Level 2 Donor" role on our Discord server.
🎙️ Voice Discussion Access in Podcasts
Share your thoughts and ideas during our financial podcasts with voice discussion privileges.
👑 Top Donor of the Month
Regardless of tier or donation method, the top donor of the month will receive the "TOP DONOR" role on our Discord server, complete with a king icon next to their username.
💚 Thank you for being an integral part of our Creative Community Solutions platform!
Together, we can empower communities and drive meaningful change through innovation.
Level 3: Change Catalyst
$10
Renews monthly
Maximize your impact and enjoy exclusive privileges!
🌟 All Level 1 & 2 Benefits
Level 1 and Level 2 Donor Roles on Discord, Exclusive Patron Access to Reports and Updates, Participate in Financial Podcasts (text questions), Enhanced Discord Permissions, Voice Discussion Access in Podcasts, and eligibility for the Top Donor of the Month.
🗣️ Text-to-Speech Messages
Make your voice heard with text-to-speech messages during our Discord discussions and podcasts.
📣 Priority in Voice / Verbal Discussions
Be at the forefront of the conversation with priority access during voice / verbal discussions on our podcasts.
💚 Thank you for championing our Creative Community Solutions platform!
Your support enables us to create lasting, positive impact through innovative solutions and empowered communities.
Level 4: Visionary
$25
Renews monthly
🌟 All Level 1, 2 & 3 Benefits
All Donor Roles on Discord, Exclusive Patron Access to Reports and Updates, Participate in Financial Podcasts (text questions), Enhanced Discord Permissions, Voice Discussion Access in Podcasts, Text-to-Speech Messages, Priority in Voice / Verbal Discussions, and eligibility for the Top Donor of the Month.
📅 Monthly Virtual Roundtable Invitation
Join our monthly virtual roundtable discussions with the Nature of Sound leadership team, where you can share your insights and ideas directly with the people guiding our organization.
🏆 Customizable Project Sponsorship
Sponsor a specific project or initiative within our organization and receive public recognition for your support. Your name will be displayed on Thank you section of the project materials or webpage.
💚 Thank you for being a visionary leader in our Creative Community Solutions platform!
Your commitment helps us to grow, innovate, and transform communities for the better.
