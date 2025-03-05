National Association Of Women In Construction
General Meeting -Lien Laws and Surety Bonds
2911 N Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28206, USA
NAWIC Member
$25
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
GUEST
$30
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
EDUCATION ONLY
$15
