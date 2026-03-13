GFWC Tampa Woman's Club

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GFWC Tampa Woman's Club

About this event

General Membership Meeting

2901 Bayshore Blvd

Tampa, FL 33629, USA

I will attend the day meeting, no lunch.
Free

The day meeting is aproximately 1 hour.

I will attend the day meeting, with lunch.
$15
Available until Mar 31

This includes the day meeting and lunch. The lunch selection is listed in the newsletter. The lunch includes beverages, an entree, and dessert. Meals can also be reserved to take home. You must reserve your lunch by the Monday prior to the meeting.

I will attend the evening meeting.
Free

The evening meeting is a pot luck style informal meeting. Plese bring a beverage or food item to share.

Add a donation for GFWC Tampa Woman's Club

$

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