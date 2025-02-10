General Membership

One of the main take aways from research on Mark Twain is that he could not be silenced while awake. This monologue was developed from a deep dive into his autobiography. The result is 45 minutes or more of material that changes every time the show is presented. Our unique QnA enhances the experience by taking the show anywhere the audiences chooses.

One of the main take aways from research on Mark Twain is that he could not be silenced while awake. This monologue was developed from a deep dive into his autobiography. The result is 45 minutes or more of material that changes every time the show is presented. Our unique QnA enhances the experience by taking the show anywhere the audiences chooses.

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