General Membership Meeting

About this event
The day meeting is aproximately 1 hour.
This includes the day meeting and lunch. The lunch selection is listed in the newsletter. The lunch includes beverages, an entree, and dessert. Meals can also be reserved to take home. You must reserve your lunch by the Monday prior to the meeting.
The evening meeting is a pot luck style informal meeting. Plese bring a beverage or food item to share.
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